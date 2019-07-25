Johnsonova trumpovská demagogie v Dolní sněmovně může být účinná

Zdá se, že Boris Johnson má plán
25. 7. 2019Možná je tohle nesmysl, ale zdá se, že premiér Johnson má plán. Neříkám to s radostí, ale bude obtížné ho zastavit, píše Phil Syrpis, profesor evropského práva na univerzitě v Bristolu.
"Boris Johnson nechce dohodu s EU. Připravuje se na volby. Bude se vykreslovat jako obhájce Británie a bude říkat, že všichni ostatní kromě něho Británii jen poškozují. Realita je projekt strach a záměrné přehánění pesimismu. Johnson mluví ve sloganech. Neposkytuje žádné podrobnosti, nemá žádnou strategii. Je to znovu předvolební kampaň jako před referendem r. 2016.
I’m really quite worried about Boris Johnson speaking with total incoherence but a huge amount of optimism, and Labour responding with a load of stats about the negative impact of no deal.— Sienna Rodgers (@siennamarla) July 25, 2019
Boris Johnson doesn’t want a deal. He’s preparing for an election. He will paint himself as the champion of Britain, everyone else as talking the country down. Reality is project fear & gloom. He speaks in slogans. No details nor policies. It’s the 2016 referendum all over again.— Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) July 25, 2019
And every single MP or pundit that asks him about no deal is simply an opportunity to repeat an empty slogan again and again. Like the 350 million on the side of a bus. It doesn’t matter what the actual figure is - it’s about framing the debate on his terms.— Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) July 25, 2019
Jeremy Corbyn may find it very difficult to counter Boris Johnson's robust style in the Commons, especially with the new found voice of the Tory backbenchers (quiet as mice for May) to cheer him on.— Kate Proctor (@KateProctorES) July 25, 2019
Will he carry on as usual, or work on a new approach over the summer hols?
