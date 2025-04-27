Svět zuří proti pokračujícímu izraelskému vraždění a hladomoru v Gaze. Česko ne
27. 4. 2025
Idk how I'm supposed to read this and go about my life as normal. Nothing is normal anymore pic.twitter.com/ssY9jSbxhA— Abier (@abierkhatib) April 26, 2025
Tel Aviv last night. Thousands upon thousands fearless Israelis flooded the streets, holding up heartbreaking images of children killed in Gaza by their army— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) April 25, 2025
They didn't back down despite police threats. Defiance witha heart 🔥
Respect to these legends pic.twitter.com/VGNPouFhbT
Now, in Jerusalem: anti-war protestors are demending immediate ceasefire! pic.twitter.com/JveXopCS6I— Voices Against War (@againstwarvoice) April 26, 2025
To, co vidíme v Gaze, je rozklad lidskosti:
“What we are seeing in Gaza is the collapse of Humanity’— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 26, 2025
—Jim Clarkin, Oxfam Ireland CEO. pic.twitter.com/EhuGE66GUv
„Dnes lidé v Gaze nepřežívají,“ říká vedoucí kanceláře @ochaopt @_jwhittall. „Ti, kteří nejsou zabíjeni bombami a kulkami, pomalu umírají.“
Israel is using starvation as a weapon against civilians in Gaza, violating international law with US complicity, said UN food rights official Michael Fakhri. pic.twitter.com/raecW118jh— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 26, 2025
“Today people are not surviving in Gaza,” says @ochaopt office head @_jwhittall . “Those that aren’t being killed with bombs and bullets are slowly dying.”— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 26, 2025
UN humanitarians call for immediate lifting of blockade to save lives ⬇️⬇️⬇️. #Gaza #UNhttps://t.co/2akFu3G5E0
Všichni tři novináři byli zabiti Izraelem za to, že odhalili PRAVDU.Organizace Reportéři bez hranic (RSF) podala u Mezinárodního trestního soudu čtyři stížnosti na válečné zločiny spáchané izraelskou armádou na novinářích v Gaze. „Novináři jsou zabíjeni nebývalým tempem
All 3 of these journalists were killed by Israel for exposing the TRUTH— Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) April 26, 2025
Hossam Shabat, Ismail Alghoul, and Hassan Hammad pic.twitter.com/1ugf0AJcUCReporters Without Borders (RSF) has filed 4 complaints with the International Criminal Court for war crimes committed against journalists by the Israeli army in Gaza. ‘Journalists are being slaughtered at an unprecedented pace’ https://t.co/q04SZdoyfu https://t.co/PexlIdPcEA— Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) April 26, 2025Stovky Izraelců v sobotu večer procházejí Tel Avivem s fotografiemi dětí zabitých v Gaze a požadují okamžité zastavení útoků.
Toto byl třetí nejstarší řecký pravoslavný kostel na světě.
Hundreds of Israelis walking in Tel Aviv tonight with photos of children killed in Gaza demanding to stop the attacks now. pic.twitter.com/XjDA9o6EIe— Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) April 26, 2025
This was the third oldest Greek Orthodox church in the world.— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 26, 2025
1$rael Destroyed it! pic.twitter.com/MlWVJ7GKww
CNN: Uvnitř Gazy „hodina papeže“: Po osmnáct měsíců volal papež František každý večer v osm hodin do jediného katolického kostela v Gaze. Farář otec Carlos Ferrero mi řekl, že to bylo „velké povzbuzení, vědět, že nám každý den volá sám papež.
Inside Gaza, “the hour of the Pope”: For eighteen months, Pope Francis called Gaza’s only Catholic church at 8:00 every evening. Parish priest Father Carlos Ferrero tells me it was a “big encouragement, to know the Pope himself is calling us every day.” pic.twitter.com/i6f2fFQ0Jd— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 25, 2025
