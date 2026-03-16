Izraelští osadníci polili Palestince benzínem a podpálili ho

16. 3. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty
Jak může někdo v ČR podporovat izraelský vražedný režim, je nepochopitelné:

Izraelští osadníci právě podpálili palestinského muže v Ramalláhu na Západním břehu. Znehybnili ho, polili benzínem a zapálili.



Rodiny z jižního Libanonu prchají před izraelskými leteckými útoky a našly útočiště na stadionech a ve školách v hlavním městě Bejrútu

Tři záchranáři z Islámské zdravotnické společnosti byli dnes ráno brutálně zabiti při izraelském leteckém útoku, který je zasáhl, když odklízeli trosky ve městě Kafr Sir v jižním Libanonu. Právě dojedli, když dopadla bomba. Izraelský letecký útok okamžitě zničil dvoupodlažní budovu a zabil všech osm členů rodiny Hamdanových: prarodiče Ahmada a Najiba, jejich děti – tři generace byly smeteny z povrchu zemského Javier Bardem na afterparty po udílení Oscarů ostře kritizoval Donalda Trumpa a Benjamina Netanjahua kvůli válce v Íránu. Dříve toho večera herec při předávání ceny na slavnostním ceremoniálu Oscarů v Los Angeles prohlásil: „Ne válce a svobodná Palestina.“ Epsteinova koalice dnes ráno bombardovala další základní školu v Šírázu. Tihle netvoři mají na děti zálusk. Následky nejnovějších izraelských útoků na jižní Bejrút. Muži kráčí uprostřed trosek a prohlížejí si poškozené budovy ve čtvrti Hareit Hreik v Bejrútu, která se nachází na jižním předměstí libanonského hlavního města, poté, co byla v neděli zasažena izraelskými útoky Následky nočních izraelských útoků na jižní předměstí Bejrútu.








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Obsah vydání | 16. 3. 2026