Izrael vyvraždil snoubence

23. 4. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty
Včera Izraelci zabili Odai Shaʽbana (24) a jeho snoubenku Suwar Abbasovou (21), pouhý týden po jejich zasnoubení. Útočníci zablokovali jejich auto na silnici poblíž Akky, zahájili palbu a Odaiho zastřelili na místě na sedadle řidiče. Suwar se pokusila utéct směrem k nedalekému poli, ale byla také zastřelena. Její tělo bylo později nalezeno asi 200 metrů od vozidla. Odai i Suwar byli palestinští občané Izraele.



Organizace na ochranu lidských práv, vyšetřovatelé OSN a izraelské právní organizace tvrdí, že mučení a sexuální zneužívání palestinských vězňů v izraelských věznicích je součástí širšího systému represe. Tento materiál může být pro některé diváky znepokojující.

„Školní den palestinských žáků skončil střelbou izraelských osadníků. Zahynul jeden chlapec, stejně jako před sedmi lety jeho otec“ Zeteo hovoří se svědky poté, co izraelští osadníci při útoku na chlapeckou školu zabili čtrnáctiletého palestinského chlapce a dvaatřicetiletého muže.Solidarita s mým přítelem @AmalKhalil83 a Zeinab Faraj, kteří jsou v současné době obklíčeni izraelskými silami v Al Tiri v jižním Libanonu a kterým tyto síly odmítají umožnit armádě či Libanonskému červenému kříži poskytnout pomoc obětem leteckého útoku nebo zajistit bezpečnou evakuaci uvízlých osob.

Podle nejnovějších údajů bylo při izraelském útoku bezpilotním letounem na Beit Lahia v severní části pásma Gazy zabito pět Palestinců, včetně tří dětí, a další lidé byli zraněni

Novinářka Amal Khalil zůstává po izraelském útoku uvězněna pod troskami. Izraelská armáda jí již dříve vyhrožovala a Červenému kříži se ji zatím nepodařilo kontaktovat.Pátrací akce na záchranu novinářky Amal Khalilové stále pokračují; ta uvízla pod troskami a je pohřešována poté, co izraelské letectvo provedlo dva nálety na město Al-Tiri v jižním Libanonu.

Britský satirický televizní pořad Have I Got News for You: Nejnovější zprávy o válce v Íránu: Ceny kondomů by mohly vzrůst o 30 % kvůli problémům v dodavatelském řetězci, přičemž svět již dnes platí za nedostatek ochrany, který vznikl před 79 lety.



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Obsah vydání | 23. 4. 2026