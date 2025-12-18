Šokující situace v Gaze
18. 12. 2025
This is horrendous to see. God save Gaza.— Palestine Daily News ✌️🇵🇸✌️ (@Palestinedaily1) December 17, 2025
To donate 👇👇https://t.co/zZKcCYg3bQ pic.twitter.com/ZEbBSYBBxU
Displaced children help their family drain water from their worn-out tent after it was flooded by rain in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/YmjTGCMoHw— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 17, 2025
Heavy rain and strong winds are causing buildings weakened by Israeli bombardment to collapse across Gaza.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 17, 2025
At least 17 have fallen since the start of December, as hundreds of thousands Palestinians shelter in unsafe buildings or makeshift tents. pic.twitter.com/KepcpcEdfo
Palestinians in Gaza are facing catastrophic storms. But Israel continues to block aid, preventing Palestinians from receiving the food, shelter and warm clothing they need to survive the winter. pic.twitter.com/2LwOGnNSuW— AJ+ (@ajplus) December 17, 2025
Diskuse