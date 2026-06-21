Kriminální izraelské vraždění (za podpory českých intelektuálů) pokračuje

21. 6. 2026

čas čtení 1 minuta
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Zdravotničtí představitelé v Gaze uvádějí, že při sobotních izraelských útocích zahynulo nejméně 11 lidí, včetně čtyř členů jedné rodiny. Jedná se o nejnovější vlnu násilí, která otřásla palestinským územím navzdory příměří.
Izrael za méně než 24 hodin svrhl na Libanon přes 200 bomb – přičemž zavraždil více než 83 civilistů.

Při izraelských útocích v Gaze zahynulo šest lidí, včetně kameramana stanice Al Jazeera, uvedli představitelé

Palestinský lékař Abu Safiya, ředitel nemocnice Kamal Adwan, je v Izraeli zadržován již více než 500 dní. Nebyla proti němu vznesena žádná formální obvinění a neproběhl žádný soudní proces.

Izraelská poslankyně Michal Waldigerová: V Gaze není nikdo nevinný. Ano, i děti by měly být zabity. Jiná možnost není.

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Obsah vydání | 22. 6. 2026