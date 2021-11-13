Cynický postoj EU k uprchlíkům uvízlým na polsko-běloruské hranici

13. 11. 2021

Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch: Můj kolega vysvětluje, jak cynické je od Evropské unie, že žádá v různých částech světa o humanitární přístup do krizových situací, ale odmítá předložit tuto prostou žádost Polsku, svému členskému státu:

My colleague @philippe_dam explains to @The_Newsmakers how it's cynical for the EU to be calling for humanitarian access in other situations around the world but refuses to make even this simple request to its own member #Poland, which is blocking aid. https://t.co/nojykgpMFw pic.twitter.com/RxbfaKErdA