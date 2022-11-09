Británie: Vláda Rishiho Sunaka. Už rezignoval jeho první ministr - po čtrnácti dnech ve funkci

9. 11. 2022

Aktualizace Rozhovoru Britských listů o krizi v Británii. Hovoříme v něm o děsivě nekvalitních ministrech, které si najmenoval Rishi Sunak do své nové vlády, o Suelle Bravermanové, zlé a hloupé ministryni vnitra, kterou Sunak znovu jmenoval do funkce poté, co musela rezignovat za Liz Trussové pro porušování vládních bezpečnostních předpisů. Posléze vyšlo najevo i to, že je odpovědná za zadržování tisíců žadatelů o azyl po dlouhé měsíce v azylantském středisku, kde ani nejsou postele, protože žadatelé o azyl tam nemají být déle než 24 hodin.


Sunak také najmenoval do své vlády bývalého ministra obrany Gavina Williamsona, který byl před časem nucen rezignovat, protože prozradil  tajné vládní obranné dokumenty. Z funkce ministra školství ho vyhodili, protože za covidu naprosto zvoral anglické maturity. Nyní měl další skandál, že poslal sprosté emaily své kolegyni v parlamentu, doporučil podřízenému státnímu úředníku, aby "si podřezal hrdlo", jinému, aby vyskočil z okna a v úterý večer svědčila v televizi jeho spolupracovnice Anne Milton, že Williamson sbíral sexuální drby o poslancích, aby je mohl vydírat. Jednomu poslanci, který se octl ve finančních potížích, nechal Williamson poslat šek a vzkázal mu, že od nynějška je jeho otrok:



Po odvysílání výše citovaného zmíněného rozhovoru Williamson rezignoval na svou ministerskou funkci. Dokazuje to, jak špatným premiérem je Rishi Sunak:

  Williamson obdrží odškodné za odchod z funkce ve výši 16 876 liber (cca půl milionu Kč) za pouhých čtrnáct dní v ministerské funkci (kromě toho dostane za těch čtrnáct dní plat 2589 liber hrubého).-

Williamson byl nucen rezignovat už třikrát, za tří premiérů: Za Mayové, za Johnsona a nyní za Sunaka:

A teď ještě Bravermanová!

Rezignace Gavina Williamsona znamená, že od začátku roku 2022 bylo vyhozeno z funkce nebo nuceno odstoupit  80 členů vládního týmu tvořeného Konzervativní stranou...

Williamson rezignovat. Nejprve Sunak znovu do funkce jmenoval vyhozenou Bravermanovou, teď tohle. Sunakovo postavení je neudržitelné. Musí rezignovat z funkce premiéra a vyhlásit všeobecné volby.


Byl to velmi, velmi špatný úsudek od Sunaka jmenovat Williamsona znovu do vlády. Nemá o ničem ponětí. Mnoho z nás to říkalo už dříve. Sunak měl šanci dokázat, že zosobňuje změnu od vlád Johnsona a Trussové. Selhal při první příležitosti. Bravermanová bude další.


Jak dlouho vydrží Bravermanová?



