Reminder: THROUGH THE IMMIGRANT'S LENS Tatana Kellner
5. 9. 2025
REMINDER!
THROUGH THE IMMIGRANT'S LENS
Tatana Kellner
Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 7 pm
Bohemian National Hall
321 E 73 St. in Manhattan
Tatana Kellner, a multi-disciplinary artist, will discuss her work, charting her journey as an immigrant from Czechoslovakia in 1969, finding her artistic voice, and co-founding the Women’s Studio Workshop (WSW), an artists’ workspace in Rosendale, NY, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The talk will present both her personal work and the activities of WSW.
Free and open to the public.
Suggested donation $15
Please register at Eventbrite
Tatana Kellner is a multi-disciplinary artist whose work is rooted in social issues. Born in Czechoslovakia, she emigrated with her family to the USA in 1969. Her work combines printmaking, painting, photography, and installation. It was exhibited in numerous venues across the USA, Canada, Europe, and Asia, including over fifty solo exhibitions. She has received numerous prestigious awards, grants, and artist residencies. Kellner is a co-founder and past artistic director of Women’s Studio Workshop in Rosendale, NY.
www.instagram.com/tatana1950, www.tatanakellner.com
***
This event is organized by the Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences (SVU), New York Chapter, with the support of
the Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association (BBLA).
When the War Ended:
Voices of Czech-American Eyewitnesses
May 22, 2025
Julie Urbisova
The Power of Ideas
June 18, 2025
Stefan Yarabek and Suzanna Halsey
Diskuse