Muriel Blaive: I am so humbled

2. 11. 2022 / Muriel Blaive

I AM SO HUMBLED. What a first day! writes Muriel Blaive





I can't believe the amount of responses to the open letter created by the amazing Pavel Karous . We will turn it into a petition in the coming days, the names are accumulating too fast for a letter.

But you are all amazing, even those of you who are not former ombudswomen It's no little gift that the call for the letter was propagated by And now even Deník N speaks about it. Thank you so much to my friends who signed, academics or otherwise, Czechs and non-Czechs. To have here Anna Šabatová, for instance, is an amazing honour!But you are all amazing, even those of you who are not former ombudswomenIt's no little gift that the call for the letter was propagated by Jan Čulí k and Jakub Patočk And now even Deník N speaks about it.

Very special thanks to the wonderful Timothy Snyder, whose name evidently made a big difference. And last but not least, I am moved to tears by the ordinary Czechs who signed for someone they don't know, for a cause they are not necessarily very familiar with, but on principle. It is incredible. There is some decency left in this country!!!



Sign this letter here

