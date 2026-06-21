Kriminální izraelské vraždění (za podpory českých intelektuálů) pokračuje
21. 6. 2026
Izrael za méně než 24 hodin svrhl na Libanon přes 200 bomb – přičemž zavraždil více než 83 civilistů.
Gaza health officials say Israeli strikes on Saturday killed at least 11 people, including four members of the same family, in the latest violence to rock the Palestinian territory despite a ceasefire https://t.co/gt66i91vAH pic.twitter.com/5JRYllgDgo— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 20, 2026
Israel has dropped over 200 bombs on Lebanon in less than 24 hours — murdering more than 83 civilians.— sarah (@sahouraxo) June 20, 2026
This is an American-backed, American-funded genocide. pic.twitter.com/ch719SPIk0
Při izraelských útocích v Gaze zahynulo šest lidí, včetně kameramana stanice Al Jazeera, uvedli představitelé
Israeli strikes kill six people in Gaza including Al Jazeera cameraman, officials say https://t.co/H00xI4GjAG— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 21, 2026
Palestinský lékař Abu Safiya, ředitel nemocnice Kamal Adwan, je v Izraeli zadržován již více než 500 dní. Nebyla proti němu vznesena žádná formální obvinění a neproběhl žádný soudní proces.
Izraelská poslankyně Michal Waldigerová: V Gaze není nikdo nevinný. Ano, i děti by měly být zabity. Jiná možnost není.
Palestinian doctor Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, has been held in Israel for more than 500 days. No formal charges have been filed against him and no trial has been held.— ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2026
Read more: https://t.co/DpyVkH0wUQ
Israeli MP Michal Waldiger:— yogesh (@yogeshtwet) June 20, 2026
No one is innocent in Gaza. Yes, children should be killed too. There is no other way. pic.twitter.com/V8f4OuxLAs
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