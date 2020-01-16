Asad včera usmrtil toto dítě

16. 1. 2020

Pod hory trosek pohřbila letadla režimu Bašára Asada včera v Idlíbu toto dítě. Tým Bílých helm se ho zoufale snažil zachránit živého, ale smrt pro něho byla rychlejší než ony. Přišel o život spolu s jedním dobrovolníkem od Bílých helm  a 18 dalšími lidmi. 

