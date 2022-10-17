The (Non-)Ethics of Barbora Tachecí’s Journalism
17. 10. 2022
/
Muriel Blaive
Before
she came to this selfless conclusion, Ms Tacheci had
also suggested, starting at 10’15’’
, that so-called
“academic revisionists” such as “Michal Pullmann and Muriel
Blaive” were supporters of Vladimir Putin in the current war
against Ukraine, “helping Putin to convince lots of people he is
doing the right thing.”
I do not know if Michal Pullmann took a
public stance over the war in Ukraine, but I certainly did, firmly
condemning the crime of aggression and war crimes committed by the
Russian troops in Ukraine. I called several times for an
international tribunal, I saluted Philippe Sands‘ first efforts in
this direction, and I very much hope this creation will happen
despite France shamefully blocking the procedure so far.
Yet
a surreal dialogue followed between the director of ÚSTR
and our star journalist, comparing the situation in Russia and in the
Czech Republic today from the point of view of historical
revisionism:
Kudrna:
We see something similar in our environment, this view ... as applied
to our conditions and it leads to the conclusion that it was not so
bad, most people agreed with the regime, etc.
Tachecí:
These are the views à la Pullmann and Ms Blaive.
Kudrna:
These are notorious statements about a social contract, about the
meaninglessness of dissent, about how people didn't want to travel,
freedom didn't interest them, etc., etc. It all connects.
Tachecí:
I can see how it all makes sense, but now, when we come back to the
situation in Ukraine, or to Putin, when Putin is talking about the
denazification of Ukraine, is that actually just an extreme
culmination of all the lies that were being told before?
Kudrna
(takes a big breath): ... This revisionism has become a regular part
of a hybrid war. And when you fight a hybrid war, it takes many
forms. ... We can see the result when this kind of downplaying of
recent history ... leads to what we're seeing today. Nothing happens
by accident. Everything is intertwined with everything.
Tachecí:
Do you think that this Russian aggression in Ukraine will bring, for
example, to the Czech intellectual circles, I mean revisionist
circles, some, like, I would say, clarification, or that this war
will be a certain stage for these revisionist views in our country?
As
I indicated in my previous article, I intend to sue ÚSTR
so I will come to Ladislav Kudrna in due time; my point here is
rather on the journalistic level of Barbora Tachecí. After being
labeled in the Czech public sphere a communist and a Nazi, I would
now allegedly be a Putin supporter because, as she condones it,
“everything connects”, “it all makes sense”, and I lead a
“hybrid war”? It is surprising to listen to such an uncultured
journalist indulge in public denunciation in front of a live audience
while failing to understand the basics of historical criticism.
To
suggest that the revisionist history of communism is a precursor of
supporting Putin’s criminal endeavors today
is the height of stupidity, but not only. The last known instances in
this country's history when journalists so eagerly pressured someone
in a position of power to lead a purge of their own personnel were in
1948 and in 1970. The period of normalization was more, according to
me, a “dictatorship” than a “totalitarian regime”, but
repression of course still existed: maybe people were not sent to
work camps anymore, but they sure lost their job on a regular basis –
as did I. Except that we are in 2022, not in 1970.
One
would have hoped that today’s Czech public radio journalists would
have acquired a little more of a democratic ethos than under
normalized Czechoslovakia, but apparently it is still too much to
hope for. At
least with Ms Tachecí.
Thirty-three
years were not enough.
185
