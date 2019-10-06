Downing Street: My chceme, aby nás EU odmítla. Pak je rozdrtíme

6. 10. 2019

James Kirkup, Social Market Foundation: "V den, kdy vstoupil Johnson do Downing Street, řekli mi tam: 31. října neodcházíme z EU, oni náš návrh dohody odmítnou, bude to brilantní, uděláme pak všeobecné volby a naprosto je  všechny rozdrtíme."


