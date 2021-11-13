Británie: Po více než týdnu soustředěné mediální kritiky zkorumpované vládnoucí mafie kolem Borise Johnsona se propadla popularita jeho strany

13. 11. 2021

Donedávna probrexitérský a projohnsonovský bulvární list Daily Mail: "Nyní platí Boris cenu v oblasti volební podpory". Podle průzkumu veřejného mínění, provedeného pro list Daily Mail, mají nyní v Británii labouristé podporu 40 procent voličů, konzervativci 34 procent:

53 procent Britů se chce nyní vrátit do EU:

Boris dostal těžkou ránu: Více než POLOVINA britských dospělých  chce ZPÁTKY DO EU:

82 procet britských voličů, kteří v referendu o brexitu nehlasovali, nyní chce zpět do EU:




Další britské průzkumy veřejného minění:



 

Ty nezaznamenaly tak velký propad konzervativců, nicméně propad je zjevný:




