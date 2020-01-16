Asad včera usmrtil toto dítě
16. 1. 2020
Pod hory trosek pohřbila letadla režimu Bašára Asada včera v Idlíbu toto dítě. Tým Bílých helm se ho zoufale snažil zachránit živého, ale smrt pro něho byla rychlejší než ony. Přišel o život spolu s jedním dobrovolníkem od Bílých helm a 18 dalšími lidmi.
Under the mountains of rubble, this child was buried by the regime's planes yesterday in #Idlib City. Our teams fought with all their might to retrieve him alive, but death was faster for him than us. He lost his life along with a White Helmet volunteer and 18 other people. pic.twitter.com/RiiS82gy2o— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 16, 2020
450
Diskuse