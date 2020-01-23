Ruská letadla se vrátila a zaútočila na sanitku

Sanitka Bílých helm byla podpálena. Bílé helmy zachraňovaly zraněné lidi po leteckém úderu proti jejich domovům v městě Ariha v Idlíbu, když se ruská letadla vrátila pro druhotný nálet a úmyslně zaútočila na totéž místo znovu, a zranila tak několik dalších lidí.



A White Helmet ambulance was set ablaze. They were working to rescue the injured people after a raid targeted their homes in #Ariha City in #Idlib when the Russian warplanes returned with a secondary raid, deliberately striking the same area again injuring several more people. pic.twitter.com/OcAQiShxTT

Uprchli z domovů před smrtí, jenže je dostala ruská letadla v jejich chabých stanech. Bílé helmy shromáždily mrtvoly pěti lidí, včetně tří dětí a ženy poté, co ruská letadla zaútočila na jejich malý tábor nedaleko Saraqibu.

They fled their homes to avoid death only to be hunted down by Russian planes in their flimsy tents. #WhiteHelmets recovered the bodies of 5 people, including 3 children and a woman after Russian planes targeted their small camp near #Saraqib City in #Idlib this morning. pic.twitter.com/No9ZIj1Gq7