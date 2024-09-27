Tohle česká vláda podporuje. Jako jediná v Evropě (kromě Maďarska). Nestydíte se?
27. 9. 2024
čas čtení < 1 minuta
فَوَرَبِّكَ لَنَسۡـَٔلَنَّهُمۡ أَجۡمَعِینَ ٩٢ عَمَّا كَانُوا۟ یَعۡمَلُونَ— طوفان الأقصى (@Afcq1954) September 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/m8A1arPkxW
لا تتوقف عن النشر فصمتك خيانة pic.twitter.com/6hVhziDWKL— طوفان الأقصى (@Afcq1954) September 26, 2024
A school in Jabalia in northern Gaza has been targeted by an Israeli air strike causing at least 15 casualties, including children, Al Jazeera is reporting citing local sources.— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) September 26, 2024
Displaced Palestinians were sheltering at Hafsa Ak-Faluja School at the time of the strike. pic.twitter.com/x3KQhM8pre
He’s alive. They didn’t realise it till the end. pic.twitter.com/i6NQGiC6kH— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) September 26, 2024
592
Diskuse