Tiskový magnát Murdoch varoval Trumpa, aby se nepokoušel kandidovat na amerického prezidenta v roce 2024

15. 11. 2022

Pokud by se o to pokusil, vlivný Murdochův tisk by mohl podpořit demokratického kandidáta.

🔴 Exclusive: Rupert Murdoch has told Donald Trump that he will not back any attempt by the former president to return to the White House and could even back a Democrat against him, sources close to the media mogul have told @theipaper