Otevřené vraždění civilistů Izraelem, které Česká republika nadšeně podporuje

15. 4. 2026

čas čtení 6 minut

Zpravodajství, které v českých médiích nenajdete Martina Navrátilová: Je to taky podvrh? Protože pokud ne, je to neomluvitelné. Je to prostě vražda.

Objevilo se video, na kterém je zachyceno, jak izraelský dron zabil zraněného muže poté, co přežil izraelský letecký útok v Libanonu. Muž si zakrývá obličej, když se k němu dron blíží, a poté, co dron exploduje, se jeho tělo rozletí na kusy. Is this fake too? Because if it’s not, it’s inexcusable. It’s plain murder. https://t.co/RbckF3OSD2 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 14, 2026 Hýbe prsty... ale protože má téměř polovinu těla popálenou při izraelském leteckém útoku, je pro ni jakýkoli pohyb bolestivý. Jmenuje se Zaynab, je jí teprve 12 let a při tom samém útoku přišla o celou rodinu.

.@AlexCrawfordSky: "She moves her fingers.. but with nearly half her body burned in an Israeli air strike, any movement at all is painful. Her name is Zaynab, she's only 12, and her entire family was killed in the same attack" pic.twitter.com/GDCSVbCIN0 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) April 15, 2026

Více než 350 bývalých ministrů, velvyslanců a vysokých úředníků EU vyzývá k pozastavení dohody o přidružení mezi EU a Izraelem kvůli systematickému porušování mezinárodního práva ze strany Izraele v Gaze, na Západním břehu Jordánu včetně východního Jeruzaléma a v Libanonu

350+ former EU ministers, ambassadors and senior officials call for suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement over Israel's systematic violations of international law in Gaza, West Bank incl. East Jerusalem, and Lebanon pic.twitter.com/tBXL8Bv5Kk — Martin Konečný (@MartinKonecny) April 15, 2026

Španělsko soudí Netanjahua a izraelské představitele před svými místními soudy z obvinění ze spáchání válečných zločinů. Španělsko začíná soudit Netanjahua a izraelské představitele v nepřítomnosti před svými místními soudy z obvinění ze spáchání válečných zločinů.

• Vytvoření oficiálního soudního spisu obsahujícího obvinění z válečných zločinů. Následné využití tohoto spisu k podpoře žalob u mezinárodních soudů, jako je Mezinárodní trestní soud.

• Zdokumentování obvinění za účelem vyvíjení politického a právního tlaku.

• Provádění zatýkání na území Španělska v případě, že se tam některý z obviněných nachází.

🇪🇸 🇮🇱 Spain tries Netanyahu and Israeli leaders in its local courts on charges of committing war crimes.



Spain begins trying Netanyahu and Israeli leaders in absentia in its local courts on charges of committing war crimes.



• Creating an official judicial record of war crimes… pic.twitter.com/OTOtMoA2ht — Media Rapid News (@MystiQ_X) April 15, 2026



Saúdská Arábie požaduje, aby byl Izrael před Mezinárodním soudním dvorem (ICJ) pohnán k odpovědnosti za zničení a zpustošení v pásmu Gazy.

🚨🇸🇦 BREAKING



Saudi Arabia demands Israel be held accountable before the ICJ for the destruction and devastation in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/E0P06Xnw59 — GBX (@GBX_Press) April 14, 2026

Izraelské velvyslanectví v Polsku odsoudilo „antisemitskou hrůzu“, kterou v polském parlamentu předvedl poslanec Berkowicz, a dodalo, že „znesvětil izraelskou vlajku“. Poslanec Konrad Berkowicz odpověděl: „A já odsuzuji vaši genocidu v celé Palestině. Odsuzujeme to, co děláte v Gaze, Libanonu a Íránu. Odsuzuji vaše ozbrojené útoky, hladovění, pacifikaci obyvatelstva a upalování nevinných dětí fosforem. V tom se nelišíte od Třetí říše. Považuji vás za nacisty.“

🇮🇱🇵🇱Israel’s Embassy in Poland condemned the “antisemitic horror” in the Polish Parliament by MP Berkowicz, adding that he “desecrated the Israeli flag”.



MP Konrad Berkowicz responded:



“And I condemn your genocide across all of Palestine. We condemn what you are doing in Gaza,… https://t.co/Wpbll63U54 pic.twitter.com/NYhFpLlf8J — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) April 14, 2026



„Mám dojem, že Hitler zvítězil. Proměnil nás, židy, z soucitných a starostlivých lidí… v tento krutý, genocidní a nacionalistický národ,“



— Miriam Margolyesová, známá 83letá židovská herečka s australsko-britským původem, veřejně odsuzuje Izraelce

“To me it seems H!tler has won. He’s changed us J€ws from being compassionate and caring…into this vicious, Genocidal, nationalist nation,”



—Miriam Margolyes, an 83-year-old Jewish Australian-British actor publicly condemns Israelis pic.twitter.com/mpKNtAwVzS — Nadira Ali🇵🇸 (@Nadira_ali12) April 14, 2026

Me: “UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon say Israel violated the ceasefire, not a thousand times, not 5,000 times, they say you violated the ceasefire 15,000 times over the last 18 months.”



IDF spokesman: “I don’t know about your numbers…”



Me: “Google is your friend.” pic.twitter.com/AZ5dq4O6VL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 15, 2026



Erdoğan v OSN prohlásil:



„Stejně jako byl před 70 lety Hitler zastaven sjednocenou frontou lidstva, musí být i Netanjahu a jeho síť násilí zastaveni globální aliancí lidstva.“

🇹🇷🔥 At the UN, Erdoğan stated:



“Just as Hitler was stopped 70 years ago by a united front of humanity, Netanyahu and his network of violence must also be stopped by a global alliance of humanity.” pic.twitter.com/ArdIKgy6wN — WAR (@warsurv) April 14, 2026

🇵🇰🇮🇱🇺🇳 The Pakistani Ambassador, informing Israel of its place at the UN General Assembly, said the following:



“Israel is an occupier and a brigand that plays the victim card, violates UN resolutions, and practices state terrorism in Gaza and even on Palestinian lands.” pic.twitter.com/FqeY2vLb9T — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) April 14, 2026

I am documenting for you, with my phone camera while riding in a car, the scale of destruction that has hit Gaza City.



This is my city, these are our homes… and we are still breathing ✌️ pic.twitter.com/QsEi7jO7Za — mohammed hussein~Gaza 🇵🇸 (@mohammedIhysse) April 14, 2026

Pákistánský velvyslanec při oznamování Izraeli jeho místa na Valném shromáždění OSN uvedl následující: „Izrael je okupant a lupič, který se vydává za oběť, porušuje rezoluce OSN a páchá státní terorismus v Gaze a dokonce i na palestinském území.“Zaznamenávám pro vás na kameru svého telefonu, zatímco jedu autem, rozsah zkázy, která postihla město Gaza. Tohle je moje město, tohle jsou naše domovy… a my stále dýcháme











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