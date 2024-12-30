To je konec lidskosti

30. 12. 2024

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Izraelské síly odpojily přívody kyslíku, svlékly pacienty a donutily je jít ven do zimy  a poté vypálily nemocnici Kamal Adwan, jednu z posledních fungujících nemocnic v severní Gaze.



