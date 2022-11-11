ÚSTR ze sebe dělá komického idiota

11. 11. 2022 / Jan Čulík

čas čtení 37 minut

Je to mezinárodní ostuda.

ÚSTR rozesílá všem signatářům petice protestující proti vyhození Muriel Blaive z Ústavu pro studium totalitních (sic!) režimů (vědí už předem, co je totalitní, i když to teprve mají studovat) komický dopis. V něm mimochodem většinou označují historičku jako "paní Muriel Blaive", přestože má doktorský titul PhD. Doktorské tituly se přece ve středoevropském kontextu a v akademickém kontextu uvádějí vždycky. Že by ÚSTR proměnil dr. Blaive v "paní" (čti: "žena v domácnosti") záměrně?



Dopis byl zřejmě do angličtiny přeložen automaticky, protože angličtina prohlášení je divná. Posuďte sami:



"Vážený pane/paní,



jako signatář(ka) otevřeného dopisu na podporu Muriel Blaive prosím vizte níže tiskové prohlášení Ústavu pro studium totalitních režimů ohledně propuštění paní Muriel Blaive. Sdělovací prostředky slyšely zavádějící informace a falešné výroky o paní Blaive, které bychom rádi opravili.



Databáze Bibliografie Historie českých zemí, Ústav historie Akademie věd, ukazuje, že během jejího zaměstnání v Ústavu v letech 2014-2022 vydala dr. Muriel Blaive jedinou kolektivní monografii jako editor, v níž měla jednu studii. V rámci 14 skórovaných výsledků v Informačním systému výzkumu, vývoje a inovací Ústavu, dr. Muriel Blaive vydala šest skórovaných výsledků. Během jejího zaměstnání v Ústavu pro studium totalitních režimů od roku 2014 do r. 2022, dr. Muriel Blaive nevydala žádnou studii, žádný článek ani recenzi v periodikách Paměť a historie a Securitas Imperii.



Úsdtav pro studium totalitních režimů pod vedením současného vedení vždy jednal jako zaměstnavatel plně v rámci svých právních pravomocí a podle právních předpisů.



S pozdravem



Ústav pro studium totalitních režimů se nyní snaží každému signatáři petice proti mému propuštění z tohoto ústavu odpovědět následovně. Musíme obdivovat, že se nebojí posměchu, lol. pic.twitter.com/lgQgfzr2Be — Muriel Blaive, PhD (@MurielBlaivePhD) November 10, 2022

Mezinárodně se mezitím také zesměšnil Jan Jandourek, který blábol z ÚSTRU nekriticky převzal pro svůj článek v Týdeníku Fórum. Komicky se Jandourek ve svém článku pozastavuje i nad tím, že většině renomovaných historiků vadí, že instituce, tedy ÚSTR, má směšně v názvu své instituce už to, co má o zmíněných režimech teprve studovat a zjišťovat. To přece ne, totalita je projednou totalita. O tom se diskutovat nebude. Příliš mnoho lidí si na tom vybudovalo dobrou kariéru:





"Kdyby Muriel Blaive vyhodili za normalizace z nějakého ústavu, nesměla by říct ani slovo, její jméno by zmizelo, jako by nikdy neexistovala. Vyjednávat by mohla leda tak o tom, jestli půjde do fabriky, nebo ji nechají odjet."



Aha, tak to tedy udělejme stejně i dnes. pic.twitter.com/LV7Tvqptfj — Muriel Blaive, PhD (@MurielBlaivePhD) November 10, 2022



Níže publikujeme seznam publikací Muriel Blaive. Obsahuje více než dvanáct stránek tištěného textu. Potud tedy "nepublikační činnost" ženy v domácnosti Muriel Blaive:



V článku v němž Muriel Blaive píše o tom, jak ji vyhodili z ÚSTRu , dokládá informace o tom, že má největší mezinárodní publikační činnost ze všech pracovníků ÚSTRu a pan ředitel Kudrna (obviněný z plagiátorství) a někteří další pracovníci ÚSTRU nemají v mezinárodních databázích vůbec žádné publikace. Tyto informace s drzostí sobě vlastní označuje tiskové prohlášení ÚSTRu za "zavádějící".Níže publikujeme seznam publikací Muriel Blaive. Obsahuje více než dvanáct stránek tištěného textu. Potud tedy "nepublikační činnost" ženy v domácnosti Muriel Blaive:

Complete List of Publications

Muriel Blaive

Volumes, Edited Volumes and Guest Editorship for Peer-Reviewed Journals

Muriel Blaive (ed), Surveillance of Culture, Culture of Surveillance , Special issue for East Central Europe , No. 51, October 2022, https://brill.com/view/journals/eceu/49/2-3/article-p145_001.xml.

Muriel Blaive (ed), Historiography of Central European Communism Reconsidered: Patterns of Interpretation and Writing Strategies , Special issue for East European Politics & Societies and Cultures , Vol. 36, No. 3, August 2022

Maciej Maryl, Piotr Wciślik, Muriel Blaive, James Kapaló, Zsófia Lóránd (eds), New Exploratory Phase in Research on East European Cultures of Dissent: Joint Review Report: COST Action CA16213 , Warsaw, Institute of Literary Research of the Polish Academy of Sciences, 2019.

Muriel Blaive (ed), Perceptions of Society in Communist Europe. Regime Archives and Popular Opinion, London, Bloomsbury Academic, 2018.

Muriel Blaive, Christian Gerbel, Thomas Lindenberger (eds), Clashes in European Memory. The Case of the Communist Repression and the Holocaust , New York, Transaction publishers, 2011.

Muriel Blaive (ed), Le communisme vu par les sociétés/Communism From the Viewpoint of Societies , Prague, CeFReS, 2006 (Cahier du CeFReS n°30).

Muriel Blaive, Georges Mink (eds), Benešovy dekrety. Budoucnost Evropy a vyrovnávání se s minulostí, Prague, Dokořan, 2003.

Muriel Blaive, Berthold Molden, Grenzfälle. Österreichische und tschechische Erfahrungen am Eisernen Vorhang , Weitra, Bibliothek der Provinz, 2010.

Muriel Blaive, Berthold Molden, Hranice probíhají vodním tokem. Odrazy historie ve vnímání obyvatel Gmündu a Českých Velenic, Brno, Barrister & Principal, 2009.

Muriel Blaive, Une déstalinisation manquée. Tchécoslovaquie 1956, Brussels, Complexe, 2005.

Muriel Blaive, Promarněná příležitost. Československo a rok 1956, Prague, Prostor, 2001.

Publications in Peer-Reviewed Journals

Muriel Blaive, “From Dissidence to Heroism: Constructing an Ideal Post-Communist Identity in the Czech Republic”, in Special issue for East Europeans Politics & Society and Cultures on “Canonizing and Contesting Communist-Era Dissent in Eastern Europe: Actors, Representations, and Impacts since 1989” edited by Ferenc Láczó (submitted for review, publication planned for 2023.)

Muriel Blaive, “Surveillance Society: From Communist Czechoslovakia to Contemporary Western Democracies”, East Central Europe , no. 51, October 2022, p. 254-275.

Muriel Blaive, José Faraldo, “Surveillance of Culture, Culture of Surveillance”, East Central Europe , no. 51, October 2022, p. 145-151.

Muriel Blaive, “Historiography of Central European Communism Reconsidered: Patterns of Interpretation and Writing Strategies. Introduction”, Special issue for East European Politics & Societies and Culture , Vol. 36, No. 3, August 2022, p. 957-969.

Muriel Blaive, “The Reform Communist Interpretation of the Stalinist Period in Czech Historiography and Legacy”, East European Politics & Societies and Culture , Vol. 36, No. 3, August 2022, p. 992-1014.

Muriel Blaive, “National Memory and Individual Identity in the Czech Republic: An Impossible Reconciliation”, Passés futurs/Politika , Special issue edited by Valentin Behr and Ewa Tartakowsky, June 2021, https://www.politika.io/index.php/en/article/an-impossible-reconciliation.

Muriel Blaive, “Codeword ‘Criminal’: Moral Remembrance in National Memory Politics”, in Ninna Mörner (ed), 2020 State of the Region Report: Constructions and Instrumentalization of the Past. A Comparative Study on Memory Management in the Region , Stockholm, Södertörn University, 2021, p. 106-114.

Muriel Blaive, “History and Politics: Dealing with the Communist Past in the Post-1989 Czech Public Sphere”, Storia della Storiografia , Special issue edited by Guido Franzinetti and Edoardo Tortarolo, Vol. 78, No. 2, 2020, p. 49-63.

Valentin Behr, Muriel Blaive, Anemona Constantin, Laure Neumayer, Maté Zombory, “Anti-Communist Consensus: The Black Book of Communism in Comparative Perspective”, Revue d’Etudes Comparatives Est-Ouest, special issue edited by Eva-Clarita Pattai and Raluca Grosescu, Vol. 51, No. 2-3, 2020, p. 55-88.

Muriel Blaive, “Introduction to Chapter 1: Culture Under Surveillance, Culture of Surveillance”, in Maciej Maryl, Piotr Wciślik, Muriel Blaive, James Kapaló, Zsófia Lóránd, et al.., New Exploratory Phase in Research on East European Cultures of Dissent: Joint Review Report , Warsaw, Institute of Literary Research of the Polish Academy of Sciences, 2019, p. 36-46.

Libora Oates-Indruchova, Muriel Blaive, “Border Regions and Border Regimes in Cold War Eastern Europe”, Introduction as guest editors to a special issue on borders, Journal of Contemporary History, vol. 50, (3), 2015, p. 656-659.

Libora Oates-Indruchova, Muriel Blaive, “Border Communities: Microstudies on Everyday Life, Politics and Memory in European Societies from 1945 to the Present”, Introduction as guest editors to a special issue on “Border Communities”, Nationalities Papers, Vol. 42, no. 2, 2014, p. 195-198.

Muriel Blaive, Libora Oates-Indruchova, “Komárno, A Flagship of Symbolic Politics at the Slovak-Hungarian Border”, Revue d’études comparatives Est-Ouest, Vol. 44, 4/2013, p. 93-121.

Muriel Blaive, “Discussing the Merits of Microhistory as a Comparative Tool: The Cases of České Velenice and Komárno”, East Central Europe (special issue “Studying Dictatorships: From Comparative to Transnational History” edited by Constantin Iordachi and Péter Apor), Vol. 40, n°1-2, 2013, p. 74-96.

Muriel Blaive, “Aux avant-postes du bloc socialiste: České Velenice, ville tchèque à la frontière avec l’Autriche”, Vingtième siècle, n°109 (special issue on Popular Democracies coordinated by Sandrine Kott and Justine Faure), January-March 2011, p. 129-141.

Muriel Blaive, “Utopian visions. The ‘Cold War’ and its political aesthetics”, Zeithistorische Forschungen/Studies in Contemporary History, 5, (2), 2009.

Muriel Blaive, “Internationalism, Patriotism, Dictatorship and Democracy: The Czechoslovak Communist Party and the Exercise of Power”, Journal of European Integration Studies, 13, (2), 2007, p. 55-68.

Muriel Blaive, “Les étoiles rouges en danger: la révolution hongroise de 1956 vue de Tchécoslovaquie”, Matériaux pour l’histoire de notre temps, (83), July-September 2006, p. 56-61.

Muriel Blaive, “La révolution de velours dans les sciences sociales tchèques’, Introduction”, Critique internationale, no. 32, July-September 2006, p. 103-107.

Muriel Blaive, “Soziologie, Geschichte und Gedächtnis. Das postkommunistische Mitteleuropa aus der Sicht Frankreichs”, Transit , no. 30, March 2006, p. 106-123.

Muriel Blaive, « Up from communism: the legacies of the Cold War and its collapse », in Thomas Row (ed), Does Central Europe Exist?, Vienna, Diplomatic Academy, Favorita Papers series, 3/2006, p. 65-86.

Muriel Blaive, “Diskuse kolem knihy Françoise Mayer Češi a jejich komunismus”, Dějiny-Teorie-Kritika, 2/2004, p. 159-163.

Muriel Blaive, “La démocratie pour les Tchèques: une légitimité politique et une composante identitaire”, Revue d’études comparatives Est-Ouest, 1/2003, p. 59-82.

Muriel Blaive, “La police politique communiste en action: les Tchécoslovaques et la révolution hongroise de 1956”, Revue d’histoire moderne et contemporaine , vol. 49, no. 2, April-June 2002, p. 176-202.

Muriel Blaive, « La “voie tchécoslovaque vers le socialisme”, 1945-1948 », Matériaux pour l’histoire de notre temps , (59), July-September 2000, p. 26-32.

Muriel Blaive, « La démocratie tchèque et les Allemands des Sudètes », Hermès, (23-24), 1999, p. 281-287.

Chapters in Peer-Reviewed Collective Volumes

Muriel Blaive, “The Czech Museum of Communism: What National Narrative for the Past?”, in Stephen Norris (ed), Museums of Communism: New Memory Sites in Central and Eastern Europe , Bloomington, Indiana University Press, 2020, p. 219-245.

Muriel Blaive, “Les archives des polices politiques du communisme”, as well as “Le musée du communisme à Prague”, in Sophie Baby, Laure Neumayer, Frédéric Zalewski (eds), Condamner le passé. Mémoires des procès autoritaires en Europe et en Amérique latine , Manuel numérique, Nanterre, Presses Universitaires de Nanterre, 2019. Open access here: https://books.apple.com/fr/book/condamner-le-pass%C3%A9/id1482021650

Muriel Blaive, “Introduction to Chapter 1: Culture Under Surveillance, Culture of Surveillance”, in Maciej Maryl, Piotr Wciślik, Muriel Blaive, James Kapaló, Zsófia Lóránd, et al.., New Exploratory Phase in Research on East European Cultures of Dissent: Joint Review Report , Warsaw, Institute of Literary Research of the Polish Academy of Sciences, 2019, p. 36-46. Open access here: https://hal.archives-ouvertes.fr/hal-02144983.

Muriel Blaive, “Introduction”, in Muriel Blaive (ed), Perceptions of Society in Communist Europe. Regime Archives and Popular Opinion , London, Bloomsbury Academic, 2018, p. 1-12.

Muriel Blaive, “Perceptions of Society in Secret Police Archives: How a Czechoslovak ‘1956’ Was Thwarted”, in Muriel Blaive (ed), Perceptions of Society in Communist Europe. Regime Archives and Popular Opinion , London, Bloomsbury Academic, 2018, p. 101-122.

Muriel Blaive, “‘The Cold War? I Have it at Home with my Family’. Memories of the 1948-1989 Period Beyond the Iron Curtain”, in Konrad Jarausch, Christian Ostermann, Andreas Etges (eds), The Cold War: Historiography, Memory, Representation , Berlin, De Gruyter, 2017, p. 203-223.

Muriel Blaive, “Nostalgia and the Collective Memory of Communism in the Czech Republic. Lessons from an Oral History Study of the Last Pioneers”, in Mirjana Slavković, Marija Đorgović (eds), Nostalgia on the Move , Belgrade, The Museum of Yugoslavia, 2017, p. 62-74.

Muriel Blaive, “National Narratives of Czech Identity From the 19th Century to the Present”, in Anton Pelinka et.al., Geschichtsbuch Mitteleuropa. Vom Fin de Siècle bis zur Gegenwart , Vienna, New Academic Press, 2016, p. 161-189.

James Mark, Muriel Blaive, Adam Hudek, Anna Saunder, Stanisław Tyszka, “1989 After 1989: Remembering East-Central Europe”, in Michal Kopeček and Piotr Wciślik (eds), Thinking through Transition. Liberal Democracy, Authoritarian Pasts, and Intellectual History in East Central Europe After 1989 , Budapest, CEU Press, 2015, p. 463-504.

Muriel Blaive, “The danger of over-interpreting dissident writing in the West: Communist terror in Czechoslovakia, 1948-1968”, in Friederike Kind-Kovács, Jessie Labov (eds), From Samizdat to Tamizdat: Transnational Media During and After Socialism , New York, Berghahn, 2013, p. 137- 155.

Muriel Blaive, “’Malý český člověk’ před a po roce 1989 v Českých Velenicích”, in Ondřej Daniel, Tomáš Kavka, Jakub Machek (eds), Populární kultura v českém prostoru, Prague, Karolinum, 2013, p. 24-29.

Muriel Blaive, Thomas Lindenberger, “Border Guarding as Social Practice: A Case Study of Communist Governance and Hidden Transcripts”, in Marc Silberman, Karen Till, Janet Ward (eds), Walls, Borders, Boundaries, New York, Berghahn, 2012, p. 97-122.

Muriel Blaive, Thomas Lindenberger, “A Dictatorship of Limits: Border Control as a Paradigmatic Practice of Communist Governance”, in Jana Osterkamp, Joachim von Puttkamer (eds), Sozialistische Staatlichkeit , Oldenburg, Oldenburg Verlag (Bad Wiessee Tagung der Collegium Carolinum 2009), 2011, p. 175-192.

Muriel Blaive, « Memory of the Holocaust and of the communist repression in a comparative perspective: the cases of Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia », in Muriel Blaive, Christian Gerbel, Thomas Lindenberger (eds), Clashes in European Memory: The case of Communist Repression and of the Holocaust , New York, Transaction Publishers, 2011, p. 154-172.

Muriel Blaive, « Constructions/déconstructions des territoires nationaux et des chronologies », in Paul Gradvohl (ed), L’Europe médiane au XXème siècle. Fractures, décompositions – recompositions – surcompositions , Prague, CeFReS, 2011, p. 55-66.

Muriel Blaive, « Identitás és etnicitás a szlovák-magyar határon », in Barnabás Vajda (ed), Államhatár és identitás. Komárom/Komárno, Komárno, Selye János Egyetem, 2011, p. 181-206.

Muriel Blaive, Nicolas Maslowski, “The World of the Two Václavs: European-Minded vs. National(ist) Intellectuals in Czechia”, in Justine Lacroix, Kalypso Nikolaidis (eds), European Stories. Intellectual Debates in Europe in National Contexts, Oxford, Oxford University Press, 2010, p. 257-274.

Muriel Blaive, “La question épineuse de la collaboration dans l’appréciation du passé communiste tchèque: quelques réflexions”, in Pascal Bonnard, Georges Mink (eds), Le passé au présent: gisements mémoriels et politiques publiques en Europe centrale et orientale , Paris, Houdiard, 2010, p. 217-230.

Muriel Blaive, « The Czech Republic », in Oliver Rathkolb, Günter Ogris (eds), Authoritarianism, History and Democratic Dispositions in Austria, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, Innsbruck, StudienVerlag, 2010, p. 91-106.

Muriel Blaive, “Le ‘petit homme tchèque’ à la mode socialiste: rupture et continuités depuis 1989”, in Korine Amacher, Leonid Heller (eds), Le retour des héros : la reconstitution des mythologies nationales à l’heure du post-communisme, Geneva, Presses de l'Université de Genève, 2009, p. 91-115.

Muriel Blaive, “République tchèque. La Révolution de velours vue de České Velenice”, in Jérôme Heurtaux, Cédric Pellen (eds), 1989 A l’est de l’Europe. Les fêlures d’un mythe fondateur, La Tour d’Aigues, Editions de l’Aube, 2009, p. 250-271.

Muriel Blaive, “L’ouverture des archives d’une police politique communiste: le cas tchèque, de Zdena Salivarová à Milan Kundera”, in Sonia Combe (ed), Archives et écriture de l'histoire dans les sociétés post-communistes , Paris, La Découverte, 2009, p. 203-226.

Muriel Blaive, « The 1989 Revolution as a non-lieu de mémoire », in Adéla Gjuričová (ed.), Sborník z konference « 1989-2009: Společnost. Dějiny. Politika” (Proceedings from the conference ‘1989-2009 : Society. History. Politics’), Prague, Heinrich Böll Stiftung.

Muriel Blaive, « Češi a Evropa », in Monika McDonagh-Pajerová, Jan Hron (eds), Evropané píší o Evropě , Prague, Ano pro Evropu, 2008, p. 28-29.

Muriel Blaive, « De la démocratie tchèque et des ‘décrets Beneš’ », in Georges Mink, Laure Neumayer (eds), L’Europe et ses passés douloureux , Paris, La Découverte, 2007, p. 118-127.

Muriel Blaive, « Nostalgie et mémoire collective du communisme en République tchèque », in Sandrine Kott, Martine Mespoulet (eds), Le postcommunisme dans l’histoire , Brussels, Presses universitaires de Bruxelles, 2006, p. 177-190.

Muriel Blaive, « Einige Etappen der Bewältigung der kommunistischen Vergangenheit seit 1989 in der Republik Tschechien », in Dorota Dakowska, Agnès Bensoussan, Nicolas Beaupré (eds), Die Überlieferung der Diktaturen. Beiträge zum Umgang mit Archiven der Geheimpolizei in Polen und Deutschland nach 1989 , Essen, Klartext, 2004, p. 111-126.

Muriel Blaive, « Proč nepřišel Alexander Dubček v roce 1956. Několik reflexí o důležitosti sociálních dějin a komparatistiky », in Jiří Hoppe, Miloš Bárta (eds), Úloha A. Dubčeka v moderních dějinách Československa , Prague, Masarykova dělnická akademie, 2002, p. 42-47.

Muriel Blaive, « 1956 : Anatomie d’une absence », in François Fejtö, Jacques Rupnik (eds), Le printemps tchécoslovaque 1968, Brussels, Complexe, 1998, p. 50-63.

Reviews

Muriel Blaive, “Review of Rachel Applebaum, Empire of Friends: Soviet Power and Social ist Internationalism in Cold War Czechoslovakia . Ithaca, N.Y.: Cornell University Press. 2019”, American Historical Review , 2020, Vol. 125, No. 5, December 2020, p. 2059–2097.

Muriel Blaive, “Review of Miroslav Vaněk, Pavel Mücke, Velvet Revolutions. An Oral History of Czech Society , Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2016”, History: Review of New Books , Vol. 46, No. 1, January 2018, p. 10-11.

Muriel Blaive, “Review of Miroslav Vaněk, Pavel Mücke, Velvet Revolutions. An Oral History of Czech Society , Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2016”, History: Review of New Books , Vol. 46, No. 1, January 2018, p. 10-11.

Muriel Blaive, “Recension de Michel Christian, Camarades ou apparatchiks? Les communistes en RDA et en Tchécoslovaquie, 1945-1989 , Paris, PUF, 2016”, Critique internationale , No 77, October-December 2017, p. 189-193.

Muriel Blaive, “Recension de Michel Christian, Camarades ou apparatchiks? Les communistes en RDA et en Tchécoslovaquie, 1945-1989 , Paris, PUF, 2016”, Critique internationale , No 77, October-December 2017, p. 189-193.

Muriel Blaive, “Recension de Paulina Bren, Th e Greengrocer and His TV: The Culture of Communism after the 1968 Prague Spring , Ithaca, Cornell University Press. 2010”, Critique internationale , 2013/2, n°59, p. 173-176.

Muriel Blaive, “Review of Paulina Bren, Th e Greengrocer and His TV: The Culture of Communism after the 1968 Prague Spring , Ithaca, Cornell University Press. 2010”, American Historical Review , June 2012, p. 960-961.

Muriel Blaive, “Review of Mary Heimann’s Czechoslovakia: The State That Failed”, Round table with Alexander Maxwell, Shawn Clybor, Martin Brown, and Mary Heimann, H-Net Online, November, 2011,

http://h-net.msu.edu/cgi-bin/logbrowse.pl?trx=vx&list=HABSBURG&month=1111&week=c&msg=RREBZbDxWhUe7P4FTdKwdg&user=&pw= (last accessed 22 November 2011)

Muriel Blaive, “Review of Michal Kopeček: Hledání ztraceného smyslu revoluce. Zrod a počátky marxistického revizionismu ve střední Evropě 1953-1960 (Prague, Argo, 2009), H-Soz-u-Kult , 8 November 2010, http://hsozkult.geschichte.hu-berlin.de/ .

Muriel Blaive, Nicolas Maslowski, “Domination and Power Mechanisms of the Czechoslovak Communist Party at the Philosophical Faculty, Charles University, 1968-1989”, H-Soz-u-Kult, 11 January 2008, http://hsozkult.geschichte.hu-berlin.de/ .

Public History

Muriel Blaive, “Demokracie se musí vyvíjiet”, Rozhovor s Alešem Blumou, Literární noviny, Octobor 2014, p. 10-11, see http://www.periodik.cz/predplatne/casopis.php?akce=titul&titul=150 .

Muriel Blaive, “Pozornost se odvádí od zásadních otázek” – Rozhovor s Matějem Ludvíkem, Lidovky.cz, 3 March 2014, see http://www.lidovky.cz/konflikt-v-ustr-je-neprimerene-zvelicovan-tvrdi-kandidatka-na-reditele-13v-/zpravy-domov.aspx?c=A140302_224302_ln_domov_ml .

Muriel Blaive, “Francouzská kandidatka na šéfku ÚSTR o kauze Kundera i politických tlacích” – Rozhovor s Janem Rychetským, Parlamentní listy, 27 February 2014. See http://www.parlamentnilisty.cz/arena/rozhovory/Francouzska-kandidatka-na-sefku-USTR-o-kauze-Kundera-i-politickych-tlacich-305353 .

Muriel Blaive, “Nestydět se za vlastní dějiny”, Britské listy , 20 February 2014. See http://blisty.cz/art/72224.html .

Muriel Blaive, “Návrh koncecpe dalšího rozvoje ÚSTRu”, Deník referendum , 2 February 2014, see http://denikreferendum.cz/clanek/15469-navrh-koncepce-dalsiho-rozvoje-ustru .

Muriel Blaive, “Nediktovat, co je pravda” – Rozhovor s Terezou Šimůnkovou, Salon Právo, 23 January 2014, p. 1, see http://www.novinky.cz/kultura/salon/325739-francouzska-historicka-muriel-blaive-nediktovat-co-je-pravda.html .

Muriel Blaive, Thomas Lindenberger, “Zeitgeschichte und Erinnerungskonflikte in Europa”, Aus Politik und Zeitgeschichte, (1-3), 2012, http://www.bpb.de/publikationen/L0M0OS,0,0,Zeitgeschichte_und_Erinnerungskonflikte_in_Europa.html

Muriel Blaive, “Identity and Ethnicity at the Slovak-Hungarian Border”, Eruditio-Educatio, 5, (3-4), 2010, p. 125-138.

Muriel Blaive, “Mezi odvahou a kompromisem”, Babylon, (6), 17, 29 February 2008, p. 6.

Muriel Blaive, “Has the Czech Republic Fully Come to Terms with the Memory of the Second World War?”, Britské listy , 13 September 2010, http://www.czechfocus.cz/2010/9/13/art54470.html .

Muriel Blaive, “Dokázala se Česká republika plně vyrovnat se vzpomínkami na druhou světovou válku ?”, Britské listy , 13 September 2010, http://www.blisty.cz/2010/9/13/art54469.html .

Muriel Blaive (interview with Patrik Eichler), “Maďari majú o svojich slovenských krajanoch zlý obraz”, Pravda , 20 August 2010, www.pravda.sk .

Muriel Blaive (interview with Anne-Claire Veluire), “Election du nouveau directeur de l'USTR: 'Il est tout de même très clair qu’on n’a pas tourné la page politique'”, Radio Prague, 13 August 2010, http://www.radio.cz/fr/article/130721 .

Muriel Blaive, “Multiple identities and Europeanness at the Czech-Austrian and Slovak-Hungarian borders”, Eruditio-Educatio , 4, (2), 2009, p. 5-16.

Muriel Blaive (interview with Anne-Claire Veluire), “Le quotidien Lidové noviny ne lâche pas l'affaire Kundera”, Radio Prague , 21 October 2009, http://www.radio.cz/fr/article/121431.

Muriel Blaive (interview with Patrik Eichler), “I král může skončit pod gilotinou. Když lidé chtějí”, Literární noviny, (2), 5 January 2009, p. 15.

Muriel Blaive, “Komentář k textu Mariny Zavadské, ‘K problematike výskumu totalitnej komunistickej propagandy: vybrané pojmy, mechanizmy, obsahy’”, Czech Institute of Contemporary History (ÚSD), Prague, 2004.

Muriel Blaive, “The Czechs and their Communism, Past and Present”, IWM Junior Fellows’ Conferences, 2005, http://www.iwm.at/p-jvfcon.htm .

Muriel Blaive, “Čs. historikové a jejich minulost: dílo Karla Bartoška”, Babylon, 10, (1), October 2000, p. 7-8.

Muriel Blaive, “1956 : Proč byli Češi tak hodní?”, Listy, 29, (1), 1999, p. 71-74.

Muriel Blaive, “1956 : Proč byli Češi tak hodní? Rozhovor s Petrem Pithartem”, Listy, 26, (6), 1996, p. 35-42.





Documentary Films

Participant to the film L’odyssée des illusions trahies: Milan Kundera , directed by Jarmila Bůžková, ARTE France, 2022 (52 minutes) (forthcoming.)

Consultant for the film Le procès , directed by Ruth Zylberman, ARTE France, 2021 (forthcoming.)

Consultant for, and participant to, the documentary film Le Rideau de fer, directed by Franck Cuvelier (French Connections Films), 2019 (52 minutes.)

Public history (reviews, newspaper articles, interviews)

III. Documentary Films

Consultant for the film Le procès , directed by Ruth Zylberman, Arte France, 2020 (forthcoming.)

Consultant for, and participant to, the documentary film Le Rideau de fer , directed by Franck Cuvelier (French Connections Films), 2019 (52 minutes.)

Consultant for the documentary film Sur la route du Rideau de fer, directed by Anne Poiret, France 5, 7 November 2009 (52 minutes.)

Muriel Blaive, « 1956 : Le rendez-vous manqué de l’histoire ou le retour du Père Noël en Tchécoslovaquie », Prague, Documents de travail du CeFReS, 1997, 21 p.

Muriel Blaive, 1956: Promarněná šance aneb Návrat Ježíška do Československa (1956: A Missed Opportunity Or The Return of Santa Claus to Czechoslovakia), Prague, CeFReS, 1996, 55 p.

Film 1956: Promarněná šance aneb Návrat Ježíška do Československa (1956: A Missed Opportunity Or The Return of Santa Claus to Czechoslovakia), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KFr7GGRdPM .

Third Party Funding

2022-2026: (4 years) Elise Richter Fellowship at the University of Graz, Austria (Sociology departmen

2020-2021 (4 months): Senior Fellow at the Internationales Forschungszentrum Kulturwissenschaften, Vienna

Research project: “The Czechoslovak Communist Regime and Crimes against Humanity: Contemporary Judicial Issues in Handling the Past”

2018-2019 (10 months): EURIAS Senior Fellow at the Institut für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen, Vienna

Research project: “Dealing with the Communist Past or Rewriting the Post-Communist Future? History, Memory and Methodology in the Czech Republic After 1989”

2018: Selected for an 18-month Marie Curie Senior Fellowship at the Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies (turned down in favor of the EURIAS Senior Fellowship at IWM)

2017-2022 (five years): Chair of Working Group 1 (Culture Under Surveillance) in the EU-funded international project New Exploratory Phase in Research on East European Cultures of Dissent (COST Action CA16213), led by Maciej Maryl and Piotr Wciślik (www.nep4dissent.eu)

2016-2018 (three years): Research partner in the international research project The Criminalization of Dictatorial Pasts in Europe and Latin America in Global Perspective (Université Paris Ouest-Nanterre, Exeter University), led by Frédéric Zalewski and James Mark

Research project: “Dealing with the Communist Past in the Czech Republic After 1989”

2016-2017 (two years): Principal Investigator of project 16-26104S funded by the Czech Science Foundation (GAČR)

Research project: “Rulers and Ruled in Poland and Czechoslovakia (1945-1968): Practical and Methodological Challenges in the Historicization of a Complex Relationship”

2011-2014 (three years): Co-Chair of the ‘Biopolitics’ cluster in the project Physical Violence and State Legitimacy in Late State Socialism, Zentrum für Zeithistorische Forschung, Potsdam, funded by the Leibniz Association

Research project: “Giving Birth in Communist and Post-Communist Czech Republic, Western Europe, and the U.S.: Physical Violence, Practices of Domination, and Biopolitics”

2008 (two months): Summer Fellowship at Zentrum für Zeithistorische Forschung, Potsdam

Research project: “Communism and Post-Communism in České Velenice: Alltagsgeschichte of a Czech Border Town”

2004 (six months): Körber Fellowship for History and Memory in Europe, Institut für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen, Vienna

Research project: “Coming to Terms with a Nation’s Past: The Czechs and their Archives of Communism”

2001-2003 (two years): Post-Doctoral Scholarship granted by the French Science Foundation (CNRS) at Centre français de recherche en sciences sociales, Prague

Research project: “Le communisme en Europe centrale (1948-1968): écriture et réécriture de l’histoire”

1998-1999 (one year): Research Fellowship Lavoisier, granted by the French Foreign Ministry at the Institute for the History of the 1956 Revolution, Budapest

Research project: “Les ‘rendez-vous manqués’ de l’histoire: étude des relations entre la Hongrie et la Tchécoslovaquie et des représentations nationales réciproques en 1956 et 1968”

1998 (three months): Fulbright Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the Center for Russian, European and Eurasian Studies (George Washington University), Washington, DC

Research project: “The Hungarian Minority in Slovakia, 1945-1956: From Hostility to Loyalty”

1996-1997 (ten months): Junior Fellowship, Collegium Budapest, Budapest

Research project: “L’année 1956 en Tchécoslovaquie”

1993-1996 (three years): PhD scholarship granted by the French Science Foundation (CNRS) at Centre français de recherche en sciences sociales, Prague

Research project: “L’année 1956 en Tchécoslovaquie”





Institutional Responsibilities, Commissions of Trust, Membership of Scientific Societies and Other Esteem Factors





2019-2022: Officer-at-Large, Czechoslovak Studies Association

2019-2020: External evaluator for the Faculty of Arts, Charles University, Prague

2019: Member of the Book Prize Committee, Czechoslovak Studies Association

2018: External evaluator for ERC Consolidator Grant

2013-2016: Officer-at-Large, Czechoslovak Studies Association

2009-2016: External evaluator for the Czech Science Foundation (GAČR)

Since 2014: Member of the editorial board, Czech Journal of Contemporary History, Prague

2013-2014: Deputy Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes (ÚSTR), Prague

Since 2012: Member of the editorial board of the journal Historická sociologie , Prague

2009: ERC Starting Grant proposal evaluated above quality threshold during the second step (after the interview) but not funded due to insufficient available budget

Since 2006: Reviewer for peer-reviewed journals, academic publishers and science foundations (American Historical Review, East European Politics and Societies, Nationalities Papers, Journal of Cold War Studies, Critique internationale, Journal of Borderland Studies, Österreichische Zeitschrift für Politikwissenschaft, H-Soz-u-Kult, Berghahn Publishers, European Research Council, Czech Science Foundation, etc.)

Since 2004: Member of the editorial board of the journal Dějiny-Teorie-Kritika, Prague

