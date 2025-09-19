Američtí satirikové jsou neuvěřitelně talentovaní a mocní
19. 9. 2025
BREAKING: Stephen Colbert just had the best clap back at Donald Trump’s silencing of Jimmy Kimmel we’ve seen yet. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/4vuxgT8hrr— Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) September 19, 2025
Přepis
Listen up. In light of Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, ABC's parent company's Walt Disney Corporation has a little message for all the employees:
Shut your trap,
shut your trap.
We're warning you
to cut the crap.
Our Dear Leader‘s skin is thinner
Than a sheet of plastic wrap.
Mum's the word.
Have you heard?
Kissing Ass is what's Preferred!
Don't insult our great dictator
Or he'll hit you with this turd!
The new rule rule at ABC
Don't make fun of Donnie T.
And don't point out
that his neck is mostly flab!
Don't you make a scene
Or mention Jeff Epstein,
Or your show will be scrapped.
Shut your trap!
Trump: Shut up!
Neumělý překlad:
Poslouchejte. Vzhledem k suspendování Jimmyho Kimmela má mateřská společnost ABC, Walt Disney Corporation, malou zprávu pro všechny zaměstnance:
Zavřete hubu,
zavřete hubu.
Varujeme vás,
aby jste přestali kecat.
Kůže našeho milovaného vůdce je tenčí
než plastová fólie.
Mlčte jako hrob.
Slyšeli jste?
Líbat zadek je to, co se cení!
Neurážejte našeho velkého diktátora
nebo vás praští tímhle bobkem (ředitelem regulačního orgánu FCC)!
Nové pravidlo v ABC
Nedělejte si legraci z Donnieho T.
A neupozorňujte
na to, že má krk samý tuk!
Nedělejte scény
ani nezmiňujte Jeffa Epsteina,
jinak vaše show skončí.
Držte hubu!
Trump: Držte hubu!
