Johnsonova trumpovská demagogie v Dolní sněmovně může být účinná

25. 7. 2019

I’m really quite worried about Boris Johnson speaking with total incoherence but a huge amount of optimism, and Labour responding with a load of stats about the negative impact of no deal. — Sienna Rodgers (@siennamarla) July 25, 2019

Boris Johnson doesn’t want a deal. He’s preparing for an election. He will paint himself as the champion of Britain, everyone else as talking the country down. Reality is project fear & gloom. He speaks in slogans. No details nor policies. It’s the 2016 referendum all over again. — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) July 25, 2019

And every single MP or pundit that asks him about no deal is simply an opportunity to repeat an empty slogan again and again. Like the 350 million on the side of a bus. It doesn’t matter what the actual figure is - it’s about framing the debate on his terms. — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) July 25, 2019





Jeremy Corbyn may find it very difficult to counter Boris Johnson's robust style in the Commons, especially with the new found voice of the Tory backbenchers (quiet as mice for May) to cheer him on.



Will he carry on as usual, or work on a new approach over the summer hols? — Kate Proctor (@KateProctorES) July 25, 2019



Jean Claude Juncker potvrdil Johnsonovi ve čtvrtek v telefonickém rozhovoru, že Brusel žádné nové jednání o brexitu zahajovat nebude.









Podrobnosti v angličtině ZDE

2. Johnson nyní útočí na Labouristickou stranu jako na proevropskou stranu. Ve čvrtek v této věci zaútočil na Corbyna, vysmíval se mu, že se nechal "přeprogramovat" na stoupence Evropské unie.3. Johnson se pokusil převzít hlavní heslo Labouristické strany: "Pro většinu, ne jen pro pár lidí." Johnson ve čtvrtek tvrdil: "Skutečností je, že my jsme nyní stranou pro lid. My jsme ta strana pro většinu a oni jsou strana jen pro pár lidí. My posuneme tuto zemi kupředu, oni ji chtějí stáhnout zpět."4. Bude prosazovat zpřísňování zákona a pořádku. Chce tvrdé tresty pro vážné násilné a sexuální trestné činy.5. Vyzývá labouristy k válce v oblasti státních výdajů. Více než desetiletí politiky škrtů, kterou prosazovala Konzervativní strana, skončilo. Johnson nabízí miliardy nových výdajů v mnoha oblastech a na kritiku, že na to nejsou peníze, lže, že samozřejmě na všechno peníze jsou. Dokonce obvinil labouristy, že nejsou ochotni vydat tolik státních výdajů jako on:"Jestliže si Labouristická strana myslí, že bychom neměli investovat další miliardu liber do policejní práce a další 4,6 miliard liber do školství, tak ať to otevřeně řekne!"Labouristé a ekonomičtí odborníci konstatují, že většina Johnsonových tvrzení je nesmyslná, vyhýbá, anebo že vyloženě lže. Jenže Trumpovy volební výsledky v Americe ukázali, že fakta, racionalita a pravda vždycky nevítězí nad emocionálně zabarvenými lžemi. Celkem se opozici při prvním vystoupení Borise Johnsona v Dolní sněmovně ho nepodařilo vyvést z míry. Sebevědomě lhal, jako když tiskne. Konzervativní poslanci mu nadšeně tleskali, i když 17 vyhozených konzervativních ministrů se do Sněmovny nedostavilo.Opozice si bude muset vymyslet efektivnější strategii jak Johnsona v parlamentě porazit.Jak píší komentátoři:"Jsem opravdu znepokojena tím, že Boris Johnson mluví ve Sněmovně naprosto nesouvisle, ale s obrovským množstvím optimismu, a labouristé reagují množstvím statistik o záporných dopadech divokého brexitu.""Boris Johnson nechce dohodu s EU. Připravuje se na volby. Bude se vykreslovat jako obhájce Británie a bude říkat, že všichni ostatní kromě něho Británii jen poškozují. Realita je projekt strach a záměrné přehánění pesimismu. Johnson mluví ve sloganech. Neposkytuje žádné podrobnosti, nemá žádnou strategii. Je to znovu předvolební kampaň jako před referendem r. 2016."A kdykoliv se ho nějaký poslanec či odborník zeptá, jako to Johnson myslí s divokým brexitem, Johnson jen znovu a znovu opakuje prázdná hesla. Jako byla ta lež o 350 milionech liber, kterou údajně Británie každý týden platí do EU. Je ú)plně jedno, jaká jsou fakta - jde o to, že Johnson určuje tón a způsob debaty. ""Pro Jeremyho Corbyna bude zřejmě velmi těžké postavit se proti robustnímu stylu Borise Johnsona ve Sněmovně, zvlášť když mu konzervativní poslanci (kteří byli za Mayové tiší jako myšky) nyní horlivě tleskají."