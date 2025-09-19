Američtí satirikové jsou neuvěřitelně talentovaní a mocní

19. 9. 2025

Tohle Trump nemůže zkousnout. Parafráze na scénu z Disnehyho kresleného filmu Kráska a zvíře:





Stephen Colbert právě předvedl nejlepší odpověď na to, jak Donald Trump umlčel Jimmyho Kimmela, jakou jsme dosud viděli. Je to úžasné.

BREAKING: Stephen Colbert just had the best clap back at Donald Trump’s silencing of Jimmy Kimmel we’ve seen yet. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/4vuxgT8hrr — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) September 19, 2025

Přepis

Listen up. In light of Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, ABC's parent company's Walt Disney Corporation has a little message for all the employees:

Shut your trap,

shut your trap.

We're warning you

to cut the crap.

Our Dear Leader‘s skin is thinner

Than a sheet of plastic wrap.

Mum's the word.

Have you heard?

Kissing Ass is what's Preferred!

Don't insult our great dictator

Or he'll hit you with this turd!

The new rule rule at ABC

Don't make fun of Donnie T.

And don't point out

that his neck is mostly flab!

Don't you make a scene

Or mention Jeff Epstein,

Or your show will be scrapped.

Shut your trap!

Trump: Shut up!

Neumělý překlad:



Poslouchejte. Vzhledem k suspendování Jimmyho Kimmela má mateřská společnost ABC, Walt Disney Corporation, malou zprávu pro všechny zaměstnance:

Zavřete hubu,

zavřete hubu.

Varujeme vás,

aby jste přestali kecat.

Kůže našeho milovaného vůdce je tenčí

než plastová fólie.

Mlčte jako hrob.

Slyšeli jste?

Líbat zadek je to, co se cení!

Neurážejte našeho velkého diktátora

nebo vás praští tímhle bobkem (ředitelem regulačního orgánu FCC)!

Nové pravidlo v ABC

Nedělejte si legraci z Donnieho T.

A neupozorňujte

na to, že má krk samý tuk!

Nedělejte scény

ani nezmiňujte Jeffa Epsteina,

jinak vaše show skončí.

Držte hubu!

Trump: Držte hubu!

