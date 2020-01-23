Ruská letadla se vrátila a zaútočila na sanitku

23. 1. 2020

Sanitka Bílých helm byla podpálena. Bílé helmy zachraňovaly zraněné lidi po leteckém úderu proti jejich domovům v městě Ariha v Idlíbu, když se ruská letadla vrátila pro druhotný nálet a úmyslně zaútočila na totéž místo znovu,  a zranila tak několik dalších lidí.



Uprchli z domovů před smrtí, jenže je dostala ruská letadla v jejich chabých stanech. Bílé helmy shromáždily mrtvoly pěti lidí, včetně tří dětí a ženy poté, co ruská letadla zaútočila na jejich malý tábor nedaleko Saraqibu.


0
Vytisknout
936

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 23. 1. 2020