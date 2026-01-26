O Izraelem zavražděných dětech

I’m listening to some grim statistics about children killed by Israel given by surgeon Professor Nick Maynard. You can hear a pin drop at the Swan charity event in Croydon. pic.twitter.com/K7igZnY0ZU

127 children killed per-day in Auschwitz in 5 years.



139 children killed per day in Gaza in 135 days.



Just like there can be no justification for the Holocaust, there can be no justification for the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people. Both deserve the same condemnation. pic.twitter.com/LjtAiF7knl