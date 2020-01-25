Sýrie: Další děti zraněny leteckými údery
25. 1. 2020
Ahmad a Mustafa, dva bratranci vyhnaní se svými rodinami ze svých domovů, byli zraněni v sobotu večer, poté, co Asadův režim zaútočil na město Al Atarib západně od Aleppa.
Ahmad and Mustafa, two cousins displaced with their families, were injured this evening after regime forces attacked #AlAtarib city west of #Aleppo with rockets loaded with cluster bombs. pic.twitter.com/VdlJG3Fb1a— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 25, 2020
