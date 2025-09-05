Reminder: THROUGH THE IMMIGRANT'S LENS Tatana Kellner

5. 9. 2025

čas čtení 1 minuta

REMINDER!



THROUGH THE IMMIGRANT'S LENS

Tatana Kellner



Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 7 pm

Bohemian National Hall

321 E 73 St. in Manhattan



Tatana Kellner, a multi-disciplinary artist, will discuss her work, charting her journey as an immigrant from Czechoslovakia in 1969, finding her artistic voice, and co-founding the Women’s Studio Workshop (WSW), an artists’ workspace in Rosendale, NY, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The talk will present both her personal work and the activities of WSW.



Free and open to the public.

Suggested donation $15



Please register at Eventbrite



Tatana Kellner is a multi-disciplinary artist whose work is rooted in social issues. Born in Czechoslovakia, she emigrated with her family to the USA in 1969. Her work combines printmaking, painting, photography, and installation. It was exhibited in numerous venues across the USA, Canada, Europe, and Asia, including over fifty solo exhibitions. She has received numerous prestigious awards, grants, and artist residencies. Kellner is a co-founder and past artistic director of Women’s Studio Workshop in Rosendale, NY.

www.instagram.com/tatana1950, www.tatanakellner.com



***

This event is organized by the Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences (SVU), New York Chapter, with the support of

the Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association (BBLA).

New on our YouTube Channel

0