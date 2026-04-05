Trump na Boží Hod Velikonoční

5. 4. 2026

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Donald Trump na Boží Hod Velikonoční: V Íránu bude úterý zároveň Dnem elektráren i Dnem mostů. Nic podobného tu ještě nebylo!!! Otevřete ten zasranej průliv, vy šílení bastardi, nebo budete žít v pekle. ANO, MYSLÍM TO DOOPRAVDY“

V šokujícím okamžiku Jake Tapper živě na CNN přečetl Trumpovu vyšinutou a vulgární výhrůžku Íránu:

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Obsah vydání | 2. 4. 2026