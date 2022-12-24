Studenti v Afghánistánu bojkotují zkoušky na protest zákazu studia pro dívky

24. 12. 2022

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Incredible scenes in Afghanistan today as male students walk out of their university exam in protest against Taliban’s decision to BAN women & girls from university. The time is now for men across the country to rise and stand in solidarity! pic.twitter.com/l1lPP1NKFH



Taliban je mlatí a střílí do nich:

The Taliban are reportedly shooting and beating male students who walked out of their exams in Afghanistan today in protest against the ban on women going to university.



This is truly barbaric and horrifying. The world must watch, listen and act now.

pic.twitter.com/iaP3dwutVE