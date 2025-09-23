Slovak Democrats accuse PM Fico, Czech billionaire Křetínský of ‘grand gas theft’ over energy bills

23. 9. 2025 / Albín Sybera

Slovak households face some of the highest gas bills in central Europe, non-parliamentary opposition Democrats said on September 18. Party energy expert Karel Hirman told local media that families were paying “brutally” inflated prices compared with neighbouring Czechia. Hirman said households in Slovakia are charged €71.1 per MWh, while Czech households pay nearly €15 less per MWh, Aktuality.sk reported. That means families in Slovakia pay €250–300 more annually than Czechs, he said.

At a press conference, Hirman, a former economy minister, accused populist Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský, and Regulatory Office for Network Industries (URSO) chairman Jozef Holjenčík of colluding to determine gas prices for households.





“Who are the main players who determine how much we pay for gas? There are three gas kings. It is premier Fico, it is Mr. Křetínský, and it is Mr. Jozef Holjenčík,” he said, while singling out Fico for allegedly orchestrating “grand gas theft” in Slovakia, which “a regular Slovak household pays for brutally.”





Křetínský’s Energetický a průmyslový holding (EPH) holds a 49% stake with managerial control in transmission operator Eustream, while the Slovak state retains 51%. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, gas flows of 50–55 bcm through Slovakia generated about €400mn in annual after-tax profit for both Eustream shareholders, Alexander Duleba, senior research fellow at the Slovak Foreign Policy Association (SFPA), estimated in an interview in December.





EPH also has a share in the distribution arm of state-controlled Slovenský plynárenský priemysel (SPP) – the country’s largest natural gas supplier. SPP spokesperson Ondrej Šebesta said 2025 tariffs were based on average wholesale prices from October 2023 to June 2024, when levels were higher.





Slovakia has traditionally been a key gas transit hub, with operator Eustream handling tens of billions of cubic metres annually before flows declined after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. These rose after Fico returned to power in late 2023.





The landlocked country remains among the EU states most dependent on Russian gas. Fico has pressed Brussels to create emergency mechanisms to cushion households and industry if compelled to use higher-cost alternative imports, but Fico's critics point out the strongman PM is taking advantage of energy to galvanise support for his national conservative agenda at home.





So far in 2025, Slovakia has imported about 1.7 bcm of gas via Hungary, most of it originating from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline, Reuters reported on September 2, though Hirman pointed out that it is difficult to quantify the precise amount of Russian gas flowing through Slovakia.





Slovakia receives most of its supplies under a long-term contract with Gazprom that runs until 2034, with annual volumes of around 3.5 bcm. Under this contract, the Russian side is committed to transporting the gas to Slovakia for free, covering gas transit fees all the way to the Slovak border.





Fico has made energy a central focus of his Smer party’s further pro-Kremlin turn. In the summer, Fico also delayed the EU's eighteenth sanctions package against Russia , and repeatedly slammed the EU’s plans to phase out Russian energy imports by 2027.





Fico lifted Slovakia's blocking of the sanctions package only after he claimed he obtained “energy guarantees” from the EU, and Fico is also pushing to use the EU funds to cover energy costs, which Hirman hinted was a cynical play by Fico and other gas players.





Holjenčík was installed as URSO’s head in autumn 2023, shortly after the formation of Fico’s sitting left-right cabinet.





Democrats, led by the former interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger, poll just above the 5% threshold, according to the latest poll compiled by the Focus agency for the online news streaming website 360ka.sk





The largest opposition party in Slovakia, centrist Progressive Slovakia (PS), maintains a comfortable lead of 22% ahead of the Smer party of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, which trails behind with 18.2%, see earlier

