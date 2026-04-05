Trump na Boží Hod Velikonoční
5. 4. 2026
Donald Trump na Boží Hod Velikonoční: V Íránu bude úterý zároveň Dnem elektráren i Dnem mostů. Nic podobného tu ještě nebylo!!! Otevřete ten zasranej průliv, vy šílení bastardi, nebo budete žít v pekle. ANO, MYSLÍM TO DOOPRAVDY“
V šokujícím okamžiku Jake Tapper živě na CNN přečetl Trumpovu vyšinutou a vulgární výhrůžku Íránu:
BREAKING: Yes, this post was just made by Donald Trump's account:— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 5, 2026
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell."
YES IT IS REAL!
We are… pic.twitter.com/JIUzepjTkF
In a stunning moment, Jake Tapper reads Trump’s unhinged and vulgar threat to Iran live on CNN:— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 5, 2026
“Open the ****in’ strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!” pic.twitter.com/dCn5CgIihd
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