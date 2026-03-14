Opravdu zajímavé, jak ČT ignoruje tyto drastické informace o izraelském vraždění v Libanonu a v Íránu

14. 3. 2026

čas čtení 7 minut
Foto: Izraelem v Libanonu zabitý chlapec. Měl sedm let

Izraelský útok na zdravotnické středisko v jižním Libanonu si vyžádal životy 12 zdravotnických pracovníků, uvedlo libanonské ministerstvo zdravotnictví, zatímco Izrael pokračuje ve svých ničivých útocích v rámci širší regionální války, kterou proti Íránu rozpoutaly USA a Izrael
Mohammed, syrský dětský uprchlík žijící v Libanonu, se zhroutil poté, co při izraelském leteckém útoku přišel o šest členů rodiny. Izraelské granáty zasáhly velitelství nepálského praporu mise UNIFIL v Mays Al-Jabal v jižním Libanonu, přičemž zranily několik členů mírových sil a způsobily požár v části areálu. Nepálský konzulát v Bejrútu tuto událost potvrdil a odsoudil útok namířený proti velitelství nepálského praporu v rámci mírových sil OSN v Libanonu. Ani mírové síly OSN nejsou ušetřeny izraelských útoků. Izrael dnes zabil Mahera v Ghaziehu v jižním Libanonu. Bylo mu teprve 7 let.


„Školy a nemocnice se stávají terčem útoků doslova každou hodinu.“ Válka USA a Izraele proti Íránu vstupuje do třetího týdne, přičemž již padly tisíce obětí a v celé zemi pokračuje rozsáhlé ničení. Z Íránu hlásí Tohid Asadi z Al Jazeery

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Děsivé záběry z vlastního pohledu zachycující brutální útok osadníků na neozbrojené izraelské aktivisty, kteří pomáhali chránit palestinskou vesnici

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Podle jedné zprávy bylo od začátku války z celkových 1 244 mešit v Gaze zničeno nebo těžce poškozeno 1 160, přičemž často docházelo k úmrtí civilistů, z nichž mnozí byli ženy a děti, které v nich hledaly útočiště
Kdo vrátí matce toto dítě? Jak může svět bez sebemenší výčitky svědomí mlčet, zatímco je celý národ vyhlazován? Válka již vyhnala z domovů téměř milion Libanonců a humanitární organizace varují před humanitární krizí Izrael otravuje jižní Libanon toxickými chemikáliemi … Organizace HRW nalezla důkazy o tom, že Izrael používal bílý fosfor v obytných oblastech. A na začátku února zachytily záběry izraelská letadla, jak rozprašují glyfosát, herbicid spojovaný s rakovinou, na zemědělskou půdu ve vesnici al-Bustan. Svázaní a mučení palestinští rukojmí Izraelský ministr pro národní bezpečnost Ben Gvir: „Vidíte je? Takhle teď vypadají, ale zbývá ještě jedna věc, a tou je jejich poprava.“ Libanonský lékař Hisham Ismail zahynul při izraelském útoku na zdravotní středisko ve vesnici Burj Qalawayh v jižním Libanonu. Podle zpráv íránských médií zahynulo při izraelsko-americkém útoku na obytný dům ve městě Eyvan v provincii Ilám na západě Íránu šest členů jedné rodiny, včetně šestiměsíčního dítěte Městem Toul v jižním Libanonu otřásl mohutný izraelský letecký útok. Izraelský útok na zdravotnické středisko v jižním Libanonu si vyžádal životy 12 zdravotnických pracovníků, uvedlo libanonské ministerstvo zdravotnictví, zatímco Izrael pokračuje ve svých ničivých útocích v rámci širší regionální války, kterou proti Íránu rozpoutaly USA a Izrael Následky izraelského bombardování obytného domu v čtvrti Haret Saida na východ od Bejrútu.




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