Šokující situace v Gaze

18. 12. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

This is horrendous to see. God save Gaza.

To donate 👇👇https://t.co/zZKcCYg3bQ pic.twitter.com/ZEbBSYBBxU — Palestine Daily News ✌️🇵🇸✌️ (@Palestinedaily1) December 17, 2025

Displaced children help their family drain water from their worn-out tent after it was flooded by rain in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/YmjTGCMoHw — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 17, 2025

Heavy rain and strong winds are causing buildings weakened by Israeli bombardment to collapse across Gaza.



At least 17 have fallen since the start of December, as hundreds of thousands Palestinians shelter in unsafe buildings or makeshift tents. pic.twitter.com/KepcpcEdfo — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 17, 2025

Palestinians in Gaza are facing catastrophic storms. But Israel continues to block aid, preventing Palestinians from receiving the food, shelter and warm clothing they need to survive the winter. pic.twitter.com/2LwOGnNSuW — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 17, 2025















0