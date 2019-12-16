V pondělí usmrtila ruská a Asadova letadla v Idlibu dvě děti

16. 12. 2019

Šest leteckých úderů v pondělí odpoledne bylo zaměřeno proti sítu na obilí a proti táboru IDP nedaleko města Bench. Ruská a Asadova letadla usmrtila dvě děti.


