Izraelci vypalují další palestinské vesnice
15. 6. 2026
čas čtení < 1 minuta
BREAKING: Israeli settlers are burning down the villages of Deir Dibwan and Burqa in the West Bank.— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) June 14, 2026
They set a mosque on fire, torched several vehicles, and poured gasoline on an elderly man in an attempt to burn him alive. pic.twitter.com/Bm5DnMdowq
Izraelští osadníci zapálili domy, vozidla a pozemky Palestinců na okraji vesnice Deir Dibwan, východně od Ramalláhu.
Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinians’ homes, vehicles, and lands on the outskirts of Deir Dibwan village, east of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/Z8AXQU8IBv— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 14, 2026
Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinians’ homes, vehicles, and lands on the outskirts of Deir Dibwan village, east of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/Z8AXQU8IBv— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 14, 2026
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