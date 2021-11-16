Šokující svědectví uprchlíka, který téměř zemřel na polské hranici
16. 11. 2021
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Okradli ho Bělorusové, byl několikrát zbit a obě strany ho zatlačily na druhou stranu hranice osmkrát. Hledá dcerku.
https://t.co/Zv1S47oxQh— Tomasz Oryński (@TOrynski) November 16, 2021
Shocking testimony of a migrant who almost died on the Polish border after being robbed by Belarussians and pushed back and forth across the border at least 8 times. Interview by @Bacon227
Create a free account and then use google translate to read it.
"Nikomu nezáleží na jejich životech, pokud zemřou na druhé straně hranice"
"nobody cares about lives, as long as the death happens on the other side of the border".— Tomasz Oryński (@TOrynski) November 16, 2021
Another shocking report from the border, this time by left wing @krytyka: https://t.co/yU5s9tzTtO
315
Diskuse