Kriminální izraelské vraždění (za podpory českých intelektuálů) pokračuje

21. 6. 2026

čas čtení 1 minuta

Israel has dropped over 200 bombs on Lebanon in less than 24 hours — murdering more than 83 civilians. This is an American-backed, American-funded genocide. pic.twitter.com/ch719SPIk0

Gaza health officials say Israeli strikes on Saturday killed at least 11 people, including four members of the same family, in the latest violence to rock the Palestinian territory despite a ceasefire https://t.co/gt66i91vAH pic.twitter.com/5JRYllgDgo

Při izraelských útocích v Gaze zahynulo šest lidí, včetně kameramana stanice Al Jazeera, uvedli představitelé

Palestinský lékař Abu Safiya, ředitel nemocnice Kamal Adwan, je v Izraeli zadržován již více než 500 dní. Nebyla proti němu vznesena žádná formální obvinění a neproběhl žádný soudní proces.

Palestinian doctor Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, has been held in Israel for more than 500 days. No formal charges have been filed against him and no trial has been held.



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