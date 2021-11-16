Šokující svědectví uprchlíka, který téměř zemřel na polské hranici

16. 11. 2021

čas čtení < 1 minuta





Okradli ho Bělorusové, byl několikrát zbit a obě strany ho zatlačily na druhou stranu hranice osmkrát. Hledá dcerku.





https://t.co/Zv1S47oxQh



Shocking testimony of a migrant who almost died on the Polish border after being robbed by Belarussians and pushed back and forth across the border at least 8 times. Interview by @Bacon227



Create a free account and then use google translate to read it.