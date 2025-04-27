Svět zuří proti pokračujícímu izraelskému vraždění a hladomoru v Gaze. Česko ne

27. 4. 2025

Tel Aviv last night. Thousands upon thousands fearless Israelis flooded the streets, holding up heartbreaking images of children killed in Gaza by their army They didn't back down despite police threats. Defiance witha heart 🔥 Respect to these legends pic.twitter.com/VGNPouFhbT

Idk how I'm supposed to read this and go about my life as normal. Nothing is normal anymore pic.twitter.com/ssY9jSbxhA

Now, in Jerusalem: anti-war protestors are demending immediate ceasefire! pic.twitter.com/JveXopCS6I



To, co vidíme v Gaze, je rozklad lidskosti:

“What we are seeing in Gaza is the collapse of Humanity’ —Jim Clarkin, Oxfam Ireland CEO. pic.twitter.com/EhuGE66GUv

Izrael používá hladomor jako zbraň proti civilistům v Gaze a porušuje mezinárodní právo za spoluúčasti USA, uvedl představitel OSN pro potravinová práva Michael Fakhri.

Israel is using starvation as a weapon against civilians in Gaza, violating international law with US complicity, said UN food rights official Michael Fakhri. pic.twitter.com/raecW118jh — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 26, 2025

“Today people are not surviving in Gaza,” says @ochaopt office head @_jwhittall . “Those that aren’t being killed with bombs and bullets are slowly dying.”



UN humanitarians call for immediate lifting of blockade to save lives ⬇️⬇️⬇️. #Gaza #UNhttps://t.co/2akFu3G5E0 — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 26, 2025



Všichni tři novináři byli zabiti Izraelem za to, že odhalili PRAVDU.

All 3 of these journalists were killed by Israel for exposing the TRUTH



Hossam Shabat, Ismail Alghoul, and Hassan Hammad pic.twitter.com/1ugf0AJcUC — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) April 26, 2025

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has filed 4 complaints with the International Criminal Court for war crimes committed against journalists by the Israeli army in Gaza. ‘Journalists are being slaughtered at an unprecedented pace’ https://t.co/q04SZdoyfu https://t.co/PexlIdPcEA— Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) April 26, 2025





Hundreds of Israelis walking in Tel Aviv tonight with photos of children killed in Gaza demanding to stop the attacks now. pic.twitter.com/XjDA9o6EIe — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) April 26, 2025

This was the third oldest Greek Orthodox church in the world.



1$rael Destroyed it! pic.twitter.com/MlWVJ7GKww — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 26, 2025

CNN: Uvnitř Gazy „hodina papeže“: Po osmnáct měsíců volal papež František každý večer v osm hodin do jediného katolického kostela v Gaze. Farář otec Carlos Ferrero mi řekl, že to bylo „velké povzbuzení, vědět, že nám každý den volá sám papež.

Inside Gaza, “the hour of the Pope”: For eighteen months, Pope Francis called Gaza’s only Catholic church at 8:00 every evening. Parish priest Father Carlos Ferrero tells me it was a “big encouragement, to know the Pope himself is calling us every day.” pic.twitter.com/i6f2fFQ0Jd — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 25, 2025









