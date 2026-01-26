O Izraelem zavražděných dětech
26. 1. 2026
127 dětí zabitých denně v Osvětimi za 5 let. 139 dětí zabitých denně v Gaze za 135 dní. Stejně jako nelze ospravedlnit holocaust, nelze ospravedlnit ani pokračující genocidu palestinského lidu. Obobojí si zaslouží stejné odsouzení.
I’m listening to some grim statistics about children killed by Israel given by surgeon Professor Nick Maynard. You can hear a pin drop at the Swan charity event in Croydon. pic.twitter.com/K7igZnY0ZU— Yvonne Ridley 4 Glasgow (@yvonneridley) January 25, 2026
127 children killed per-day in Auschwitz in 5 years.— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) January 25, 2026
139 children killed per day in Gaza in 135 days.
Just like there can be no justification for the Holocaust, there can be no justification for the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people. Both deserve the same condemnation. pic.twitter.com/LjtAiF7knl
Izraelské síly pracují na srovnání se zemí zbytků domů v městě Beit Hanoon se zemí, a to navzdory příměří. Al Jazeera @AJSanad analyzovala satelitní snímky a zjistila, že Izrael v týdnech od začátku příměří srovnal se zemí příbytky.
Údaje izraelské armády zveřejněné na začátku tohoto měsíce zaznamenaly za uplynulý rok 845 případů násilí ze strany osadníků, což představuje 25% nárůst oproti 675 případům v roce 2024.
Israeli forces are working to flatten the remains of homes in the Gaza town of Beit Hanoon, despite the ceasefire.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 26, 2026
Al Jazeera’s @AJSanad analysed satellite images, finding that Israel razed homes in the weeks since the ceasefire began.
Read here: https://t.co/dSNdRPbVUa pic.twitter.com/UVYmjj1niN
Takto vypadá izraelské „příměří“ v Gaze.
Israeli army data released earlier this month recorded 845 incidents of settler violence over the past year, a 25 percent increase from 675 cases in 2024https://t.co/PyQtnFCEo9 pic.twitter.com/SXQtVntVlz— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 26, 2026
Video ukazuje palestinské děti plačící strachem, když jejich školní autobus pronásledují izraelští osadníci v terénním vozidle na okupovaném Západním břehu, kde osadníci pravidelně útočí na palestinské civilisty a majetek.
This is what Israel's "ceasefire" in Gaza looks like. https://t.co/hVPw7PFXNE— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 26, 2026
Video shows Palestinian children crying in fear as their school bus is chased by Israeli settlers in an off-road vehicle in the occupied West Bank, where settlers regularly attack Palestinian civilians and property. pic.twitter.com/l0RUgxHbsE— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 26, 2026
