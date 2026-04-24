Další izraelské zabíjení

24. 4. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty
Foto: Izraelci zavraždili patnáctiletého studenta, když se vracel ze školy po napsání zkoušky z angličtiny

Palestinský učitel Ahmed Atallah zveřejnil fotografii písemné zkoušky z angličtiny, kterou napsal jeho žák Youssef Ashtiyeh. Tento patnáctiletý chlapec byl zabit izraelskými okupačními silami, když opouštěl školu během razie ve městě Nablus na okupovaném Západním břehu.
Na okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu došlo k nárůstu násilí ze strany osadníků vůči Palestincům. Vyrazili jsme tam, abychom zjistili, co je příčinou tohoto vývoje. V centru našeho reportážního zájmu stojí smrt osmnáctiletého osadníka Yehudy Shermana – a soudní řízení proti palestinskému farmáři Dawasovi Hassunovi…

Stejně jako v Gaze se i v jižním Libanonu dopouštějí izraelští vojáci rozsáhlého rabování, aniž by za to byli potrestáni.

Bojovníci z řad pravidelné armády i záložníků rabují velké množství civilního majetku z domů a podniků v jižním Libanonu – jak sdělili bojovníci a velitelé působící v terénu. Podle těchto svědectví se krádeže motocyklů, televizorů, obrazů, pohovek a koberců ve velkém měřítku staly běžným jevem a vyšší i nižší velení v terénu o tom ví, avšak nepřijímá disciplinární opatření k jejich potlačení

Rodina šestnáctiletého Palestince Yousefa Samaha Ashtiyeha za něj se slzami v očích truchlí poté, co byl v Nablusu zabit střelbou izraelských sil. „Otevřete cestu.“ Palestinské děti protestují proti ostnatému drátu, který v městečku Um al-Khair v oblasti Masafer Yatta natáhli izraelští osadníci, a požadují své základní právo na přístup do školy.
Izrael zabil v Libanonu každého člověka na této fotografii. Každého. Všechny novináře.Byli záměrně vybráni a zavražděni.

Protože informovali o pravdě z fronty.

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Obsah vydání | 24. 4. 2026