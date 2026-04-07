Trump prý Írán zničí za jedinou noc
7. 4. 2026
Trump: "We're giving them until tomorrow at 8 o'clock. And after that, they're gonna have no bridges, no power plants -- stone ages, yeah. Stone ages." pic.twitter.com/Khqqqd5gGn— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026
The man is talking about war to an audience of children with a giant f'ing bunny standing beside him. Everything is insane. https://t.co/1pFSAQOK4u— Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 6, 2026
Prezident Donald Trump tvrdí, že válka USA proti Íránu probíhá dobře a že washingtonské síly by mohly „vyřadit“ celou zemi během jediné noci, „a tou nocí by mohla být zítřejší noc.“
Q: What do you say to those who say hitting power plants could be a war crime?— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026
TRUMP: I'm not worried about it. You know what's a war crime? Allowing a sick country with demented leadership to have a nuclear weapon. If I allowed that to happen like 7 other presidents did -- you… pic.twitter.com/FgPqFt8VSW
BREAKING: President Donald Trump claims the US’s war on Iran is going well and that Washington's forces could “take out” the whole country in a single night “and that night might be tomorrow night.”— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 6, 2026
🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/WKP3P9Sc5P pic.twitter.com/6B3nEkK6IC
„Nejnovější genocida ze strany Izraele se týká libanonských šíitů. Proč svět mlčí?“ Izraelská armáda nařizuje libanonským křesťanům, aby se zbavili všech vysídlených šíitů, kteří se ukrývají v jejich domech nebo vesnicích. Nezažili jsme už něco podobného?
Yes, he is this insane https://t.co/K9uy6uUUm4— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 6, 2026
„To zjistíme – jde o bezpečnost státu.“
"Israel’s Latest Genocide Is Against the Shias of Lebanon. Why Is the World Silent?"— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 6, 2026
Lebanon’s Christians are being told by the Israeli military to get rid of any displaced Shias hiding in their homes or villages. Haven’t we seen this story before?
Me:https://t.co/yCPRhX8bOk
Americký prezident Donald Trump prohlásil, že jeho administrativa se snaží zjistit, kdo vynesl informace o dvou pohřešovaných pilotech stíhaček F-15, a poté pohrozil novináři, který o tom napsal článek.
Izrael zabil v Libanonu dalšího včelaře.
"We're going to find out - it's national security."— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 6, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration is working to find who leaked information about two missing F-15 fighter pilots, before threatening the journalist who wrote the story.https://t.co/9XzBYSUxDO
📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/lFQ3yLAzvH
Marouf Rammal byl členem představenstva Svazu včelařů v jižním Libanonu. blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Another beekeeper killed by Israel in Lebanon.
Marouf Rammal was on the board of The Beekeepers’ Union in south Lebanon. https://t.co/uHOXphMXhY pic.twitter.com/nvgFVkhFfJ
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