To je konec lidskosti

30. 12. 2024

Izraelské síly odpojily přívody kyslíku, svlékly pacienty a donutily je jít ven do zimy a poté vypálily nemocnici Kamal Adwan, jednu z posledních fungujících nemocnic v severní Gaze.

“It’s the end of humanity.”



Israeli forces unplugged oxygen supplies, stripped patients and forced them into the cold, and then burned Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/IjXgLahNdp