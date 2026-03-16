Izraelští osadníci polili Palestince benzínem a podpálili ho

16. 3. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty

Jak může někdo v ČR podporovat izraelský vražedný režim, je nepochopitelné:

Izraelští osadníci právě podpálili palestinského muže v Ramalláhu na Západním břehu. Znehybnili ho, polili benzínem a zapálili. 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Israeli settlers just set a Palestinian guy on fire in Ramallah, West Bank.



They immobilized him, poured gasoline over, and set him on fire.



https://t.co/xk80WWvywE — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) March 16, 2026





Rodiny z jižního Libanonu prchají před izraelskými leteckými útoky a našly útočiště na stadionech a ve školách v hlavním městě Bejrútu

Families in southern Lebanon are fleeing Israeli air attacks and have taken shelter in stadiums and schools in the capital, Beirut — in pictures https://t.co/VRq2iwbsGh pic.twitter.com/VThqLczOpb — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 16, 2026

Three paramedics from the Islamic Health Society were brutally killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike which targeted them while they were clearing rubble in the town of Kafr Sir in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/veyN74ByGE — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 16, 2026

"They had just finished their meal when the bomb fell. The Israeli airstrike collapsed the two-storey building instantly, killing all eight members of the Hamdan family: grandparents Ahmad and Najib, their children, three generations wiped out..."https://t.co/alad9s4Dp0 — Jan Daniel (@al_horalistani) March 16, 2026

Javier Bardem slammed Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu over the war in Iran at the Oscars after-party.



Earlier in the evening, the actor said “no to war and free Palestine,” as he presented an award at the Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles.#news #culture #oscars #javierbardem… pic.twitter.com/T28EdMQuoa — The Independent (@Independent) March 16, 2026

The Epstein Coalition bombed another elementary school in Shiraz this morning.



These monsters have a thing about kids. pic.twitter.com/g6l3ifwrrD — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) March 16, 2026

Aftermath of fresh Israeli strikes on south Beirut.



Men walk in the middle of rubble and inspect damaged buildings in the Hareit Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut, in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, after it was hit Sunday by Israeli strikes pic.twitter.com/Lr2Jp7tCkE — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 16, 2026

Aftermath of overnight Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.



🔴Live updates: https://t.co/dZOxgiP3sK pic.twitter.com/4WWEZPgJMx — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 16, 2026

Tři záchranáři z Islámské zdravotnické společnosti byli dnes ráno brutálně zabiti při izraelském leteckém útoku, který je zasáhl, když odklízeli trosky ve městě Kafr Sir v jižním Libanonu.Právě dojedli, když dopadla bomba. Izraelský letecký útok okamžitě zničil dvoupodlažní budovu a zabil všech osm členů rodiny Hamdanových: prarodiče Ahmada a Najiba, jejich děti – tři generace byly smeteny z povrchu zemskéhoJavier Bardem na afterparty po udílení Oscarů ostře kritizoval Donalda Trumpa a Benjamina Netanjahua kvůli válce v Íránu. Dříve toho večera herec při předávání ceny na slavnostním ceremoniálu Oscarů v Los Angeles prohlásil: „Ne válce a svobodná Palestina.“Epsteinova koalice dnes ráno bombardovala další základní školu v Šírázu. Tihle netvoři mají na děti zálusk.Následky nejnovějších izraelských útoků na jižní Bejrút. Muži kráčí uprostřed trosek a prohlížejí si poškozené budovy ve čtvrti Hareit Hreik v Bejrútu, která se nachází na jižním předměstí libanonského hlavního města, poté, co byla v neděli zasažena izraelskými útokyNásledky nočních izraelských útoků na jižní předměstí Bejrútu.



























0