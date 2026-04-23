Izrael vyvraždil snoubence

23. 4. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

Včera Izraelci zabili Odai Shaʽbana (24) a jeho snoubenku Suwar Abbasovou (21), pouhý týden po jejich zasnoubení. Útočníci zablokovali jejich auto na silnici poblíž Akky, zahájili palbu a Odaiho zastřelili na místě na sedadle řidiče. Suwar se pokusila utéct směrem k nedalekému poli, ale byla také zastřelena. Její tělo bylo později nalezeno asi 200 metrů od vozidla. Odai i Suwar byli palestinští občané Izraele. Yesterday, Israelis killed Odai Shaʽban (24) and his fiancée Suwar Abbas (21), only a week after their engagement.



The attackers blocked their car on a road near Akka, opened fire, and shot Odai dead in the driver's seat.



Suwar tried to flee toward a nearby field but was also… pic.twitter.com/ZOychsToDY — z (@zesqyb) April 22, 2026





Organizace na ochranu lidských práv, vyšetřovatelé OSN a izraelské právní organizace tvrdí, že mučení a sexuální zneužívání palestinských vězňů v izraelských věznicích je součástí širšího systému represe. Tento materiál může být pro některé diváky znepokojující.

Human rights groups, UN investigators and Israeli legal organisations say the torture and sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees in Israel’s prisons is part of a wider system of repression.



This content may be distressing to some viewers. pic.twitter.com/Gxhz7dD9HA — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 22, 2026

"A Palestinian School Day Ended With Israeli Settlers’ Gunfire. A Boy Was Killed, Just as His Father Was 7 Years Ago"



Zeteo speaks to witnesses after Israeli settlers kill a 14-year-old Palestinian boy and a 32-year-old man in an attack on a boys' school.https://t.co/7Bn3DAEJw8 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 22, 2026

Solidarity with my friend @AmalKhalil83 and Zeinab Faraj currently besieged by I$raeli forces in Al Tiri in southern Lebanon who are refusing to allow the army or Lebanese Red Cross to attend to victims of an airstrike or carry out a safe evacuation of those trapped https://t.co/bkA6nK6Ss9 — Steve Sweeney (@SweeneySteve) April 22, 2026

„Školní den palestinských žáků skončil střelbou izraelských osadníků. Zahynul jeden chlapec, stejně jako před sedmi lety jeho otec“ Zeteo hovoří se svědky poté, co izraelští osadníci při útoku na chlapeckou školu zabili čtrnáctiletého palestinského chlapce a dvaatřicetiletého muže.Solidarita s mým přítelem @AmalKhalil83 a Zeinab Faraj, kteří jsou v současné době obklíčeni izraelskými silami v Al Tiri v jižním Libanonu a kterým tyto síly odmítají umožnit armádě či Libanonskému červenému kříži poskytnout pomoc obětem leteckého útoku nebo zajistit bezpečnou evakuaci uvízlých osob.

Podle nejnovějších údajů bylo při izraelském útoku bezpilotním letounem na Beit Lahia v severní části pásma Gazy zabito pět Palestinců, včetně tří dětí, a další lidé byli zraněni

Breaking | According to the latest toll, five Palestinians, including three children, were killed and others injured following an Israeli drone strike on Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/8pErtMMVF1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 22, 2026

Journalist Amal Khalil remains trapped under rubble after an Israeli strike. She has been threatened by the IDF before and the Red Cross has so far been unable to reach her. https://t.co/bepU9cAIHT

Search efforts are still ongoing to rescue journalist Amal Khalil after she was trapped under the rubble and went missing following two Israeli airstrikes on the town of Al-Tiri in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/nJfKfs4DHu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 22, 2026

Novinářka Amal Khalil zůstává po izraelském útoku uvězněna pod troskami. Izraelská armáda jí již dříve vyhrožovala a Červenému kříži se ji zatím nepodařilo kontaktovat.Pátrací akce na záchranu novinářky Amal Khalilové stále pokračují; ta uvízla pod troskami a je pohřešována poté, co izraelské letectvo provedlo dva nálety na město Al-Tiri v jižním Libanonu.

Britský satirický televizní pořad Have I Got News for You: Nejnovější zprávy o válce v Íránu: Ceny kondomů by mohly vzrůst o 30 % kvůli problémům v dodavatelském řetězci, přičemž svět již dnes platí za nedostatek ochrany, který vznikl před 79 lety.

Iran war latest: Condom prices could rise 30% due to supply chain issues, with the world already paying for a lack of protection 79 years ago pic.twitter.com/AXfY3xvHJ2 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 22, 2026







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