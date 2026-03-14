Opravdu zajímavé, jak ČT ignoruje tyto drastické informace o izraelském vraždění v Libanonu a v Íránu

14. 3. 2026

čas čtení 7 minut

Foto: Izraelem v Libanonu zabitý chlapec. Měl sedm let

Izraelský útok na zdravotnické středisko v jižním Libanonu si vyžádal životy 12 zdravotnických pracovníků, uvedlo libanonské ministerstvo zdravotnictví, zatímco Izrael pokračuje ve svých ničivých útocích v rámci širší regionální války, kterou proti Íránu rozpoutaly USA a Izrael An Israeli strike on a health centre in southern Lebanon has killed 12 medical workers, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said, as Israel’s devastating attacks continued amid a wider regional war launched by the US and Israel on Iran https://t.co/EglREmAumq pic.twitter.com/HypAMVwvNi — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 14, 2026 Mohammed, syrský dětský uprchlík žijící v Libanonu, se zhroutil poté, co při izraelském leteckém útoku přišel o šest členů rodiny. Mohammed, a Syrian child refugee living in Lebanon, breaks down after losing six family members in an Israeli airstrike. pic.twitter.com/BN2u7F8IX3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 14, 2026 Izraelské granáty zasáhly velitelství nepálského praporu mise UNIFIL v Mays Al-Jabal v jižním Libanonu, přičemž zranily několik členů mírových sil a způsobily požár v části areálu. Nepálský konzulát v Bejrútu tuto událost potvrdil a odsoudil útok namířený proti velitelství nepálského praporu v rámci mírových sil OSN v Libanonu. Ani mírové síly OSN nejsou ušetřeny izraelských útoků. 🚨BREAKING |

Israeli shells struck the Nepali battalion headquarters of UNIFIL in Mays Al-Jabal, southern Lebanon, wounding several peacekeepers & setting parts of the compound on fire.



The Nepalese consulate in Beirut confirmed & condemned the attack targeting the Nepali… pic.twitter.com/h2ggyymZNy — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) March 13, 2026 Izrael dnes zabil Mahera v Ghaziehu v jižním Libanonu. Bylo mu teprve 7 let. Mohammed, syrský dětský uprchlík žijící v Libanonu, se zhroutil poté, co při izraelském leteckém útoku přišel o šest členů rodiny.Izraelské granáty zasáhly velitelství nepálského praporu mise UNIFIL v Mays Al-Jabal v jižním Libanonu, přičemž zranily několik členů mírových sil a způsobily požár v části areálu. Nepálský konzulát v Bejrútu tuto událost potvrdil a odsoudil útok namířený proti velitelství nepálského praporu v rámci mírových sil OSN v Libanonu. Ani mírové síly OSN nejsou ušetřeny izraelských útoků.Izrael dnes zabil Mahera v Ghaziehu v jižním Libanonu. Bylo mu teprve 7 let.

Israel killed Maher today in Ghazieh, South Lebanon.



He was only 7 years old. pic.twitter.com/ayu9F0lOAV — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 14, 2026

„Školy a nemocnice se stávají terčem útoků doslova každou hodinu.“ Válka USA a Izraele proti Íránu vstupuje do třetího týdne, přičemž již padly tisíce obětí a v celé zemi pokračuje rozsáhlé ničení. Z Íránu hlásí Tohid Asadi z Al Jazeery

"Schools and hospitals are being targeted on an hourly basis."



As the US-Israel war on Iran enters its third week, thousands have been killed and widespread destruction continues across the country. Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi reports from Iran pic.twitter.com/mUd5TS7cwd — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 14, 2026

„Přišli nás zabít“



Děsivé záběry z vlastního pohledu zachycující brutální útok osadníků na neozbrojené izraelské aktivisty, kteří pomáhali chránit palestinskou vesnici



Jedna žena ve věku kolem 70 let utrpěla zlomeninu lebky



Násilí ze strany osadníků – které je na okupovaném Západním břehu již tak značné – stále narůstá…

"They came to kill us"



Horrific POV footage of a brutal attack by settlers on unarmed Israeli activists - who were helping protect a Palestinian village



One woman, in her 70s, had her skull fractured



Settler violence - already high in the Occupied West Bank - is growing… pic.twitter.com/MM1vFXsbLg — Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) March 14, 2026























Podle jedné zprávy bylo od začátku války z celkových 1 244 mešit v Gaze zničeno nebo těžce poškozeno 1 160, přičemž často docházelo k úmrtí civilistů, z nichž mnozí byli ženy a děti, které v nich hledaly útočiště

According to a report, 1,160 out of Gaza’s 1,244 mosques had been destroyed or heavily damaged since the start of the war, often killing civilians, many of them women and children, who had sought safety insidehttps://t.co/EhC7b0MMm0 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 14, 2026

Who will return this child’s mother? How can the world remain silent as an entire people are annihilated, without conscience?



We will neither forget nor forgive Israel, nor the Western world, complicit in this genocide. pic.twitter.com/I292I9KboF — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) March 14, 2026

War has already displaced nearly a million Lebanese, and aid groups warn of a humanitarian crisis https://t.co/zOioluOoXY — The Independent (@Independent) March 14, 2026

Israel is poisoning southern Lebanon with toxic chemicals … HRW found evidence Israel was using white phosphorus in residential areas. And in early February, footage shows Israeli planes spraying glyphosate, a cancer-linked herbicide on farmland in the village of al-Bustan. pic.twitter.com/JkRu6yt9wb — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 14, 2026

Bound and tortured Palestinian hostages



Israel's National Security Minister Ben Gvir:



“Do you see them? This is how they are now, but one thing remains to be done and that is to execute them”



This is what the US, UK and Europe support:pic.twitter.com/u98vl9iyEV — Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) October 31, 2025

Breaking | Lebanese Dr. Hisham Ismail was killed in the Israeli strike on the health center in the village of Burj Qalawayh in southern Lebanon. https://t.co/1XtjcExhIO pic.twitter.com/jQnkX2Uf6k — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 13, 2026

Six members of the same family, including a 6‑month‑old baby, have been killed in an Israeli-US attack on a residential building in the Eyvan city of western Iran’s Ilam province, according to Iranian media reports.



Breaking | Massive Israeli airstrike hit the town of Toul in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/m1eem7YCzj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 14, 2026

An Israeli strike on a health centre in southern Lebanon has killed 12 medical workers, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said, as Israel’s devastating attacks continued amid a wider regional war launched by the US and Israel on Iran https://t.co/EglREmAumq pic.twitter.com/HypAMVwvNi — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 14, 2026

The aftermath of the Israeli bombardment of a residential apartment in Haret Saida, east of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/pEQdbkKEwL — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 14, 2026

Kdo vrátí matce toto dítě? Jak může svět bez sebemenší výčitky svědomí mlčet, zatímco je celý národ vyhlazován?Válka již vyhnala z domovů téměř milion Libanonců a humanitární organizace varují před humanitární krizíIzrael otravuje jižní Libanon toxickými chemikáliemi … Organizace HRW nalezla důkazy o tom, že Izrael používal bílý fosfor v obytných oblastech. A na začátku února zachytily záběry izraelská letadla, jak rozprašují glyfosát, herbicid spojovaný s rakovinou, na zemědělskou půdu ve vesnici al-Bustan.Svázaní a mučení palestinští rukojmí Izraelský ministr pro národní bezpečnost Ben Gvir: „Vidíte je? Takhle teď vypadají, ale zbývá ještě jedna věc, a tou je jejich poprava.“Libanonský lékař Hisham Ismail zahynul při izraelském útoku na zdravotní středisko ve vesnici Burj Qalawayh v jižním Libanonu.Podle zpráv íránských médií zahynulo při izraelsko-americkém útoku na obytný dům ve městě Eyvan v provincii Ilám na západě Íránu šest členů jedné rodiny, včetně šestiměsíčního dítěteMěstem Toul v jižním Libanonu otřásl mohutný izraelský letecký útok.Izraelský útok na zdravotnické středisko v jižním Libanonu si vyžádal životy 12 zdravotnických pracovníků, uvedlo libanonské ministerstvo zdravotnictví, zatímco Izrael pokračuje ve svých ničivých útocích v rámci širší regionální války, kterou proti Íránu rozpoutaly USA a IzraelNásledky izraelského bombardování obytného domu v čtvrti Haret Saida na východ od Bejrútu.











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