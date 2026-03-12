Izrael bombardoval libanonskou univerzitu a zavraždil dva akademiky

12. 3. 2026

čas čtení 2 minuty

Martina Navrátilová: Do p.dele, COŽE?

Izrael právě bombardoval Libanonskou národní veřejnou univerzitu v Bejrútu. Zavraždili ředitele přírodovědecké fakulty, Dr. Husseina Bazziho, a Dr. Murtadu Srouera. Nezabíjejí jen lidi – ničí znalosti a útočí na budoucnost Libanonu. Wtaf???? https://t.co/DmyLrIN1LI — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 12, 2026 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 12, 2026 Two professors have been killed following an Israeli airstrike earlier near the Faculty of Sciences at the Lebanese University in Hadath.



Among the victims are Dr. Murtada Srour, regarded as one of Lebanon’s leading physics experts, and Dr. Hussein Bazzi, director of the Faculty… pic.twitter.com/KJzWs7UlwN — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) March 12, 2026 Pamatujete si, když se rozšířilo video, na kterém izraelští vojáci znásilňují palestinského vězně, a po jejich zatčení vypukly nepokoje? Izraelská armáda stáhla obvinění proti pěti vojákům. Remember when this footage went viral of Israeli soldiers raping a Palestinian detainee, and there were riots when they got arrested?



The Israeli military dropped charges against the five soldierspic.twitter.com/nC57JE88XG — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 12, 2026 Pamatujete si, když se rozšířilo video, na kterém izraelští vojáci znásilňují palestinského vězně, a po jejich zatčení vypukly nepokoje? Izraelská armáda stáhla obvinění proti pěti vojákům.

Nizozemsko a Island se právě připojily k případu genocidy u Mezinárodního soudního dvora v Haagu s intervencemi proti Izraeli.

The Netherlands and Iceland have just joined the Genocide case at the ICJ in the Hague with interventions against Israel.



This is an important development. — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) March 12, 2026

Israel has threatened to take Lebanese land and to expand its military operations, after launching the heaviest night of bombing on Beirut since the conflict with Hezbollah began 10 days ago.



Click on link in bio for more on Independent TV 🔗#Israel #Beirut #Lebanon… pic.twitter.com/P5kcLmTxX8 — The Independent (@Independent) March 12, 2026

The Defense Minister of Israel says it was "blood libel" to go after Israeli soldiers caught on camera raping a Palestinian. pic.twitter.com/Fo9dArqcaH — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) March 12, 2026

“There were around 70 or 80 of them. They started shooting at the [Palestinian] residents, hitting two people in the head — they know exactly where to shoot in order to kill. They shot another man in his leg, then attacked him with a rock.”https://t.co/MZNbG0RmeM — +972 Magazine (@972mag) March 12, 2026

Docela jako v Moskvě, že. https://t.co/Kq5UzR15NB — Radek Pokorny (@tomasek2006) March 11, 2026

Israel has threatened to take Lebanese land and to expand its military operations, after launching the heaviest night of bombing on Beirut since the conflict with Hezbollah began 10 days ago.Izraelský ministr obrany prohlásil, že stíhání izraelských vojáků, kteří byli zachyceni na kameru při znásilnění Palestinky, bylo „krvavým pomluvou“.„Bylo jich asi 70 nebo 80. Začali střílet na [palestinské] obyvatele a zasáhli dva lidi do hlavy – přesně vědí, kam mají střílet, aby zabili. Dalšímho mužei střelili do nohy a pak ho napadli kamenem.“











0