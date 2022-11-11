Rusové uvízli na západním břehu řeky Dněpr, Ukrajinci ostřelují přepravu přes řeku, takže ruští vojáci nemohou utéct

11. 11. 2022

Russian telegram channels saying Ukrainians are smashing the crossing points where thousands of Russians are retreating across the Dnipro. This looks huge. pic.twitter.com/5PhobjRQgS



Většina ruských vojáků zůstává na západním břehu řeky Dněpr:

⚡️Most of the Russian military remains on the right bank of the Kherson region - GUR



This was announced by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadim Skibitsky.