Gaza? Čtyřměsíční chlapec je jedním ze 17 000 dětí, jimž Izraelci vyvraždili rodiče

28. 1. 2026

Čtyřměsíční Hamza Al-Rubaie je jedním ze 17 000 dětí, které přišly o oba rodiče během genocidní války Izraele proti Gaze, ale jeho tragédie tím nekončí. Zemřeli také jeho tři sourozenci, a tak se o malého chlapce musí starat jeho teta. Moath al-Kahlout z Al Jazeery přináší jejich příběh. Hamza Al-Rubaie is one of at least 17,000 children to have lost both parents in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, but his tragedy doesn't end there.



His three siblings were also killed, leaving an aunt to raise the young boy. Al Jazeera’s Moath al-Kahlout has their story ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SHmJQ9ziSN — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 27, 2026 Lidé v Gaze zoufale čekají na očekávané znovuotevření hraničního přechodu Rafah, které by mělo proběhnout tento týden a umožnit tak dovoz tolik potřebné pomoci a zraněným přístup k lékařské péči v zahraničí. Izrael kontroluje hranici s Egyptem a od začátku války v říjnu 2023 ji udržuje uzavřenou. People in Gaza are desperately awaiting the expected reopening of the Rafah crossing this week, allowing in much needed aid and for the wounded to seek access to medical attention abroad.



Israel controls the border with Egypt and has kept it closed since the war began in October… pic.twitter.com/AotdtzBqHM— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 27, 2026





Izraelské teroristické skupiny osadníků dnes, v úterý, eskalovaly své útoky v oblastech města Hebron na jižním Západním břehu, kde vykácely asi 500 stromů v osadě „Wadi al-Rakhim“, která patří k městu Yatta na jihu provincie. Napadli a vypálili také nemovitosti v Masafer Yatta.

Israeli settler terrorist groups escalated their attacks today, Tuesday, in areas of the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, where they uprooted around 500 trees in the hamlet of “Wadi al-Rakhim,” which belongs to the town of Yatta, south of the governorate.

They also… pic.twitter.com/4ZudxXhb2q — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) January 27, 2026

100,000 children in Gaza are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition and require long-term care, despite the progress with food security since the ceasefire.



UNICEF's @TedChaiban and @WFP's Carl Skau report from their latest mission in Gaza on how the organizations are… pic.twitter.com/ihM5rZ2uBa — UNICEF (@UNICEF) January 27, 2026



IZ´zraelkci zlikvidovali vesnici. 1000 beduínů etnicky očištěno:

Ras al-Auja is gone.



Today, the last houses were dismantled.



1000 people ethnically cleansed by Israel.



This is Zionism. pic.twitter.com/jqpVIx7gZo — Andrey X (@the_andrey_x) January 26, 2026









