Ruská teroristická armáda systematicky používá proti civilním osadám vysoce hořlavý bílý fosfor a termit. I o Vánocích

26. 12. 2022

Jsou to válečné zločiny. Bílý fosfor a termit zakládají rozsáhlé požáry.
Termit neuhasíte. Když na vás padne, propálí vám tělo až na kost.







