V pondělí usmrtila ruská a Asadova letadla v Idlibu dvě děti
16. 12. 2019
Šest leteckých úderů v pondělí odpoledne bylo zaměřeno proti sítu na obilí a proti táboru IDP nedaleko města Bench. Ruská a Asadova letadla usmrtila dvě děti.
Regime and Russia's warplanes return to spread death again in #Idlib... Scenes from the White Helmets work on recovering the bodies of two children who were killed after 6 Russian airstrikes targeted a grain sieve and an IDP camp near #Bench City this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/U3BvxuRFpn— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 16, 2019
