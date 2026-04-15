Otevřené vraždění civilistů Izraelem, které Česká republika nadšeně podporuje

15. 4. 2026

čas čtení 6 minut

Zpravodajství, které v českých médiích nenajdete

Martina Navrátilová: Je to taky podvrh? Protože pokud ne, je to neomluvitelné. Je to prostě vražda.

Objevilo se video, na kterém je zachyceno, jak izraelský dron zabil zraněného muže poté, co přežil izraelský letecký útok v Libanonu. Muž si zakrývá obličej, když se k němu dron blíží, a poté, co dron exploduje, se jeho tělo rozletí na kusy.
Hýbe prsty... ale protože má téměř polovinu těla popálenou při izraelském leteckém útoku, je pro ni jakýkoli pohyb bolestivý. Jmenuje se Zaynab, je jí teprve 12 let a při tom samém útoku přišla o celou rodinu.


Více než 350 bývalých ministrů, velvyslanců a vysokých úředníků EU vyzývá k pozastavení dohody o přidružení mezi EU a Izraelem kvůli systematickému porušování mezinárodního práva ze strany Izraele v Gaze, na Západním břehu Jordánu včetně východního Jeruzaléma a v Libanonu

Španělsko soudí Netanjahua a izraelské představitele před svými místními soudy z obvinění ze spáchání válečných zločinů. Španělsko začíná soudit Netanjahua a izraelské představitele v nepřítomnosti před svými místními soudy z obvinění ze spáchání válečných zločinů. 
• Vytvoření oficiálního soudního spisu obsahujícího obvinění z válečných zločinů. Následné využití tohoto spisu k podpoře žalob u mezinárodních soudů, jako je Mezinárodní trestní soud. 
• Zdokumentování obvinění za účelem vyvíjení politického a právního tlaku. 
• Provádění zatýkání na území Španělska v případě, že se tam některý z obviněných nachází.


Saúdská Arábie požaduje, aby byl Izrael před Mezinárodním soudním dvorem (ICJ) pohnán k odpovědnosti za zničení a zpustošení v pásmu Gazy.

Izraelské velvyslanectví v Polsku odsoudilo „antisemitskou hrůzu“, kterou v polském parlamentu předvedl poslanec Berkowicz, a dodalo, že „znesvětil izraelskou vlajku“. Poslanec Konrad Berkowicz odpověděl: „A já odsuzuji vaši genocidu v celé Palestině. Odsuzujeme to, co děláte v Gaze, Libanonu a Íránu. Odsuzuji vaše ozbrojené útoky, hladovění, pacifikaci obyvatelstva a upalování nevinných dětí fosforem. V tom se nelišíte od Třetí říše. Považuji vás za nacisty.“


„Mám dojem, že Hitler zvítězil. Proměnil nás, židy, z soucitných a starostlivých lidí… v tento krutý, genocidní a nacionalistický národ,“

— Miriam Margolyesová, známá 83letá židovská herečka s australsko-britským původem, veřejně odsuzuje Izraelce

Já: „Mírové síly OSN v jižním Libanonu tvrdí, že Izrael porušil příměří – ne tisíckrát, ne 5 000krát, ale podle nich jste ho za posledních 18 měsíců porušili 15 000krát.“ Mluvčí IDF: „O vašich číslech nic nevím…“ Já: „Google je váš přítel.“


Erdoğan v OSN prohlásil:

„Stejně jako byl před 70 lety Hitler zastaven sjednocenou frontou lidstva, musí být i Netanjahu a jeho síť násilí zastaveni globální aliancí lidstva.“ 

Pákistánský velvyslanec při oznamování Izraeli jeho místa na Valném shromáždění OSN uvedl následující: „Izrael je okupant a lupič, který se vydává za oběť, porušuje rezoluce OSN a páchá státní terorismus v Gaze a dokonce i na palestinském území.“ Zaznamenávám pro vás na kameru svého telefonu, zatímco jedu autem, rozsah zkázy, která postihla město Gaza. Tohle je moje město, tohle jsou naše domovy… a my stále dýcháme




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Obsah vydání | 15. 4. 2026