Masové zabíjení Izraelem v Gaze
27. 1. 2026
Al Jazeera report: Mass killings in Gaza— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 26, 2026
According to recorded figures cited by Al Jazeera, Israel has killed every member of 2,700 Palestinian families, leaving over 6,000 families with only a single survivor. pic.twitter.com/TOBnqBgWJT
Proč ubíjejí děti kladivy?
Neodvracejte zrak. Izraelská armáda dnes propustila 76 palestinských vězňů. Tento otec šel vyzvednout svého malého syna Issu Hamoudu. Zjistil, že byl ubit kladivy.
Why do they beat children to death with hammers? https://t.co/rMsVJURW69— Joel Jenkins (@boganintel) January 26, 2026
@nour_odeh vysvětluje, že pokud Izrael otevře hraniční přechod Rafah, aby umožnil Palestincům odjet, hrozí riziko, že se nebudou moci vrátit. Nour také poukazuje na to, že děti narozené v Gaze od roku 2023 nebyly zaregistrovány, takže Izrael je neuznává, což má také své důsledky.
Al Jazeera journalist notes that babies born in Gaza since October 7, 2023 have not been entered into Israel’s Population Registry, which Israel controls for Gaza residents. That leaves their legal status unresolved: without registration, it is unclear how these children would… https://t.co/yVJg3m0mKC— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 26, 2026
Pacienti nemocnice upáleni zaživa ve stanech. Rodiny vyvražděny ve spánku. Hladovějící lidé rozdrceni tanky. Děti zastřeleny do hlavy. Záchranáři zavražděni uprostřed noci a pohřbeni v mělkých hrobech. Nezabiti Izraelem. Zabiti „válkou“. Odporně falešné rámování.
CNN 🇺🇸 reporting on illegal 🇮🇱 settler violence in the West Bank 🇵🇸:— Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 26, 2026
•14% of land taken since October ‘23
•8 🇮🇱 attacks a day on Palestinians 🇵🇸
•Attacks supported by the 🇮🇱 ‘army’
It’s never been ‘defence’
It’s always been a land grab.pic.twitter.com/HW6aL2RRDb
Izrael zaútočil na Gazu během 89 ze 104 dnů příměří a podle UNICEF zabil více než 100 palestinských dětí, z toho nejméně 60 chlapců a 40 dívek.
Hospital patients burnt alive in tents. Families wiped out while they sleep. Starving people crushed by tanks. Children shot in the head. Paramedics murdered in the middle of the night & buried in shallow graves.— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 26, 2026
Not killed by Israel. Killed by 'war'. Despicable framing. pic.twitter.com/aPcDhLCK6Q
Israel has attacked Gaza on 89 of the 104 ceasefire days, killing more than 100 Palestinian children, including at least 60 boys and 40 girls, according to UNICEF. pic.twitter.com/pm4sD4rVEx— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 26, 2026
