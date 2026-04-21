Proč Izrael pořád vyvražďuje lékaře a zdravotníky

21. 4. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty
Proč Izrael útočí na zdravotníky v Gaze a nyní i v jižním Libanonu? Je to součást strategie, jejímž cílem je učinit život v těchto oblastech nesnesitelným a vyhnat tak civilní obyvatelstvo. V Gaze se to stalo součástí izraelské genocidy. Maďarský premiér Péter Magyar oznámil, že by Netanjahua zadržel, pokud by vstoupil na maďarské území, a zdůraznil, že Maďarsko je i nadále členem Mezinárodního trestního soudu a že každá osoba, na kterou byl vydán zatykač tohoto soudu, musí být při vstupu na maďarské území zadržena.

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Izrael vyhrožuje, že srovná domy v Libanonu se zemí a bude na hrozby reagovat „plnou silou“ navzdory příměří Nedostatek mouky a paliva v pásmu Gazy, způsobený izraelskými omezeními dovozu humanitární pomoci, vedl k tomu, že na trzích chybí základní potraviny, a vyvolal varování před hrozícím hladomorem.



Izraelská vláda přehlíží své vojáky, kteří zabíjejí nebo mučí civilisty, avšak z obavy před negativní reakcí svých křesťanských evangelikálních příznivců ve Spojených státech vyšetřuje vojáka za zničení sochy Ježíše.

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Obsah vydání | 21. 4. 2026