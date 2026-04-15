Otevřené vraždění civilistů Izraelem, které Česká republika nadšeně podporuje
15. 4. 2026
Zpravodajství, které v českých médiích nenajdete
Hýbe prsty... ale protože má téměř polovinu těla popálenou při izraelském leteckém útoku, je pro ni jakýkoli pohyb bolestivý. Jmenuje se Zaynab, je jí teprve 12 let a při tom samém útoku přišla o celou rodinu.
Is this fake too? Because if it’s not, it’s inexcusable. It’s plain murder. https://t.co/RbckF3OSD2— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 14, 2026
.@AlexCrawfordSky: "She moves her fingers.. but with nearly half her body burned in an Israeli air strike, any movement at all is painful. Her name is Zaynab, she's only 12, and her entire family was killed in the same attack" pic.twitter.com/GDCSVbCIN0— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) April 15, 2026
Více než 350 bývalých ministrů, velvyslanců a vysokých úředníků EU vyzývá k pozastavení dohody o přidružení mezi EU a Izraelem kvůli systematickému porušování mezinárodního práva ze strany Izraele v Gaze, na Západním břehu Jordánu včetně východního Jeruzaléma a v Libanonu
350+ former EU ministers, ambassadors and senior officials call for suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement over Israel's systematic violations of international law in Gaza, West Bank incl. East Jerusalem, and Lebanon pic.twitter.com/tBXL8Bv5Kk— Martin Konečný (@MartinKonecny) April 15, 2026
🇪🇸 🇮🇱 Spain tries Netanyahu and Israeli leaders in its local courts on charges of committing war crimes.— Media Rapid News (@MystiQ_X) April 15, 2026
Spain begins trying Netanyahu and Israeli leaders in absentia in its local courts on charges of committing war crimes.
• Creating an official judicial record of war crimes… pic.twitter.com/OTOtMoA2ht
Saúdská Arábie požaduje, aby byl Izrael před Mezinárodním soudním dvorem (ICJ) pohnán k odpovědnosti za zničení a zpustošení v pásmu Gazy.
🚨🇸🇦 BREAKING— GBX (@GBX_Press) April 14, 2026
Saudi Arabia demands Israel be held accountable before the ICJ for the destruction and devastation in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/E0P06Xnw59
Izraelské velvyslanectví v Polsku odsoudilo „antisemitskou hrůzu“, kterou v polském parlamentu předvedl poslanec Berkowicz, a dodalo, že „znesvětil izraelskou vlajku“. Poslanec Konrad Berkowicz odpověděl: „A já odsuzuji vaši genocidu v celé Palestině. Odsuzujeme to, co děláte v Gaze, Libanonu a Íránu. Odsuzuji vaše ozbrojené útoky, hladovění, pacifikaci obyvatelstva a upalování nevinných dětí fosforem. V tom se nelišíte od Třetí říše. Považuji vás za nacisty.“
🇮🇱🇵🇱Israel’s Embassy in Poland condemned the “antisemitic horror” in the Polish Parliament by MP Berkowicz, adding that he “desecrated the Israeli flag”.— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) April 14, 2026
MP Konrad Berkowicz responded:
“And I condemn your genocide across all of Palestine. We condemn what you are doing in Gaza,… https://t.co/Wpbll63U54 pic.twitter.com/NYhFpLlf8J
„Mám dojem, že Hitler zvítězil. Proměnil nás, židy, z soucitných a starostlivých lidí… v tento krutý, genocidní a nacionalistický národ,“
— Miriam Margolyesová, známá 83letá židovská herečka s australsko-britským původem, veřejně odsuzuje Izraelce
Já: „Mírové síly OSN v jižním Libanonu tvrdí, že Izrael porušil příměří – ne tisíckrát, ne 5 000krát, ale podle nich jste ho za posledních 18 měsíců porušili 15 000krát.“ Mluvčí IDF: „O vašich číslech nic nevím…“ Já: „Google je váš přítel.“
“To me it seems H!tler has won. He’s changed us J€ws from being compassionate and caring…into this vicious, Genocidal, nationalist nation,”— Nadira Ali🇵🇸 (@Nadira_ali12) April 14, 2026
—Miriam Margolyes, an 83-year-old Jewish Australian-British actor publicly condemns Israelis pic.twitter.com/mpKNtAwVzS
Me: “UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon say Israel violated the ceasefire, not a thousand times, not 5,000 times, they say you violated the ceasefire 15,000 times over the last 18 months.”— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 15, 2026
IDF spokesman: “I don’t know about your numbers…”
Me: “Google is your friend.” pic.twitter.com/AZ5dq4O6VL
Erdoğan v OSN prohlásil:
„Stejně jako byl před 70 lety Hitler zastaven sjednocenou frontou lidstva, musí být i Netanjahu a jeho síť násilí zastaveni globální aliancí lidstva.“
Pákistánský velvyslanec při oznamování Izraeli jeho místa na Valném shromáždění OSN uvedl následující: „Izrael je okupant a lupič, který se vydává za oběť, porušuje rezoluce OSN a páchá státní terorismus v Gaze a dokonce i na palestinském území.“
🇹🇷🔥 At the UN, Erdoğan stated:— WAR (@warsurv) April 14, 2026
“Just as Hitler was stopped 70 years ago by a united front of humanity, Netanyahu and his network of violence must also be stopped by a global alliance of humanity.” pic.twitter.com/ArdIKgy6wN
Zaznamenávám pro vás na kameru svého telefonu, zatímco jedu autem, rozsah zkázy, která postihla město Gaza. Tohle je moje město, tohle jsou naše domovy… a my stále dýcháme
🇵🇰🇮🇱🇺🇳 The Pakistani Ambassador, informing Israel of its place at the UN General Assembly, said the following:— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) April 14, 2026
“Israel is an occupier and a brigand that plays the victim card, violates UN resolutions, and practices state terrorism in Gaza and even on Palestinian lands.” pic.twitter.com/FqeY2vLb9T
I am documenting for you, with my phone camera while riding in a car, the scale of destruction that has hit Gaza City.— mohammed hussein~Gaza 🇵🇸 (@mohammedIhysse) April 14, 2026
This is my city, these are our homes… and we are still breathing ✌️ pic.twitter.com/QsEi7jO7Za
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