Gaza? Čtyřměsíční chlapec je jedním ze 17 000 dětí, jimž Izraelci vyvraždili rodiče

28. 1. 2026

čas čtení 3 minuty
Čtyřměsíční Hamza Al-Rubaie je jedním ze 17 000 dětí, které přišly o oba rodiče během genocidní války Izraele proti Gaze, ale jeho tragédie tím nekončí. Zemřeli také jeho tři sourozenci, a tak se o malého chlapce musí starat jeho teta. Moath al-Kahlout z Al Jazeery přináší jejich příběh. Lidé v Gaze zoufale čekají na očekávané znovuotevření hraničního přechodu Rafah, které by mělo proběhnout tento týden a umožnit tak dovoz tolik potřebné pomoci a zraněným přístup k lékařské péči v zahraničí. Izrael kontroluje hranici s Egyptem a od začátku války v říjnu 2023 ji udržuje uzavřenou.



Izraelské teroristické skupiny osadníků dnes, v úterý, eskalovaly své útoky v oblastech města Hebron na jižním Západním břehu, kde vykácely asi 500 stromů v osadě „Wadi al-Rakhim“, která patří k městu Yatta na jihu provincie. Napadli a vypálili také nemovitosti v Masafer Yatta.

Odhaduje se, že 100 000 dětí v Gaze trpí akutní podvýživou a vyžaduje dlouhodobou péči, a to i přes pokrok v oblasti potravinové bezpečnosti od uzavření příměří. Ted Chaiban z UNICEF a Carl Skau z WFP podávají zprávu ze své poslední mise v Gaze o tom, jak organizace reagují a co je naléhavě zapotřebí.


IZ´zraelkci zlikvidovali vesnici. 1000 beduínů etnicky očištěno:

Ras al-Auja je pryč. Dnes byly zbourány poslední domy. 1000 lidí bylo etnicky vyčištěno Izraelem. To je sionismus.



0
Vytisknout
187

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 28. 1. 2026