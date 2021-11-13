Cynický postoj EU k uprchlíkům uvízlým na polsko-běloruské hranici

13. 11. 2021

Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch: Můj kolega vysvětluje, jak cynické je od Evropské unie, že žádá v různých částech světa o humanitární přístup do krizových situací, ale odmítá předložit tuto prostou žádost Polsku, svému členskému státu:



