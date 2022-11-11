Rusové uvízli na západním břehu řeky Dněpr, Ukrajinci ostřelují přepravu přes řeku, takže ruští vojáci nemohou utéct
11. 11. 2022
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Russian telegram channels saying Ukrainians are smashing the crossing points where thousands of Russians are retreating across the Dnipro. This looks huge. pic.twitter.com/5PhobjRQgS— Francis Farrell (@francisjfarrell) November 10, 2022
Většina ruských vojáků zůstává na západním břehu řeky Dněpr:
⚡️Most of the Russian military remains on the right bank of the Kherson region - GUR— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 10, 2022
This was announced by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadim Skibitsky.
