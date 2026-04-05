5. 4. 2026

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Donald Trump na Boží Hod Velikonoční: V Íránu bude úterý zároveň Dnem elektráren i Dnem mostů. Nic podobného tu ještě nebylo!!! Otevřete ten zasranej průliv, vy šílení bastardi, nebo budete žít v pekle. ANO, MYSLÍM TO DOOPRAVDY“

BREAKING: Yes, this post was just made by Donald Trump's account:



"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell."



YES IT IS REAL!

We are… pic.twitter.com/JIUzepjTkF