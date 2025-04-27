Svět zuří proti pokračujícímu izraelskému vraždění a hladomoru v Gaze. Česko ne

27. 4. 2025

70 procent Izraelem popálených obětí v Gaze jsou děti:

Tel Aviv v sobotu večer. Tisíce  nebojácných Izraelců zaplavily ulice a držely v rukou srdcervoucí obrázky dětí zabitých v Gaze jejich armádou:



To, co vidíme v Gaze, je rozklad lidskosti:


Izrael používá hladomor jako zbraň proti civilistům v Gaze a porušuje mezinárodní právo za spoluúčasti USA, uvedl představitel OSN pro potravinová práva Michael Fakhri.

