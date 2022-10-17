V ruskéM městě Jejsk spadlo vojenské letadlo na obytné činžáky

The fire has reportedly spread to at least 15 separate apartments, and Krasnodar Krai's governor has come to the scene (presumably to stand around performatively for cameras, unless he's a trained firefighter or a merciless marshmallow roaster). https://t.co/J4BOqzHTmL pic.twitter.com/dznaSQUtEM

Combat plane lost control and fell on a residential building in Russian Yeysk city. The plane carried ammunition.



At least one person died, several were hospitalized.



🇷🇺 weapons fell on 🇷🇺 heads on their way to kill Ukrainians. Will this make them think and protest against war? pic.twitter.com/9dnUo4T7fL