Putinův mluvčí: Útěk Rusů z Chersonu "není ponižující"

The Ukrainian army has now reached the centre of the city of Kherson, greeted by cheering crowds of civilians.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/3bg6Tej42b



- Zelenskij v Den veteránů: Zvítězíme!

For almost 250 years the men and women of the United States armed forces have prevailed against tyranny. ​Your example inspires Ukrainians today to fight back against Russian aggression.



On behalf of all Ukrainians, Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/gnEPi6ZeKf