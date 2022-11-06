Rusko dál vraždí i v Sýrii
6. 11. 2022
Russia continues to bring death to NW #Syria.— Ismail Alabdullah 🇺🇦 (@ismailSCD) November 6, 2022
Today, the regime forces and Russia committed a horrible massacre in Idlib, resulting in six deaths including two children and a woman and more than 75 injuries. pic.twitter.com/JcKtoysJ81
Six civilians, including two children and a woman, were killed and 75 others injured after the regime forces and Russia committed a massacre west #Idlib today, targeting IDP camps with surface-to-surface missiles loaded with internationally prohibited cluster bombs.#WhiteHelmets pic.twitter.com/lPOUTJ6pfq— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) November 6, 2022
