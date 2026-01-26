O Izraelem zavražděných dětech

26. 1. 2026

čas čtení 2 minuty
Poslouchám ponuré statistiky o dětech zabitých Izraelem, které přednesl chirurg profesor Nick Maynard. Na charitativní akci Swan v londýnském Croydonu je ticho, že by bylo slyšet spadnout špendlík.127 dětí zabitých denně v Osvětimi za 5 let. 139 dětí zabitých denně v Gaze za 135 dní. Stejně jako nelze ospravedlnit holocaust, nelze ospravedlnit ani pokračující genocidu palestinského lidu. Obobojí si zaslouží stejné odsouzení.




Izraelské síly pracují na srovnání se zemí zbytků domů v městě Beit Hanoon se zemí, a to navzdory příměří. Al Jazeera @AJSanad analyzovala satelitní snímky a zjistila, že Izrael v týdnech od začátku příměří srovnal se zemí příbytky.

Údaje izraelské armády zveřejněné na začátku tohoto měsíce zaznamenaly za uplynulý rok 845 případů násilí ze strany osadníků, což představuje 25% nárůst oproti 675 případům v roce 2024.Takto vypadá izraelské „příměří“ v Gaze.


Video ukazuje palestinské děti plačící strachem, když jejich školní autobus pronásledují izraelští osadníci v terénním vozidle na okupovaném Západním břehu, kde osadníci pravidelně útočí na palestinské civilisty a majetek.





