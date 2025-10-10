Brutally racist statements by a potential new Czech Foreign Secretary: "Burning a gypsy child is a mitigating circumstance. Obama is a nigger."

10. 10. 2025

Last week, the somwhat questionable oligarch and populist politician Andrej Babiš won the Czech general election. However, in order to achieve a majority government of at least 101 seats in the 200-seat Czech parliament, since he has won only 80 seats, he has been forced to rely on the support of two small extremist political parties, the SPD and the so called "Motorists". Filip Turek from the "Motorists" party has allegedly now been nominated to become the new Czech Foreign Secretary in Babiš's new government.

The Prague-based daily newspaper Deník N has just published a number of grossly racist and insulting comments that Mr. Turek has published (and later erased) on social networks. The publication of these gross statements has shocked many Czechs, who are rightly asking whether such a person can really become the new Foreign Secretary of the Czech Republic.

Here are some extensive quotes translated from the Deník N article:





Filip Turek, a possible future foreign minister, repeatedly posted openly racist, sexist, and homophobic statements on Facebook, as well as numerous references to Hitler and Mussolini. Deník N has access to an archive of his later deleted posts and comments. Turek described the publication of his statements as "a shameless attempt to discredit me."









Overall, his public statements on social media reveal his adoration of totalitarian regimes—Hitler's Germany and fascist Italy—and his contempt for various groups of citizens.





The Motorists' candidate for Czech foreign minister made racist remarks about representatives of foreign states – for example, he described former US President Barack Obama as "a negro who can at best sell hashish at the train station." He also made xenophobic remarks about Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry.





He described Norway as a "left-wing parastate" and "the vanguard of the degeneration of the elites," to which he would "declare war."





"It is difficult for me to respond to this shameless attempt to discredit me. Attempts to make me out to be a racist are completely ridiculous, especially given that I have been serving for years as ambassador for one of the associations of Roma entrepreneurs in the Czech Republic, a position I took on long before entering politics," he wrote to Deník N. He did not respond to specific questions.









"Planet of the Apes"





The racist post about Barack Obama quoted above dates from 2011. The archive available to Deník N contains posts published between 2009 and 2021. Racism, xenophobic statements, and references to Adolf Hitler permeate this entire period.





Five years ago, Turek made repeated references to Meghan Markle, a member of the British royal family whose mother is of African American descent. "I think she'll run away with someone from her tribe anyway," he wrote on a photo of her wedding to Prince Harry. In an older post, he called her "trash."





Turek made similar judgments about African American culture and other ethnic groups in general. "Well, I can't imagine filming myself in LA, where one lady stands next to another in a Rolls-Royce Corniche, not only because I'm black, but also because I'm going shopping with my fellow blacks... it's just Planet of the Apes, late episode, where monkeys drive Veyrons."





In other posts, Turek wrote about "Arab filth."





In a post from 2015, he added: "Let the Arabs live in the White House instead of the Negroes, and there are plenty of places in labor camps for the rest of them; there's still a great piece of land called Israel."





"Burning a gypsy is a mitigating circumstance"





Perhaps Turek's most offensive statements were directed at the Roma. He commented on the well-known arson attack by three neo-Nazis on a Roma family in Vítkov in the Opava region, in which a three-year-old girl, Natálka, suffered serious burns. She still suffers from the serious consequences of her injuries:





"Setting someone's property on fire is stupid, but the fact that a gypsy was burned should, if anything, be considered a mitigating circumstance. It's exactly the opposite," he added in comments referring to the fate of the burned Natálka.





In 2018, he distinguished between "normal people" and Roma. "If a group of normal people did this to a gypsy, they would all go to prison for x years for a racially motivated attempted murder," he commented on the attack on a young man by a group of Roma in Dubí in northern Bohemia.





"Women's suffrage – the biggest mistake of the 20th century"





In posts from 2015–2018, he repeatedly disparaged their intellectual abilities





"Before women's suffrage flooded the world, there was order on the planet," he wrote in one post.





He also linked his anti-feminist views with homophobic remarks. "It's simply not possible for two fags to raise a little boy!" he said about the possibility of same-sex couples adopting children. "So the opinions of infantile mothers, feminists, faggots, and deviants are important? Women's suffrage was the biggest mistake of the 20th century, and one day people will realize that," he said.





He described women in other positions as "immature" and "incapable of making decisions,"

emphasizing the alleged historical "superiority" of men: "And I ask, what have women ever achieved that they dare to make decisions about children of the historically superior male sex?!"





Turek repeatedly expressed his belief in the superiority of men and "Western civilization." In August 2021, he wrote: "White men built and, thank God, continue to build this world as we know it. Is there really a retard who finds this unnatural?"





Attacks on LGBTQ





The archives of Turk's posts repeatedly contain sharply homophobic statements. In them, the elected representative uses vulgar terms for homosexual people (f*ggots, queers, deviants) and expresses contempt for them.





In July 2016, he wrote: "What kind of impulses lead all these terribly modern and cool chicks to fanatically defend the right of f*ggots to raise adopted children?! ... You call 'dad' and two of them turn around, then you start clarifying which one you mean, and you're f*cked."





He responded even more sharply in the comments: "It's just not possible for two f*ggots to raise a little boy! And no boy would want that, isn't that a strong enough argument? So the opinions of infantile mothers, feminists, queers, and deviants are important?"





In February 2017, he wrote in response to an article about the first gay couple to adopt a child in Czechia: "Let everyone fuck whoever they want, but this is simply a crime against nature and naturalness... denying biological predispositions is a sign of degeneration."





In subsequent comments, he described homosexuality as an "innate defect" and added that if "two dykes adopted a baby, it would be very surprised in a few years," and added the sentence "lesbians go after little boys."





In June 2021, he shared a post by ČT24 about Munich wanting to light up the stadium in rainbow colors during a match against Germany to support sexual minorities and protest against a Hungarian law restricting the dissemination of information about LGBTQ among children. However, UEFA banned it as a "political gesture." Turek added: "Every proud German simply died in 1945 at the latest."





Praise for Mussolini and Hitler





Filip Turek repeatedly used language and symbols associated with Nazism and fascism on his profile. He referred to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini or their ideology, often stylizing similar posts with exaggeration.





Turek repeatedly referred to himself as "the Führer." In October 2021, he wrote about himself: "The Führer arrived to modestly celebrate his creations in a small circle at his beloved cottage."





He also frequently mentions the Eagle's Nest, Hitler's mountain residence in Bavaria.





In another post, he stated: "Since I am white, I give the Nazi salute and publicly mock the American army like an oligarch, I will sleep in the capital like a human being and arrive at the scene of the attack in the morning well-rested, stoned, and with a star on my badge."





His profile also contained obvious references to the Holocaust: "The Jewish Bolsheviks get gifts from Father Frost or Santa Claus, I get them from Baby Jesus, and when I misbehave, I get them from myself or Hitler! In the eagle's nest, during these holy days, I am working on a loose continuation of our favorite Czech-German national fairy tale. It will be called Three Wagons for Cinderella," he wrote, with an obvious reference to transports to concentration camps. "And it will be followed by Three Chimneys," he added.





In short:





• Turek did not respond to questions from Deník N, and Motorists chairman Petr Macinka did not comment on the findings.





Source in Czech (paywall) HERE

