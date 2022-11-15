Tiskový magnát Murdoch varoval Trumpa, aby se nepokoušel kandidovat na amerického prezidenta v roce 2024
15. 11. 2022
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Pokud by se o to pokusil, vlivný Murdochův tisk by mohl podpořit demokratického kandidáta.
🔴 Exclusive: Rupert Murdoch has told Donald Trump that he will not back any attempt by the former president to return to the White House and could even back a Democrat against him, sources close to the media mogul have told @theipaper— i newspaper (@theipaper) November 14, 2022
225
Diskuse