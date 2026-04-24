Další izraelské zabíjení
24. 4. 2026
Na okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu došlo k nárůstu násilí ze strany osadníků vůči Palestincům. Vyrazili jsme tam, abychom zjistili, co je příčinou tohoto vývoje. V centru našeho reportážního zájmu stojí smrt osmnáctiletého osadníka Yehudy Shermana – a soudní řízení proti palestinskému farmáři Dawasovi Hassunovi…
Palestinian teacher Ahmed Atallah shares a photo of student Youssef Ashtiyeh's English midterm exam paper. The 15-year-old was killed by Israeli occupation forces as he was leaving school during a raid on Nablus city in the occupied West Bank.April 23, 2026
The occupied West Bank has seen a surge in settler violence against Palestinians.— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 23, 2026
We travelled there to investigate what’s driving it.
At the centre of our reporting: the death of 18-year-old settler Yehuda Sherman — and the case against Palestinian farmer Dawas Hassun.… pic.twitter.com/qiz6CMjobo
Rodina šestnáctiletého Palestince Yousefa Samaha Ashtiyeha za něj se slzami v očích truchlí poté, co byl v Nablusu zabit střelbou izraelských sil.
As in Gaza, Israeli soldiers are committing widespread looting in southern Lebanon without punishment https://t.co/jzVinoHnfu— Evan Hill (@evanhill) April 23, 2026
„Otevřete cestu.“ Palestinské děti protestují proti ostnatému drátu, který v městečku Um al-Khair v oblasti Masafer Yatta natáhli izraelští osadníci, a požadují své základní právo na přístup do školy.
The family of 16-year-old Palestinian Yousef Samah Ashtiyeh mourns him in tears after he was killed by Israeli forces’ gunfire in Nablus. pic.twitter.
“Open the road.” Palestinian children protest at barbed wire erected by Israeli settlers in the town of Um al-Khair in Masafer Yatta—calling for their basic right to access their school. pic.twitter.com/ttXXMJzkuX— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) April 23, 2026
Izrael zabil v Libanonu každého člověka na této fotografii. Každého. Všechny novináře.Byli záměrně vybráni a zavražděni.
Protože informovali o pravdě z fronty.
Israel killed every single person in this photo in Lebanon.— sarah (@sahouraxo) April 23, 2026
Every. Single. One.
All journalists.
Targeted and assassinated intentionally.
For reporting the truth from the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/eqswWbuevz
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