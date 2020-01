Greta Thunberg a aktivisté požadují v Davosu skutečné a rychlé akce proti globálnímu oteplování

This week I’m attending the World Economic Forum in Davos with many other young inspiring activists! Today I will make 2 speeches. One at 08:30 and the main one at 13:00. #WEF2020 #Davos pic.twitter.com/0DN0lRbskj

Greta Thunberg breaks from panel question to read data on climate change: "I know you don't want to talk about this. But I assure you, I will continue to repeat these numbers until you do." #Davos2020 pic.twitter.com/nYkvop50sc