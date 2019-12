Británie má nefunkční a zastaralý volební systém. Proto zvítězil Johnson

Across Britain, it took...



🗳️864,743 votes to elect 1 Green MP

🗳️642,303 votes to elect 0 Brexit Party MPs

🗳️334,122 votes to elect a Lib Dem

🗳️50,817 votes for a Labour MP

🗳️38,316 votes for a Plaid Cymru MP

🗳️38,300 votes for a Con. MP

🗳️25,882 votes for a SNP MP#ScrapFPTP