Proč Izrael pořád vyvražďuje lékaře a zdravotníky

21. 4. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty

Proč Izrael útočí na zdravotníky v Gaze a nyní i v jižním Libanonu? Je to součást strategie, jejímž cílem je učinit život v těchto oblastech nesnesitelným a vyhnat tak civilní obyvatelstvo. V Gaze se to stalo součástí izraelské genocidy. Why would Israel target medical workers in Gaza and now southern Lebanon? It is part of a strategy to make life unlivable so as to drive out the civilian population. In Gaza, it became part of Israel's genocide. https://t.co/osNMexYMGn — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) April 20, 2026 Maďarský premiér Péter Magyar oznámil, že by Netanjahua zadržel, pokud by vstoupil na maďarské území, a zdůraznil, že Maďarsko je i nadále členem Mezinárodního trestního soudu a že každá osoba, na kterou byl vydán zatykač tohoto soudu, musí být při vstupu na maďarské území zadržena. Hungary’s Prime Minister Péter Magyar announces that he would arrest 'Netanyahu' if he enters Hungary, stressing that the Hungry remains a member of the International Criminal Court and that any person subject to an ICC arrest warrant must be detained upon entering its territory. pic.twitter.com/PoMxs4Yykb — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 20, 2026 Proč Izrael útočí na zdravotníky v Gaze a nyní i v jižním Libanonu? Je to součást strategie, jejímž cílem je učinit život v těchto oblastech nesnesitelným a vyhnat tak civilní obyvatelstvo. V Gaze se to stalo součástí izraelské genocidy.Maďarský premiér Péter Magyar oznámil, že by Netanjahua zadržel, pokud by vstoupil na maďarské území, a zdůraznil, že Maďarsko je i nadále členem Mezinárodního trestního soudu a že každá osoba, na kterou byl vydán zatykač tohoto soudu, musí být při vstupu na maďarské území zadržena.

Švédsko a Francie vyzývají EU, aby „omezila obchodní vztahy s nelegálními osadami“, včetně možnosti úplného zákazu dovozu

Sweden and France call on the EU to "limit commercial engagement with illegal settlements", including a possibility of a full ban on imports https://t.co/CWGGq9Dp8F — Martin Konečný (@MartinKonecny) April 20, 2026

Israel vows to level homes in Lebanon and counter threats with "full force" despite trucehttps://t.co/zGEjFnXKYq pic.twitter.com/ocPMpMGWYb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 20, 2026

Shortages of flour and fuel in the Gaza strip, driven by Israeli restrictions on aid entry, have left markets without basic essentials and raised warnings of a looming famine.



Bread remains a key staple after more than two years of genocide since 2023, which has severely… pic.twitter.com/QLH7sNRZKN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 19, 2026

Izrael vyhrožuje, že srovná domy v Libanonu se zemí a bude na hrozby reagovat „plnou silou“ navzdory příměříNedostatek mouky a paliva v pásmu Gazy, způsobený izraelskými omezeními dovozu humanitární pomoci, vedl k tomu, že na trzích chybí základní potraviny, a vyvolal varování před hrozícím hladomorem.







Haaretz publikoval výpovědi 🇮🇱 vojáků popisující spáchané válečné zločiny v Gaze... 😱 https://t.co/6KdHwKoT4E — Peace 🍉 ✌️🚲 (@cze_peace) April 19, 2026

The Israeli government ignores its soldiers who kill or torture civilians but, fearing backlash from its Christian evangelical supporters in the United States, investigates a soldier for destroying a statue of Jesus. https://t.co/so14i8eDfY — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) April 20, 2026

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Izraelská vláda přehlíží své vojáky, kteří zabíjejí nebo mučí civilisty, avšak z obavy před negativní reakcí svých křesťanských evangelikálních příznivců ve Spojených státech vyšetřuje vojáka za zničení sochy Ježíše.