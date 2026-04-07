Trump prý Írán zničí za jedinou noc

7. 4. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty

Trump: „Dáváme jim čas do zítřka do osmi hodin. A pak už nebudou mít žádné mosty, žádné elektrárny – vrátí se do doby kamenné, jo. Kamenné, - Ten chlap mluví o válce před publikem dětí, zatímco vedle něj stojí obrovský zatracenej králík. To je všechno šílený.

Trump: "We're giving them until tomorrow at 8 o'clock. And after that, they're gonna have no bridges, no power plants -- stone ages, yeah. Stone ages." pic.twitter.com/Khqqqd5gGn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026 The man is talking about war to an audience of children with a giant f'ing bunny standing beside him. Everything is insane. https://t.co/1pFSAQOK4u — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 6, 2026 Trump: „Dáváme jim čas do zítřka do osmi hodin. A pak už nebudou mít žádné mosty, žádné elektrárny – vrátí se do doby kamenné, jo. Kamenné, - Ten chlap mluví o válce před publikem dětí, zatímco vedle něj stojí obrovský zatracenej králík. To je všechno šílený.

Otázka: Co vzkážete těm, kteří tvrdí, že útok na elektrárny by mohl být válečným zločinem?





Q: What do you say to those who say hitting power plants could be a war crime?



TRUMP: I'm not worried about it. You know what's a war crime? Allowing a sick country with demented leadership to have a nuclear weapon. If I allowed that to happen like 7 other presidents did -- you… pic.twitter.com/FgPqFt8VSW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

BREAKING: President Donald Trump claims the US’s war on Iran is going well and that Washington's forces could “take out” the whole country in a single night “and that night might be tomorrow night.”



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/WKP3P9Sc5P pic.twitter.com/6B3nEkK6IC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 6, 2026

Ano, je opravdu tak šílený:





Reportér: Jak se dá mluvit o péči o íránský lid, když na něj shazujete bomby?





Trump: Íránci jsou rozčarovaní, když neslyší výbuchy bomb. Chtějí ty výbuchy slyšet, protože touží po svobodě.

Yes, he is this insane https://t.co/K9uy6uUUm4 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 6, 2026

"Israel’s Latest Genocide Is Against the Shias of Lebanon. Why Is the World Silent?"



Lebanon’s Christians are being told by the Israeli military to get rid of any displaced Shias hiding in their homes or villages. Haven’t we seen this story before?



Me:https://t.co/yCPRhX8bOk — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 6, 2026

"We're going to find out - it's national security."



U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration is working to find who leaked information about two missing F-15 fighter pilots, before threatening the journalist who wrote the story.https://t.co/9XzBYSUxDO



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/lFQ3yLAzvH — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 6, 2026

TRUMP: To mě netrápí. Víte, co je válečný zločin? Nechat nemocnou zemi s šíleným vedením, aby měla jaderné zbraně. Kdybych to dopustil, jako to udělalo sedm předchozích prezidentů – víte, mnozí z nich neoficiálně a za zavřenými dveřmi říkají, že to měli udělat už dávno. Každý z těch prezidentů to měl udělat a ve skutečnosti, jak víte, to dělají neoficiálně, protože nemají odvahu to říct – ti prezidenti mi dávají velkou zásluhu. To měli udělat Obama, Clintonová, Bushové.Prezident Donald Trump tvrdí, že válka USA proti Íránu probíhá dobře a že washingtonské síly by mohly „vyřadit“ celou zemi během jediné noci, „a tou nocí by mohla být zítřejší noc.“„Nejnovější genocida ze strany Izraele se týká libanonských šíitů. Proč svět mlčí?“ Izraelská armáda nařizuje libanonským křesťanům, aby se zbavili všech vysídlených šíitů, kteří se ukrývají v jejich domech nebo vesnicích. Nezažili jsme už něco podobného?„To zjistíme – jde o bezpečnost státu.“Americký prezident Donald Trump prohlásil, že jeho administrativa se snaží zjistit, kdo vynesl informace o dvou pohřešovaných pilotech stíhaček F-15, a poté pohrozil novináři, který o tom napsal článek.Izrael zabil v Libanonu dalšího včelaře.Marouf Rammal byl členem představenstva Svazu včelařů v jižním Libanonu. blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

Another beekeeper killed by Israel in Lebanon.



Marouf Rammal was on the board of The Beekeepers’ Union in south Lebanon. https://t.co/uHOXphMXhY pic.twitter.com/nvgFVkhFfJ

0