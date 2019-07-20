V Londýně se v sobotu konala velká demonstrace za členství Británie v EU
20. 7. 2019
A better future in Europe #marchforchange #YestoEurope #NoToBoris pic.twitter.com/UIxSLs2l9q— Joanna Pegum #RevokeArticle50 #StopBrexit #FBPE (@londoner_007) July 20, 2019
And we are off!!#MarchForChange #NoToBoris#YesToEurope pic.twitter.com/KsJlDv8C8J— March for Change (@march_change) July 20, 2019
Nafukovací Boris Johnson vypuštěn.
There he is: the Boris toddler blimp flying over Parliament Square complete with dishevelled hair, mismatched running gear and a t-shirt emblazoned with a bus and the figure £350m @LBC pic.twitter.com/IrUMIo3Urq— Lucy Hough (@lucyhough33) July 20, 2019
And the Boris toddler blimp floats... https://t.co/kH16qEa4Kd— Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 20, 2019
1533
Diskuse