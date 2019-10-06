Downing Street: My chceme, aby nás EU odmítla. Pak je rozdrtíme
6. 10. 2019
James Kirkup, Social Market Foundation: "V den, kdy vstoupil Johnson do Downing Street, řekli mi tam: 31. října neodcházíme z EU, oni náš návrh dohody odmítnou, bude to brilantní, uděláme pak všeobecné volby a naprosto je všechny rozdrtíme."
"We are not leaving on 31st October, they are going to block us, it's going to be brilliant... we can have a general election and we can smash them all up."— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 4, 2019
That's what think-tank director James Kirkup says he was told by someone with a "pretty good idea of government strategy". pic.twitter.com/ce6QXBFxiV
