Británie: Po více než týdnu soustředěné mediální kritiky zkorumpované vládnoucí mafie kolem Borise Johnsona se propadla popularita jeho strany

13. 11. 2021

čas čtení 1 minuta

Donedávna probrexitérský a projohnsonovský bulvární list: "Nyní platí Boris cenu v oblasti volební podpory". Podle průzkumu veřejného mínění, provedeného pro list, mají nyní v Británii labouristé podporu 40 procent voličů, konzervativci 34 procent:

53 procent Britů se chce nyní vrátit do EU:

Boris dostal těžkou ránu: Více než POLOVINA britských dospělých chce ZPÁTKY DO EU:



This is NOT something you expect to see from this particular news outlet. 😮 pic.twitter.com/hrrUlZOvxT — Shatner's Bassoon 🏴🇱🇹🇪🇺🇧🇾 (@Medziotojas) November 12, 2021

82 procet britských voličů, kteří v referendu o brexitu nehlasovali, nyní chce zpět do EU:



With the disaster now inescapable, Johnson's BREXIT BRITAIN has been dealt a crushing blow after a bombshell poll reveals most people want to rejoin the European Union with 82% of non-voters 5 years ago saying they would now vote to rejoin the EU. https://t.co/KLnmsd6O55 — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 12, 2021







This bodes very well for the future of this country.



Maybe we want a responsible, European, team-playing nation after all... 🇬🇧❤️🇪🇺 https://t.co/ECtDnmhUYW — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 12, 2021



Další britské průzkumy veřejného minění:

