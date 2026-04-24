Další izraelské zabíjení

24. 4. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty

Foto: Izraelci zavraždili patnáctiletého studenta, když se vracel ze školy po napsání zkoušky z angličtiny

Palestinský učitel Ahmed Atallah zveřejnil fotografii písemné zkoušky z angličtiny, kterou napsal jeho žák Youssef Ashtiyeh. Tento patnáctiletý chlapec byl zabit izraelskými okupačními silami, když opouštěl školu během razie ve městě Nablus na okupovaném Západním břehu.

Palestinian teacher Ahmed Atallah shares a photo of student Youssef Ashtiyeh's English midterm exam paper. The 15-year-old was killed by Israeli occupation forces as he was leaving school during a raid on Nablus city in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/10hr4skDR3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 23, 2026 Na okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu došlo k nárůstu násilí ze strany osadníků vůči Palestincům. Vyrazili jsme tam, abychom zjistili, co je příčinou tohoto vývoje. V centru našeho reportážního zájmu stojí smrt osmnáctiletého osadníka Yehudy Shermana – a soudní řízení proti palestinskému farmáři Dawasovi Hassunovi… The occupied West Bank has seen a surge in settler violence against Palestinians.



We travelled there to investigate what’s driving it.



At the centre of our reporting: the death of 18-year-old settler Yehuda Sherman — and the case against Palestinian farmer Dawas Hassun.… pic.twitter.com/qiz6CMjobo — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 23, 2026 Na okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu došlo k nárůstu násilí ze strany osadníků vůči Palestincům. Vyrazili jsme tam, abychom zjistili, co je příčinou tohoto vývoje. V centru našeho reportážního zájmu stojí smrt osmnáctiletého osadníka Yehudy Shermana – a soudní řízení proti palestinskému farmáři Dawasovi Hassunovi…

Stejně jako v Gaze se i v jižním Libanonu dopouštějí izraelští vojáci rozsáhlého rabování, aniž by za to byli potrestáni.





Bojovníci z řad pravidelné armády i záložníků rabují velké množství civilního majetku z domů a podniků v jižním Libanonu – jak sdělili bojovníci a velitelé působící v terénu. Podle těchto svědectví se krádeže motocyklů, televizorů, obrazů, pohovek a koberců ve velkém měřítku staly běžným jevem a vyšší i nižší velení v terénu o tom ví, avšak nepřijímá disciplinární opatření k jejich potlačení





As in Gaza, Israeli soldiers are committing widespread looting in southern Lebanon without punishment https://t.co/jzVinoHnfu — Evan Hill (@evanhill) April 23, 2026

The family of 16-year-old Palestinian Yousef Samah Ashtiyeh mourns him in tears after he was killed by Israeli forces’ gunfire in Nablus. pic.twitter.

“Open the road.” Palestinian children protest at barbed wire erected by Israeli settlers in the town of Um al-Khair in Masafer Yatta—calling for their basic right to access their school. pic.twitter.com/ttXXMJzkuX — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) April 23, 2026

Israel killed every single person in this photo in Lebanon.



Every. Single. One.



All journalists.



Targeted and assassinated intentionally.



For reporting the truth from the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/eqswWbuevz — sarah (@sahouraxo) April 23, 2026

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Rodina šestnáctiletého Palestince Yousefa Samaha Ashtiyeha za něj se slzami v očích truchlí poté, co byl v Nablusu zabit střelbou izraelských sil.„Otevřete cestu.“ Palestinské děti protestují proti ostnatému drátu, který v městečku Um al-Khair v oblasti Masafer Yatta natáhli izraelští osadníci, a požadují své základní právo na přístup do školy.Izrael zabil v Libanonu každého člověka na této fotografii. Každého. Všechny novináře.Byli záměrně vybráni a zavražděni.Protože informovali o pravdě z fronty.