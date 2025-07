Děti v Gaze trpí podvýživou, píše konečně ČT

16. 7. 2025

Děti v Gaze trpí podvyživou píše konečně ČT. Jak to vypadá, ale neukáže:

As Palestinian children die of hunger, Israel is blocking 6,000 UNRWA trucks from entering Gaza. The world can still prevent further catastrophe if it chooses to act. By @JulietteTouma https://t.co/JFRLCYKPDz

One in 10 children screened in @UNRWA medical facilities is malnourished.



🛑Malnutrition among children in #Gaza has increased amid severe shortages of nutrition supplies.



Salam, a 7-month-old baby died of malnutrition last week.



Before the war, malnutrition was rare in… pic.twitter.com/BXT3hEs99O