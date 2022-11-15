Tiskový magnát Murdoch varoval Trumpa, aby se nepokoušel kandidovat na amerického prezidenta v roce 2024

15. 11. 2022

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Pokud by se o to pokusil, vlivný Murdochův tisk by mohl podpořit demokratického kandidáta.



