Lékaři bez hranic obnovují záchranu uprchlíků v centrálním Středomoří

22. 7. 2019

Cílem naší přítomnosti na moři je zachraňovat životy. To je naprosto zásadní. Nebudeme mlčet, zatímco zranitelní lidé trpí. Obnovujeme záchranné operace v centrálním Středomoří.


https://twitter.com/MSF_USA/status/1152953850996961281
0
Vytisknout
195

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 22. 7. 2019