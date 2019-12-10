Jesličky...
10. 12. 2019
Tyto jesličky v jednom kalifornském kostele znázorňují Ježíše, Marii a Josefa jako rodinu rozdělenou na hranici a uvrženou do klecí - tak, jak se to děje tisícům rodin v důsledku šokující praxe Trumpovy vlády. Veselé Vánoce.
This nativity scene at a California church depicts Jesus, Mary and Joseph as a family separated at the border and caged - as has happened to thousands of families under the Trump administration’s appalling policy.— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) December 9, 2019
Merry Christmas. https://t.co/0mrm12oinc pic.twitter.com/naAKzqGSW7
Celkem bylo násilně na americko-mexické hranici odděleno od rodičů 2737 dětí:
The Trump administration's policy of forcible family separation has been, "a deliberate strategy to inflict harm on children and their families to send the message that asylum seekers were unwelcome." - @hrw https://t.co/j1d1obTBdw pic.twitter.com/XcLyLs5AjI— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) December 9, 2019
