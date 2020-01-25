Sýrie: Další děti zraněny leteckými údery

25. 1. 2020

Ahmad a Mustafa, dva bratranci vyhnaní se svými rodinami ze svých domovů, byli zraněni v sobotu večer, poté, co Asadův režim zaútočil na město Al Atarib západně od Aleppa.


