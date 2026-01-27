Masové zabíjení Izraelem v Gaze

Podle údajů citovaných Al Jazeera Izrael zabil všechny členy 2 700 palestinských rodin, a více než 6 000 rodin má pouze jednoho přeživšího.

Proč ubíjejí děti kladivy? 

Neodvracejte zrak. Izraelská armáda dnes propustila 76 palestinských vězňů. Tento otec šel vyzvednout svého malého syna Issu Hamoudu. Zjistil, že byl ubit kladivy.

 



Novinář z Al Jazeery poznamenává, že děti narozené v Gaze od 7. října 2023 nejsou zapisovány do izraelského registru obyvatel, který Izrael spravuje pro obyvatele Gazy. Jejich právní status tak zůstává nevyřešený: bez registrace není jasné, jak by tyto děti mohly opustit Gazu, na základě jakých dokladů, ani zda by jim Izrael v případě jejich návratu povolil vstup.

@nour_odeh vysvětluje, že pokud Izrael otevře hraniční přechod Rafah, aby umožnil Palestincům odjet, hrozí riziko, že se nebudou moci vrátit. Nour také poukazuje na to, že děti narozené v Gaze od roku 2023 nebyly zaregistrovány, takže Izrael je neuznává, což má také své důsledky.

CNN 🇺🇸 informuje o nelegálním násilí 🇮🇱 osadníků na Západním břehu 🇵🇸: •14 % území zabraného od října 2023 •8 🇮🇱 útoků denně na Palestince 🇵🇸 •Útoky podporované 🇮🇱 „armádou“ Nikdy nešlo o „obranu“ Vždy šlo o zabírání půdy.
Pacienti nemocnice upáleni zaživa ve stanech. Rodiny vyvražděny ve spánku. Hladovějící lidé rozdrceni tanky. Děti zastřeleny do hlavy. Záchranáři zavražděni uprostřed noci a pohřbeni v mělkých hrobech. Nezabiti Izraelem. Zabiti „válkou“. Odporně falešné rámování.Izrael zaútočil na Gazu během 89 ze 104 dnů příměří a podle UNICEF zabil více než 100 palestinských dětí, z toho nejméně 60 chlapců a 40 dívek.





