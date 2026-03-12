Izrael bombardoval libanonskou univerzitu a zavraždil dva akademiky

Martina Navrátilová: Do p.dele, COŽE?

Izrael právě bombardoval Libanonskou národní veřejnou univerzitu v Bejrútu. Zavraždili ředitele přírodovědecké fakulty, Dr. Husseina Bazziho, a Dr. Murtadu Srouera. Nezabíjejí jen lidi – ničí znalosti a útočí na budoucnost Libanonu.
Pamatujete si, když se rozšířilo video, na kterém izraelští vojáci znásilňují palestinského vězně, a po jejich zatčení vypukly nepokoje? Izraelská armáda stáhla obvinění proti pěti vojákům.

Nizozemsko a Island se právě připojily k případu genocidy u Mezinárodního soudního dvora v Haagu s intervencemi proti Izraeli.

Israel has threatened to take Lebanese land and to expand its military operations, after launching the heaviest night of bombing on Beirut since the conflict with Hezbollah began 10 days ago. Izraelský ministr obrany prohlásil, že stíhání izraelských vojáků, kteří byli zachyceni na kameru při znásilnění Palestinky, bylo „krvavým pomluvou“.„Bylo jich asi 70 nebo 80. Začali střílet na [palestinské] obyvatele a zasáhli dva lidi do hlavy – přesně vědí, kam mají střílet, aby zabili. Dalšímho mužei střelili do nohy a pak ho napadli kamenem.“




