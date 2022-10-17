V ruskéM městě Jejsk spadlo vojenské letadlo na obytné činžáky

17. 10. 2022

Pilot katapultoval, jak je vidět na fotografii výše. Jenže požár zachvátil obytný dům od 1. až do 9. patra. Hoří tam 15 bytů:

