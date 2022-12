Na Štědrý den Rusové v Chersonu zabili osm lidí a více než osmapadesát jich zranili

24. 12. 2022

Russians are constantly shelling Kherson, but today, on Christmas Eve, they staged one of the most brutal attacks on the city's residents



It is known that Russian terrorist attack took lives of 7 people, 58 more Kherson residents were injured, 18 of them are in serious condition pic.twitter.com/EnWqxhqDmM