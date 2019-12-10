Jesličky...

10. 12. 2019

Tyto jesličky v jednom kalifornském kostele znázorňují Ježíše, Marii a Josefa jako rodinu rozdělenou na hranici a uvrženou do klecí - tak, jak se to děje tisícům rodin v důsledku šokující praxe Trumpovy vlády. Veselé Vánoce.

Celkem bylo násilně na americko-mexické hranici odděleno od rodičů 2737 dětí:


