Británie: Po více než týdnu soustředěné mediální kritiky zkorumpované vládnoucí mafie kolem Borise Johnsona se propadla popularita jeho strany
13. 11. 2021
Saturday’s Daily Mail: “Now Boris pays price at polls” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/7FuHsAa3Vz pic.twitter.com/pMppDx6StY— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 12, 2021
53 procent Britů se chce nyní vrátit do EU:
Boris dostal těžkou ránu: Více než POLOVINA britských dospělých chce ZPÁTKY DO EU:
This is NOT something you expect to see from this particular news outlet. 😮 pic.twitter.com/hrrUlZOvxT— Shatner's Bassoon 🏴🇱🇹🇪🇺🇧🇾 (@Medziotojas) November 12, 2021
82 procet britských voličů, kteří v referendu o brexitu nehlasovali, nyní chce zpět do EU:
With the disaster now inescapable, Johnson's BREXIT BRITAIN has been dealt a crushing blow after a bombshell poll reveals most people want to rejoin the European Union with 82% of non-voters 5 years ago saying they would now vote to rejoin the EU. https://t.co/KLnmsd6O55— Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 12, 2021
Další britské průzkumy veřejného minění:
Ty nezaznamenaly tak velký propad konzervativců, nicméně propad je zjevný:
A few more polls to add to this now— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 12, 2021
Yougov
Con: 35% (-1)
Lab: 35% (-)
ComRes
Con: 34% (-4)
Lab: 40% (+5)
RedfieldWilton
Con: 36% (-1)
Lab: 38% (+2)
Will do nothing to ease Conservative MPs’ nerves or irritation with Downing St...
UK (GB), Savanta ComRes poll:— Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) November 12, 2021
EU membership referendum
Re-join: 53% (+4)
Stay out: 47% (-4)
+/- vs. 18-20 Jun
Fieldwork: 5-7 November 2021
Sample size: 2,231
➤ https://t.co/Oc1WEqP3kq#uk #BorisJohnson #Brexit pic.twitter.com/r6x6ClCR8D
