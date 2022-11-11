ÚSTR ze sebe dělá komického idiota

Je to mezinárodní ostuda.
ÚSTR rozesílá
všem signatářům petice protestující proti vyhození Muriel Blaive z
Ústavu pro studium totalitních (sic!) režimů (vědí už předem, co je
totalitní, i když to teprve mají studovat) komický dopis. V něm
mimochodem většinou označují historičku jako "paní Muriel Blaive",
přestože má doktorský titul PhD. Doktorské tituly se přece ve
středoevropském kontextu a v akademickém kontextu uvádějí vždycky. Že by
ÚSTR proměnil dr. Blaive v "paní" (čti: "žena v domácnosti") záměrně?
Dopis byl zřejmě do angličtiny přeložen automaticky, protože angličtina prohlášení je divná. Posuďte sami: "Vážený pane/paní,
jako
signatář(ka) otevřeného dopisu na podporu Muriel Blaive prosím vizte níže tiskové prohlášení Ústavu pro studium
totalitních režimů ohledně propuštění paní Muriel Blaive. Sdělovací
prostředky slyšely zavádějící informace a falešné výroky o paní Blaive,
které bychom rádi opravili.
Databáze Bibliografie Historie
českých zemí, Ústav historie Akademie věd, ukazuje, že během jejího
zaměstnání v Ústavu v letech 2014-2022 vydala dr. Muriel Blaive
jedinou kolektivní monografii jako editor, v níž měla jednu studii. V
rámci 14 skórovaných výsledků v Informačním systému výzkumu, vývoje a
inovací Ústavu, dr. Muriel Blaive vydala šest skórovaných výsledků.
Během jejího zaměstnání v Ústavu pro studium totalitních režimů od roku
2014 do r. 2022, dr. Muriel Blaive nevydala žádnou studii, žádný článek
ani recenzi v periodikách Paměť a historie a Securitas Imperii.
Úsdtav
pro studium totalitních režimů pod vedením současného vedení vždy
jednal jako zaměstnavatel plně v rámci svých právních pravomocí a podle
právních předpisů.
S pozdravem
Mezinárodně
se mezitím také zesměšnil Jan Jandourek, který blábol z ÚSTRU nekriticky
převzal pro svůj článek v Týdeníku Fórum. Komicky se Jandourek ve svém
článku pozastavuje i nad tím, že většině renomovaných historiků vadí, že
instituce, tedy ÚSTR, má směšně v názvu své instituce už to, co má o
zmíněných režimech teprve studovat a zjišťovat. To přece ne, totalita je projednou totalita. O tom se diskutovat nebude. Příliš mnoho lidí si na tom vybudovalo dobrou kariéru:
V
článku v němž Muriel Blaive píše o tom, jak ji vyhodili z ÚSTRu
,
dokládá informace o tom, že má největší mezinárodní publikační činnost
ze všech pracovníků ÚSTRu a pan ředitel Kudrna (obviněný z
plagiátorství) a někteří další pracovníci ÚSTRU nemají v mezinárodních
databázích vůbec žádné publikace. Tyto informace s drzostí sobě
vlastní označuje tiskové prohlášení ÚSTRu za "zavádějící".
Níže publikujeme seznam publikací Muriel Blaive. Obsahuje více než dvanáct stránek tištěného textu. Potud tedy "nepublikační činnost" ženy v domácnosti Muriel Blaive:
-
Muriel Blaive, “From
Dissidence to Heroism: Constructing an Ideal Post-Communist Identity
in the Czech Republic”, in Special issue for East
Europeans Politics & Society and Cultures
on “Canonizing and Contesting Communist-Era Dissent in Eastern
Europe: Actors, Representations, and Impacts since 1989” edited by
Ferenc Láczó (submitted for review, publication planned for 2023.)
-
Muriel Blaive,
“Surveillance Society: From Communist Czechoslovakia to
Contemporary Western Democracies”, East
Central Europe, no. 51, October
2022, p. 254-275.
-
Muriel Blaive, José
Faraldo, “Surveillance of Culture, Culture of Surveillance”,
East Central Europe,
no. 51, October 2022, p. 145-151.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Historiography of Central European Communism
Reconsidered: Patterns of Interpretation and Writing Strategies.
Introduction”, Special issue for East
European Politics & Societies and Culture,
Vol. 36, No. 3, August 2022, p. 957-969.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “The Reform Communist Interpretation of the Stalinist
Period in Czech Historiography and Legacy”, East
European Politics & Societies and Culture,
Vol. 36, No. 3, August 2022, p. 992-1014.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “National Memory and Individual Identity in the Czech
Republic: An Impossible Reconciliation”, Passés
futurs/Politika, Special issue edited by Valentin Behr and Ewa
Tartakowsky, June 2021,
https://www.politika.io/index.php/en/article/an-impossible-reconciliation.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Codeword ‘Criminal’: Moral Remembrance in National
Memory Politics”, in Ninna Mörner (ed), 2020
State of the Region Report: Constructions and Instrumentalization of
the Past. A Comparative Study on Memory Management in the Region,
Stockholm, Södertörn University, 2021, p. 106-114.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “History and Politics: Dealing with the Communist Past in
the Post-1989 Czech Public Sphere”, Storia della Storiografia,
Special issue edited by Guido Franzinetti and Edoardo Tortarolo,
Vol. 78, No. 2, 2020, p. 49-63.
-
Valentin
Behr, Muriel Blaive, Anemona Constantin, Laure Neumayer, Maté
Zombory, “Anti-Communist Consensus: The Black Book of Communism in
Comparative Perspective”, Revue
d’Etudes Comparatives Est-Ouest,
special issue edited by Eva-Clarita Pattai and Raluca Grosescu, Vol.
51, No. 2-3, 2020, p. 55-88.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “The Czech Museum of Communism: What National Narrative
for the Past?”, in Stephen Norris (ed), Museums
of Communism: New Memory Sites in Central and Eastern Europe,
Bloomington, Indiana University Press, 2020, p. 219-245.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Les archives des polices politiques du communisme”,
as well as “Le
musée du communisme à Prague”,
in Sophie Baby, Laure Neumayer, Frédéric Zalewski (eds), Condamner
le passé. Mémoires des procès autoritaires en Europe et en
Amérique latine,
Manuel numérique, Nanterre, Presses Universitaires de Nanterre,
2019. Open
access here:
https://books.apple.com/fr/book/condamner-le-pass%C3%A9/id1482021650
-
Muriel Blaive,
“Introduction to Chapter
1: Culture Under Surveillance, Culture of Surveillance”,
in Maciej Maryl, Piotr Wciślik, Muriel Blaive, James
Kapaló, Zsófia Lóránd, et al.., New Exploratory Phase in
Research on East European Cultures of Dissent: Joint Review Report,
Warsaw, Institute of Literary Research of the Polish Academy of
Sciences, 2019, p. 36-46. Open access here:
https://hal.archives-ouvertes.fr/hal-02144983.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Introduction”, in Muriel Blaive (ed), Perceptions
of Society in Communist Europe. Regime Archives and Popular Opinion,
London, Bloomsbury Academic, 2018, p. 1-12.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Perceptions of Society in Secret Police Archives: How a
Czechoslovak ‘1956’ Was Thwarted”, in Muriel Blaive (ed),
Perceptions
of Society in Communist Europe. Regime Archives and Popular Opinion,
London, Bloomsbury Academic, 2018,
p. 101-122.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “‘The Cold War? I Have it at Home with my Family’.
Memories of the 1948-1989 Period Beyond the Iron Curtain”, in
Konrad
Jarausch, Christian Ostermann, Andreas Etges (eds),
The
Cold War: Historiography, Memory, Representation,
Berlin, De
Gruyter, 2017,
p. 203-223.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Nostalgia and the Collective Memory of Communism in the
Czech Republic. Lessons from an Oral History Study of the Last
Pioneers”, in Mirjana Slavković, Marija Đorgović (eds),
Nostalgia
on the Move,
Belgrade, The Museum of Yugoslavia, 2017, p. 62-74.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “National Narratives of Czech Identity From the 19th
Century to the Present”, in Anton Pelinka et.al., Geschichtsbuch
Mitteleuropa. Vom
Fin de Siècle bis zur Gegenwart,
Vienna, New Academic Press, 2016, p. 161-189.
-
James
Mark, Muriel Blaive, Adam Hudek, Anna Saunder, Stanisław Tyszka,
“1989 After 1989: Remembering East-Central Europe”, in Michal
Kopeček and Piotr Wciślik (eds), Thinking
through Transition. Liberal Democracy, Authoritarian Pasts, and
Intellectual History in East Central Europe After 1989,
Budapest, CEU Press, 2015, p. 463-504.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “The danger of over-interpreting dissident writing in the
West: Communist terror in Czechoslovakia, 1948-1968”, in
Friederike Kind-Kovács, Jessie Labov (eds), From
Samizdat to Tamizdat: Transnational Media During and After
Socialism,
New York, Berghahn, 2013, p. 137- 155.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “’Malý český člověk’ před a po roce 1989 v
Českých Velenicích”, in
Ondřej Daniel, Tomáš Kavka, Jakub Machek (eds), Populární
kultura v českém prostoru,
Prague, Karolinum, 2013, p. 24-29.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “L’ouverture des archives d’une police politique
communiste: le cas tchèque, de Zdena Salivarová à Milan Kundera”,
in
Sonia Combe (ed), Archives
et écriture de l'histoire dans les sociétés post-communistes,
Paris, La Découverte, 2009, p. 203-226.
-
Muriel
Blaive, « The 1989 Revolution as a non-lieu de mémoire »,
in Adéla Gjuričová (ed.), Sborník
z konference « 1989-2009: Společnost. Dějiny.
Politika”
(Proceedings from the conference ‘1989-2009 : Society.
History. Politics’), Prague, Heinrich Böll Stiftung.
-
Muriel
Blaive, « Češi a Evropa », in
Monika McDonagh-Pajerová, Jan Hron (eds), Evropané
píší o Evropě,
Prague, Ano pro Evropu, 2008, p. 28-29.
-
Muriel
Blaive, « De la démocratie tchèque et des ‘décrets
Beneš’ », in
Georges Mink, Laure Neumayer (eds), L’Europe
et ses passés douloureux,
Paris, La Découverte, 2007, p. 118-127.
-
Muriel
Blaive, « Nostalgie et mémoire collective du communisme en
République tchèque »,
in
Sandrine Kott, Martine Mespoulet (eds), Le
postcommunisme dans l’histoire,
Brussels, Presses universitaires de Bruxelles, 2006, p. 177-190.
-
Muriel
Blaive, « Einige Etappen der Bewältigung der kommunistischen
Vergangenheit seit 1989 in der Republik Tschechien », in
Dorota Dakowska, Agnès Bensoussan, Nicolas Beaupré (eds), Die
Überlieferung der Diktaturen. Beiträge
zum Umgang mit Archiven der Geheimpolizei in Polen und Deutschland
nach 1989, Essen,
Klartext, 2004, p. 111-126.
-
Muriel
Blaive, « Proč nepřišel Alexander Dubček v roce 1956.
Několik reflexí o důležitosti sociálních dějin a
komparatistiky », in
Jiří Hoppe, Miloš Bárta (eds), Úloha
A. Dubčeka v moderních dějinách Československa,
Prague, Masarykova dělnická akademie, 2002, p. 42-47.
-
Muriel
Blaive, « 1956 : Anatomie d’une absence », in
François Fejtö, Jacques Rupnik (eds), Le
printemps tchécoslovaque 1968,
Brussels, Complexe, 1998, p. 50-63.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Review of Rachel
Applebaum, Empire
of Friends: Soviet Power and Socialist
Internationalism in Cold War Czechoslovakia.
Ithaca, N.Y.: Cornell University Press. 2019”, American
Historical Review,
2020, Vol. 125, No. 5, December 2020,
p. 2059–2097.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Review
of Miroslav Vaněk, Pavel Mücke, Velvet
Revolutions. An Oral History of Czech Society,
Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2016”, History:
Review of New Books,
Vol. 46, No. 1, January 2018, p. 10-11.
-
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Recension de Michel Christian, Camarades
ou apparatchiks? Les communistes en RDA et en Tchécoslovaquie,
1945-1989,
Paris, PUF, 2016”, Critique
internationale,
No 77, October-December 2017, p. 189-193.
-
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Recension de Paulina Bren, The
Greengrocer and His TV: The Culture of Communism after the 1968
Prague Spring,
Ithaca, Cornell University Press. 2010”, Critique
internationale,
2013/2, n°59, p. 173-176.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Review of Paulina Bren, The
Greengrocer and His TV: The Culture of Communism after the 1968
Prague Spring,
Ithaca, Cornell University Press. 2010”, American
Historical Review,
June 2012, p. 960-961.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Review of Mary Heimann’s Czechoslovakia:
The State That Failed”,
Round table with Alexander Maxwell, Shawn Clybor, Martin Brown, and
Mary Heimann, H-Net
Online,
November, 2011,
-
Muriel
Blaive, “The Social Contract: Jan Culik Face to Face with the
Communist Regime, Britské listy, 2 November 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/110368-the-social-contract-jan-culik-face-to-face-with-the-czechoslovak-communist-regime.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, „Společenská
smlouva“: Jan Čulík tváří v tvář československému
komunistickému režimu”, Britské
listy,
2 November 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/110376-spolecenska-smlouva-jan-culik-tvari-v-tvar-ceskoslovenskemu-komunistickemu-rezimu.html.
-
Jan
Čulík, Muriel Blaive, “Rozhovor Britských listů 540: Nejsem
komunista”, 27 October 2022,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InoZUHxfZqw.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “(Ne)etická
novinářská práce Barbory Tachecí”, Britské
listy, 17 October 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/110180-ne-eticka-novinarska-prace-barbory-tacheci.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “The
(Non-)Ethics of Barbora Tachecí’s Journalism”, Britské
listy, 17 October 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/110181-the-non-ethics-of-barbora-tacheci-s-journalism.html.
-
Jan
Čulík, Muriel Blaive, “Rozhovor Britských listů 536:
Nejsem emigrant”, 12 October 2022,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8afvsKQA_Y.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “I Was Fired by the Institute
for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes. I Wonder Why”,
Britské listy, 10 October 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/110068-i-was-fired-by-the-institute-for-the-study-of-totalitarian-regimes-i-wonder-why.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Propustili mě z Ústavu pro
studium totalitních režimů. Zajímalo by mě proč”,
Britské listy, 10 October 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/110073-propustili-me-z-ustavu-pro-studium-totalitnich-rezimu-zajimalo-by-me-proc.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Československý
a český stát se nikdy plně nevypořádal s justiční vraždou
Rudolfa Slánského a jeho kolegů”, Britské
listy, 30 September 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/109971-ceskoslovensky-a-cesky-stat-se-nikdy-plne-nevyporadal-s-justicni-vrazdou-rudolfa-slanskeho-a-jeho-kolegu.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Czechoslovakia
and the Czech Republic have never fully come to terms with the
Slánský trial”, Britské
listy, 30 September 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/109972-czechoslovakia-and-the-czech-republic-have-never-fully-come-to-terms-with-the-slansky-trial.html.
-
Jan
Čulík, Muriel Blaive, “Rozhovor BL
530. Jan Čulík: Asi jsem Nečech, protože jsem nikdy nebyl na ČR
existenčně závislý”, Rozhovor BL 530, 21 September 2022,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBODx0Ru3Q4.
-
Jan Čulík, Muriel Blaive, “I am not a
communist!" Memories of communism and postcommunism”, 12
September 2022, youtube.com/watch?v=Bxptf7VcdL0.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Úspěch
nebo neúspěch?”, Britské listy,
20 May 2022, https://blisty.cz/art/108241-uspech-nebo-neuspech.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “A few reflections on history,
memory and democracy”, Britské listy, 24 February 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/107084-a-few-reflections-on-history-memory-and-democracy.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Rozhovor
Britských listů 472. O konkursu na ředitele Ústavu pro studium
totalitních režimů”, 23
February 2022, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MTx5zyeY5Y.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Okouzlit naši historickou
vizi – odpověď na Mirka Vodrážku”, Britské listy,
17 February 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/106980-okouzlit-nasi-historickou-vizi-odpoved-na-mirka-vodrazku.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Několik úvah o historii,
paměti a demokracii”, Britské
listy, 14 February 2022,
https://blisty.cz/art/106930-nekolik-uvah-o-historii-pameti-a-demokracii.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “The
younger Czech generation: Perfect candidates for populism”,
Britské listy,
11 October 2021,
https://blisty.cz/art/105451-the-younger-czech-generation-perfect-candidates-for-populism.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Historie je politizována a
přepisována při každých volbách”, Britské listy,
7 October 2021,
https://blisty.cz/art/105407-historie-je-politizovana-a-prepisovana-pri-kazdych-volbach.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Rok 1999 jako bod obratu: O
vychvalování studentských předáků z roku 1989”,
Britské listy,
13 July 2021,
https://blisty.cz/art/104444-rok-1999-jako-bod-obratu-o-vychvalovani-studentskych-predaku-z-roku-1989.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “1999 as a Turning Point:
Lionizing the 1989 Student Leaders”,
Britské listy,
13 July 2021,
https://blisty.cz/art/104445-1999-as-a-turning-point-lionizing-the-1989-student-leaders.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “In the Stadium of Life,
Normalization Was an Olympic Pool of Murky Waters”,
Britské listy,
11 June 2021,
https://blisty.cz/art/104097-in-the-stadium-of-life-normalization-was-an-olympic-pool-of-murky-waters.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Revision is not Negation. The Historian as a Figure of
Courage”, Britské listy,
27 October 2020,
https://blisty.cz/art/101607-revision-is-not-negation-the-historian-as-a-figure-of-courage.html?fbclid=IwAR1V2hN9sDICzsidmGUzC8IVq3Cd26VovBeeBwne8BAcc3TP3Pn8HxVpUK8.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Revize není negace. O odvaze v historikově
řemesle”, Britské listy, 26 October 2020,
https://blisty.cz/art/101590-revize-neni-negace-o-odvaze-v-historikove-remesle.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Kommunismus im Musem”, Science@orf.at,
18 October 2020, https://science.orf.at/stories/3202360/.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Sanctimony as a Distortion of the Past and a Poison of
the Future”, Deník referendum, 28 July 2020,
https://denikreferendum.cz/clanek/31487-sanctimony-as-a-distortion-of-the-past-and-a-poison-of-the-future.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Svatoušci, překrucováním
minulosti šlapete po budoucnosti”, Deník
referendum, 28 July 2020,
https://denikreferendum.cz/clanek/31485-svatousci-prekrucovanim-minulosti-slapete-po-budoucnosti.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “From the Local to the Global: 1989 in a Czech
Perspective”, Connections. A Journal for Historians and Area
Specialists, 25 March 2020,
https://www.connections.clio-online.net/article/id/artikel-4992?title=from-the-local-to-the-global-1989-in-a-czech-perspective&recno=5&q=&sort=&fq=&total=23.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “The Tribunal of History: An Open Letter to Neela
Winkelmannova and Lubomir Zaoralek”, Britské listy, 21
February 2020,
https://blisty.cz/art/98873-the-tribunal-of-history-an-open-letter-to-neela-winkelmannova-and-lubomir-zaoralek.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Soud dějin: Otevřený dopis Neele Winkelmanové a
Lubomíru Zaorálkovi”, Britské
listy, 21 February 2020,
https://blisty.cz/art/98872-soud-dejin-otevreny-dopis-neele-winkelmanove-a-lubomiru-zaoralkovi.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Lze vytvořit demokracii
nedemokraticky?”, Britské listy, 16. Prosince 2019,
https://blisty.cz/art/98102-lze-vytvorit-demokracii-nedemokraticky.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Can Democracy Be Established Undemocratically? The
Ethical and Political Dilemmas of the Czechoslovak Velvet
Revolution”, Public Seminar, 29 November 2019,
https://publicseminar.org/2019/11/can-democracy-be-established-undemocratically/.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “’When Experience Is Not Retained, Infancy Is
Perpetual’: The Velvet Revolution After Thirty Years”, Britské
listy, 17 November 2019,
https://blisty.cz/art/97756-the-velvet-revolution-after-thirty-years.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Když
si nezachováme zkušenosti, dětství trvá navždy”: Sametová
revoluce po třiceti letech”, Britské
listy, 17 November 2019,
https://blisty.cz/art/97755-sametova-revoluce-po-triceti-letech.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Mezi nebem a zemí je zatraceně
mnoho věcí”, Britské listy, 12 March 2019,
https://blisty.cz/art/94792-mezi-nebem-a-zemi-je-zatracene-mnoho-veci.html.
-
Muriel Blaive, “Between
Heaven and Earth, We Find a Hell of a
Lot of Things”, Britské listy,
11 March 2019,
https://blisty.cz/art/94793-between-heaven-and-earth-we-find-a-hell-of-a-lot-of-things.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Comforting Lies or Unpleasant Truths? The Job of a
Historian”, Public Seminar, 9 March 2019,
https://publicseminar.org/2019/03/comforting-lies-or-unpleasant-truths/.
-
Muriel Blaive, “Útěšné
lži, nebo nepříjemné pravdy? Co dělá historik”,
Britské listy, 4 March 2019,
https://blisty.cz/art/94711-utesne-lzi-nebo-neprijemne-pravdy-co-dela-historik.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Comforting Lies or Unpleasant Truths? The Job of a
Historian”, Britské
listy,
4 March 2019,
https://blisty.cz/art/94712-comforting-lies-or-unpleasant-truths-the-job-of-a-historian.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Perceptions
of Society in Communist Europe: Popular Opinion and Regime
Archives”,
Britské
listy,
11 December 2018,
https://blisty.cz/art/93780-perceptions-of-society-in-communist-europe-popular-opinion-and-regime-archives.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “Za komunismu se podílela na provozu režimu široká
škála řadových občanů”, Britské listy, 11 December 2018,
https://blisty.cz/art/93754-za-komunismu-se-podilela-na-provozu-rezimu-siroka-skala-radovych-obcanu.html.
-
Muriel
Blaive, “I Am Totalitarianism”, Britské
listy,
16 September 2017,
https://blisty.cz/art/88119-i-am-totalitarianism.html.
Research
project: “The
Czechoslovak Communist Regime and Crimes against Humanity:
Contemporary Judicial Issues in Handling the Past”
Research
project: “Rulers and Ruled in Poland and Czechoslovakia
(1945-1968): Practical and Methodological Challenges in the
Historicization of a Complex Relationship”
Research
project: “Giving Birth in Communist and Post-Communist Czech
Republic, Western Europe, and the U.S.: Physical Violence, Practices
of Domination, and Biopolitics”
Research
project: “Coming to Terms with a Nation’s Past: The Czechs and
their Archives of Communism”
Research
project: “The
Hungarian Minority in Slovakia, 1945-1956: From Hostility to Loyalty”
