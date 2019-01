Corbyn prohrál hlasování o nedůvěře Mayové - katastrofická fraška jménem brexit pokračuje

How many times has @theresa_may sworn blind her Brexit deal is only one on offer from EU? Well tonight she confirmed she will talk to all party leaders, including @jeremycorbyn , to construct a Brexit deal that could get through parliament. Flexibility? Desperation? Pointless?

Theresa May still only talking to Leavers, still ignoring Remainers, still talking about this mythical “overwhelming majority” that wants us to get on with it, still saying it’s time to act in the national interest without admitting that the national interest is to stay in the EU