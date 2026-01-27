Masové zabíjení Izraelem v Gaze

27. 1. 2026

Podle údajů citovaných Al Jazeera Izrael zabil všechny členy 2 700 palestinských rodin, a více než 6 000 rodin má pouze jednoho přeživšího. Al Jazeera report: Mass killings in Gaza



According to recorded figures cited by Al Jazeera, Israel has killed every member of 2,700 Palestinian families, leaving over 6,000 families with only a single survivor. pic.twitter.com/TOBnqBgWJT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 26, 2026 Proč ubíjejí děti kladivy? Neodvracejte zrak. Izraelská armáda dnes propustila 76 palestinských vězňů. Tento otec šel vyzvednout svého malého syna Issu Hamoudu. Zjistil, že byl ubit kladivy. Why do they beat children to death with hammers? https://t.co/rMsVJURW69 — Joel Jenkins (@boganintel) January 26, 2026





Novinář z Al Jazeery poznamenává, že děti narozené v Gaze od 7. října 2023 nejsou zapisovány do izraelského registru obyvatel, který Izrael spravuje pro obyvatele Gazy. Jejich právní status tak zůstává nevyřešený: bez registrace není jasné, jak by tyto děti mohly opustit Gazu, na základě jakých dokladů, ani zda by jim Izrael v případě jejich návratu povolil vstup.

@nour_odeh vysvětluje, že pokud Izrael otevře hraniční přechod Rafah, aby umožnil Palestincům odjet, hrozí riziko, že se nebudou moci vrátit. Nour také poukazuje na to, že děti narozené v Gaze od roku 2023 nebyly zaregistrovány, takže Izrael je neuznává, což má také své důsledky. Al Jazeera journalist notes that babies born in Gaza since October 7, 2023 have not been entered into Israel’s Population Registry, which Israel controls for Gaza residents. That leaves their legal status unresolved: without registration, it is unclear how these children would… https://t.co/yVJg3m0mKC — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 26, 2026





CNN 🇺🇸 informuje o nelegálním násilí 🇮🇱 osadníků na Západním břehu 🇵🇸: •14 % území zabraného od října 2023 •8 🇮🇱 útoků denně na Palestince 🇵🇸 •Útoky podporované 🇮🇱 „armádou“ Nikdy nešlo o „obranu“ Vždy šlo o zabírání půdy.

CNN 🇺🇸 reporting on illegal 🇮🇱 settler violence in the West Bank 🇵🇸:



•14% of land taken since October ‘23

•8 🇮🇱 attacks a day on Palestinians 🇵🇸

•Attacks supported by the 🇮🇱 ‘army’



It’s never been ‘defence’

It’s always been a land grab.pic.twitter.com/HW6aL2RRDb — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 26, 2026

Hospital patients burnt alive in tents. Families wiped out while they sleep. Starving people crushed by tanks. Children shot in the head. Paramedics murdered in the middle of the night & buried in shallow graves.



Not killed by Israel. Killed by 'war'. Despicable framing. pic.twitter.com/aPcDhLCK6Q — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 26, 2026

Israel has attacked Gaza on 89 of the 104 ceasefire days, killing more than 100 Palestinian children, including at least 60 boys and 40 girls, according to UNICEF. pic.twitter.com/pm4sD4rVEx — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 26, 2026















