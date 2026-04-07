Trump prý Írán zničí za jedinou noc

7. 4. 2026

čas čtení 4 minuty
Trump: „Dáváme jim čas do zítřka do osmi hodin. A pak už nebudou mít žádné mosty, žádné elektrárny – vrátí se do doby kamenné, jo. Kamenné, - Ten chlap mluví o válce před publikem dětí, zatímco vedle něj stojí obrovský zatracenej králík. To je všechno šílený.
 

Otázka: Co vzkážete těm, kteří tvrdí, že útok na elektrárny by mohl být válečným zločinem?

TRUMP: To mě netrápí. Víte, co je válečný zločin? Nechat nemocnou zemi s šíleným vedením, aby měla jaderné zbraně. Kdybych to dopustil, jako to udělalo sedm předchozích prezidentů – víte, mnozí z nich neoficiálně a za zavřenými dveřmi říkají, že to měli udělat už dávno. Každý z těch prezidentů to měl udělat a ve skutečnosti, jak víte, to dělají neoficiálně, protože nemají odvahu to říct – ti prezidenti mi dávají velkou zásluhu. To měli udělat Obama, Clintonová, Bushové. Prezident Donald Trump tvrdí, že válka USA proti Íránu probíhá dobře a že washingtonské síly by mohly „vyřadit“ celou zemi během jediné noci, „a tou nocí by mohla být zítřejší noc.“
Ano, je opravdu tak šílený:

Reportér: Jak se dá mluvit o péči o íránský lid, když na něj shazujete bomby? 

Trump: Íránci jsou rozčarovaní, když neslyší výbuchy bomb. Chtějí ty výbuchy slyšet, protože touží po svobodě.
„Nejnovější genocida ze strany Izraele se týká libanonských šíitů. Proč svět mlčí?“ Izraelská armáda nařizuje libanonským křesťanům, aby se zbavili všech vysídlených šíitů, kteří se ukrývají v jejich domech nebo vesnicích. Nezažili jsme už něco podobného? „To zjistíme – jde o bezpečnost státu.“

Americký prezident Donald Trump prohlásil, že jeho administrativa se snaží zjistit, kdo vynesl informace o dvou pohřešovaných pilotech stíhaček F-15, a poté pohrozil novináři, který o tom napsal článek.Izrael zabil v Libanonu dalšího včelaře.

Marouf Rammal byl členem představenstva Svazu včelařů v jižním Libanonu. blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

Another beekeeper killed by Israel in Lebanon.

Marouf Rammal was on the board of The Beekeepers’ Union in south Lebanon. https://t.co/uHOXphMXhY pic.twitter.com/nvgFVkhFfJ

— courtneybonneauimages (@cbonneauimages) April 6, 2026

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Obsah vydání | 7. 4. 2026