Izrael bombardoval libanonskou univerzitu a zavraždil dva akademiky
12. 3. 2026
Wtaf???? https://t.co/DmyLrIN1LI— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 12, 2026
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 12, 2026
Pamatujete si, když se rozšířilo video, na kterém izraelští vojáci znásilňují palestinského vězně, a po jejich zatčení vypukly nepokoje? Izraelská armáda stáhla obvinění proti pěti vojákům.
Two professors have been killed following an Israeli airstrike earlier near the Faculty of Sciences at the Lebanese University in Hadath.— The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) March 12, 2026
Among the victims are Dr. Murtada Srour, regarded as one of Lebanon’s leading physics experts, and Dr. Hussein Bazzi, director of the Faculty… pic.twitter.com/KJzWs7UlwN
Remember when this footage went viral of Israeli soldiers raping a Palestinian detainee, and there were riots when they got arrested?— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 12, 2026
The Israeli military dropped charges against the five soldierspic.twitter.com/nC57JE88XG
Nizozemsko a Island se právě připojily k případu genocidy u Mezinárodního soudního dvora v Haagu s intervencemi proti Izraeli.
Israel has threatened to take Lebanese land and to expand its military operations, after launching the heaviest night of bombing on Beirut since the conflict with Hezbollah began 10 days ago.
The Netherlands and Iceland have just joined the Genocide case at the ICJ in the Hague with interventions against Israel.— Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) March 12, 2026
This is an important development.
Izraelský ministr obrany prohlásil, že stíhání izraelských vojáků, kteří byli zachyceni na kameru při znásilnění Palestinky, bylo „krvavým pomluvou“.
Israel has threatened to take Lebanese land and to expand its military operations, after launching the heaviest night of bombing on Beirut since the conflict with Hezbollah began 10 days ago.— The Independent (@Independent) March 12, 2026
Click on link in bio for more on Independent TV 🔗#Israel #Beirut #Lebanon…
„Bylo jich asi 70 nebo 80. Začali střílet na [palestinské] obyvatele a zasáhli dva lidi do hlavy – přesně vědí, kam mají střílet, aby zabili. Dalšímho mužei střelili do nohy a pak ho napadli kamenem.“
The Defense Minister of Israel says it was "blood libel" to go after Israeli soldiers caught on camera raping a Palestinian. pic.twitter.com/Fo9dArqcaH— Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) March 12, 2026
“There were around 70 or 80 of them. They started shooting at the [Palestinian] residents, hitting two people in the head — they know exactly where to shoot in order to kill. They shot another man in his leg, then attacked him with a rock.”https://t.co/MZNbG0RmeM— +972 Magazine (@972mag) March 12, 2026
Docela jako v Moskvě, že. https://t.co/Kq5UzR15NB— Radek Pokorny (@tomasek2006) March 11, 2026
