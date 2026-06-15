Izraelci vypalují další palestinské vesnice

15. 6. 2026

čas čtení < 1 minuta
Izraelští osadníci vypalují vesnice Deir Dibwan a Burqa na Západním břehu. Zapálili mešitu, podpálili několik vozidel a polili benzínem staršího muže ve snaze upálit ho zaživa.

Izraelští osadníci zapálili domy, vozidla a pozemky Palestinců na okraji vesnice Deir Dibwan, východně od Ramalláhu.






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Obsah vydání | 15. 6. 2026